Letters to the Editor: Swami Vivekananda and moral awakening of Indian youth

Swami Vivekananda and moral awakening of Indian youth

Swami Vivekananda’s vision of youth was never limited to age or energy; it was rooted in character, conscience, and courage. Reading his ideas today makes it clear that India’s moral awakening remains unfinished. We live in a time of rapid growth, digital influence, and endless opportunities, yet there is a visible gap between success and values. Vivekananda warned against a life driven only by imitation, comfort, and external validation. He believed that true nation building begins with self-discipline, fearlessness, and service to society. Indian youth today face pressure to chase marks, money, and popularity, often at the cost of ethical thinking and social responsibility. Education has become more about employability than enlightenment, while social media amplifies opinions without nurturing wisdom.

Vivekananda’s message cuts through this confusion: strength without morality is dangerous, and knowledge without compassion is incomplete. He urged young minds to think independently, respect cultural roots, and stand firmly against injustice and inequality. National Youth Day should not be a ceremonial tribute but a moment of honest introspection. The real question is not whether youth are talented, but whether they are principled. Are we using our voices to build harmony or deepen divisions? Are we preparing only for careers or also for citizenship? Vivekananda’s ideals remind us that India’s future depends on youth who combine modern intelligence with moral courage. Only when ambition is guided by ethics and power by responsibility can the nation’s moral awakening truly be fulfilled.

Aditya Kamble

North Guwahati

The recent announcement that the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu will open for public use is a welcome move and will help the public in various ways. As a resident of North Guwahati and a student who has been travelling to Gauhati University since my first semester via ferry across the Brahmaputra, I have experienced the ride as beautiful but often prolonged, unpredictable during the monsoon season, and challenging for students who depend on timely and safe transportation. This bridge will significantly improve access to educational facilities, especially for students like myself, while also supporting local businesses, generating job opportunities, and promoting regional unity. Such infrastructure signifies more than just concrete and steel; it represents an investment in human potential, educational equity, and the future development of Assam.

Barasha Rani Das,

North Guwahati