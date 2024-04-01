Letters to the Editor: Tax Terrorism

Tax Terrorism

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to share my own views on the comments published on your front page, captioned “CM flays tax terrorism comment of Congress.". The Hon'ble CM rightly pointed out that it is not 'tax terrorism' but 'tax compliance‘.

The Congress and other opposition parties have no issue countering the BJP-led NDA government but rather create a situation in such a way that it seems the Modi government is trying to strangle democracy. It is a common scripted statement for all the corrupt parties who are trolled by the ED and CBI.

We, the common people, are always under stress to file our IT returns before the end of March 31 every year. But the Congress deliberately delayed the submission of the IT return, knowing fully well that the Income Tax Department would send them a notice for Rs 1,800 crore and automatically freeze the account if it was not submitted before the due date. Moreover, these are pending demands. Actually, Congress was waiting for the IT department to issue a demand notice so that it could utilise this opportunity to blame the BJP-led NDA government during this election time. Congress should know that people are very much aware of their acts and deeds, and as a common man, I fervently appeal to Congress to adopt new ways to allure the public.

On March 29, 2024, I happened to be at Rest Camp at around 11:30, where I saw madam Mira Borthakur, Congress’ Guwahati LS candidate, with a handful of her coterie delivering her election speech. During her speech, I didn't hear any statement on development, but rather the recorded songs as sung by all opposition leaders across the country against the Modi government. They have failed to understand the people's pulse. So, it is better that, instead of criticizing each and every time, they must pay the taxes and chant about development.

S Chakraborty,

Adabari Guwahati

AI in the state’s schools

Your March 31 timely editorial ‘AI in Assam's Schools’ has rightly emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the most revolutionary technologies of the 21st century, transforming various aspects of our lives, including education. In India, the adoption of AI has been on the rise. The introduction of subjects like AI and Robotics from Class 9 in the current academic session in the state will definitely create an environment of an inclusive and progressive educational landscape. Teaching AI in schools is crucial for preparing students for the demands of the future job market. It improves students’ learning outcomes, reduces workload, or increases access to education. Besides these, AI enhances students’ critical thinking skills, fosters innovation and creativity, improves digital literacy, and promotes ethical and responsible use of AI technology. In conclusion, it may be said that AI education at various levels of the educational system will make students well-prepared for the coming challenges. At the same time, it is very important that AI technology should be used very meticulously to ensure optimal outcomes by combining the strengths of machines and teachers.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Autism Awareness Day, April 2

A person with autism, a developmental disorder, tends to withdraw into a shell due to an impaired ability to communicate with their surroundings. Also termed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), speech and non-verbal interaction are hampered in autism, compelling the affected to go through repetitive behaviour. Diagnosable as early as one year of age, proper scientific intervention can mitigate the developmental problems to a large extent for the same reason. The wide spectrum of autism also means an individual can live with the two extremes—seriously challenged or perfectly normal. The puzzling ways of autism—which often go undetected until later in life—have made the disorder a professional challenge.

There are specific milestones in a child's developmental curve, and parents should know what to expect of their little ones at appropriate stages in life. Slight deviations should propel a parent to seek the guidance of experts, such as a paediatrician or psychologist. "Autism" is "autos" from Greek, and "self-isolation" requires comprehensive and empathetic observation and evaluation. Known to run in the family, the unknown cause of autism makes it interesting to professionals who have relied mainly on behavioural therapy and language therapy to treat the disorder, denoting a marked shift from the past. Correcting accompanying deficiencies and psychological disorders go hand-in-hand.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Heed the warnings

As most of the country braces for a scorching summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of above-normal temperatures and looming heatwaves in the coming months. It's crucial for state governments to heed these warnings, prepare for heatwaves, and address long-term climate change impacts. Sustainable solutions like improved water management and increased green cover are essential. Additionally, awareness about heatwave preparedness and access to cooling shelters must be prioritized, especially for vulnerable populations. Beyond discomfort, heatwaves pose significant risks to public health, agriculture, and the economy, exacerbating existing health conditions and straining healthcare systems. To tackle these challenges, proactive climate adaptation and mitigation measures are essential, including investment in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy sources.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech1@gmail.com)