Letters to the Editor: TB testing tool developed in Dibrugarh

TB testing tool developed in Dibrugarh

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to share a remarkable development in the field of medical diagnostics that has emerged from our very own Dibrugarh. The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East (ICMR-RMRCNE) in Dibrugarh has unveiled a groundbreaking technology that stands to revolutionize tuberculosis (TB) detection. This new diagnostic tool, a CRISPR case-based TB detection system, can identify the presence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis using DNA from a patient's saliva at a cost of merely Rs 35.

This low-cost, ultra-sensitive molecular detection system leverages CRISPR-C technology and is designed for near-point-of-care setups. It is capable of identifying TB bacteria at the earliest symptoms and can test over 1,500 samples simultaneously within approximately two hours. The simplicity and efficiency of this method mean it can be utilized even in primary health centres in remote villages, significantly broadening its accessibility.

As we are aware, tuberculosis remains a persistent global health challenge, requiring the development of accurate, rapid, and cost-effective diagnostic tools. Conventional TB diagnostic techniques often exhibit limitations in sensitivity, specificity, speed, and cost. These include methods such as culture, which takes 42 days to confirm a negative result, microscopy, and nucleic acid-based methods. Addressing these challenges, the CRISPR-Cas12a-based molecular diagnostic system named the ‘GlowTBPCR Kit,’ coupled with an amplification step using a thermal cycler, and the ‘RapidGlow device,’ offer a promising and innovative solution. This advancement underscores the importance of supporting and investing in medical research within our region.

Such developments are not only a testament to the talent and dedication of our local researchers, but also a beacon of hope for effective TB management worldwide.

Ashmita Nandi,

Sivasagar

Unbecoming

I am a septuagenarian tax-paying bona fide citizen of the country. In the past, during my college days, I was a regular listener to the speeches delivered by the LOP on the floor of both houses of Parliament via AIR, as there was no live TV coverage. I was rather lucky to hear speeches delivered by the likes of Hem Barooah, Dinesh Goswami, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to name a few, who kept both houses spellbound with their well-articulated speeches, well supported by facts and figures, which even drew applause from the Treasury benches.

Unfortunately, some time back, I watched a live TV coverage on a private national TV channel where I saw the present LOP delivering his speech in the lower house, attacking the government by comparing it with a religion that believes in violence and also indulged in personal attacks on the duly elected PM of the nation, which made us believe that the LOP was not in a proper frame of mind while delivering his speech on the floor of the lower house.

I believe that the above-mentioned great LOPs must be turning in their graves. Very unbecoming indeed.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Youth Skill Day

Being creative is an art, and creativity can flourish at different times. 'Youth' itself is a talent, but a perishable one. That is why youthful talent begs to be tapped. The power of youth is insurmountable; from making to building, there are no boundaries. In addition to the obvious livelihood advantage, plugging the glaring unemployment rate is the power of self-empowerment. Despite possessing abundant skills, a lot of young brains find themselves unemployed for reasons not too difficult to fathom. Learning and earning supplement each other well. One's content can be copied, not his or her creativity. One's talent can be ignored; disregarding his or her perseverance isn't easy.

Technical support and vocational training have their own place. However, it is important for the youth to learn and earn at their own behest. A United Nations (UN) study has revealed that one in five youngsters is 'Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET)'. More than 400 million new jobs have to be created to absorb nearly 70 million unemployed youth and another 40 million new entrants into the job market. Gone are the days when the future was built for the youth. The present world order expects youth to build a future. They should navigate the stumbling blocks on their own and reach their destination: success.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com