Letters to the Editor: Team India’s triumph

Team India’s triumph

It is a great pride for the country that Team India’s triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 marked a historic milestone in cricket. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament culminated in a dominant performance by the Men in Blue, who defended their 2024 title to become the first team ever to win back-to-back T20 World Cups. They also became the first hosts to lift the trophy on home soil and secured their third title overall (after 2007, 2024, and now 2026).

The final, played on March 8, 2026, at the NarendraModi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw India post a record-breaking total in a T20 World Cup final. Batting first after New Zealand opted to bowl, India amassed 255/5 in 20 overs. This explosive innings set an intimidating target, and the bowlers then dismantled the Kiwi chase, restricting New Zealand to 159 all out in 19 overs. The result: a commanding 96-run victory—one of the most emphatic margins in a T20 World Cup final.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, with key contributions across the squad, including explosive starts from openers and a strong finish. The victory sparked nationwide celebrations, with legends like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Yuvraj Singh hailing the team's dominance.

A standout star of the series was Sanju Samson, whose extraordinary batting earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Samson amassed 321 runs across five innings at an average of 80.25 and a blistering strike rate of 199.38. His aggressive yet composed approach was pivotal in India's knockout stages.

In the lead-up to the final, Samson delivered match-defining knocks, including an unbeaten 97 (helping secure a semi-final spot) and a classy 89 off 42 balls against England in the semi-final, powering India to a massive total in a high-scoring thriller. In the final itself, Samson lit up the innings with a sublime 89 off 46 balls, providing the perfect platform alongside contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Samson's consistency, big-match temperament, and ability to accelerate made him the leading run-scorer for the champions and a decisive factor in India's campaign. He described the award as feeling ‘like a dream,’ capping off a phenomenal tournament.

This victory solidifies India's era of dominance in T20 cricket, with a blend of fearless batting, sharp bowling, and clutch performances. Sachin Tendulkar rightly says, “Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format." Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!’’

Rupak G. Duarah

Rajahnagar, Guwahati-40

Child safety

The recent state-level conference on child rights has rightly highlighted growing concerns over drug abuse and other rising cases among children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act in the state. Bullying is quite a common incident in every school. Every child should feel safe and supported physically and mentally both inside homes and within the schools. Safety is not just about protection from harm. It is about creating an environment where children feel valued and live with dignity so they can reach their full potential. It is fundamental to their well-being. There is an urgent need for the formation of school-level committees, assigning dedicated teachers to handle child-related issues and strengthening school monitoring and safety mechanisms to detect and prevent abuse and to promote child safety. Child safety is an ongoing concern. Each individual must consider each child's safety as a collective responsibility to build a safe ecosystem for the child. Unless we address the root causes of child exploitation and support communities in identifying and addressing the system, the growing vulnerabilities to substance abuse and trafficking will continue unabated in schools, leading to detrimental effects on children's well-being and their ability to thrive in a safe educational environment. Therefore, we have to prioritize child safety every step of the way. Today's child is tomorrow's nation's future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Women in judiciary

The International Day for Women Judges is observed on March 10. In Indian High Courts, there are 116 women judges out of a total working strength of 781. Only the Punjab and Haryana, Madras, and Bombay High Courts have reasonable women's representation. In the Supreme Court, Justice BV Nagarathna is the sole woman on the bench among the 33 judges. No woman has been appointed to the top court after 2021. It is Justice Nagarathna who has consistently batted for more judges at the entry level and in the higher judiciary.

As Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said recently, the High Court collegiums should identify more and more suitable women to be elevated to the benches. Lawyers of a state practicing in the Supreme Court could also be considered, he said. Women are well equipped to find solutions through dialogue, and they are hugely sensitive to human rights and relations. It is believed that women judges bring with them diverse approaches, varied outlooks, and fresh thought processes.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Toothless

Security Council

Immediately after the catastrophic Second World War, a new global body named the United Nations Organisation (UNO), with its HQ in New York, was formed. It's sole aim was to maintain peace and universal brotherhood among the member countries. Almost all the independent nations of the world became members of UNO, except China, who too later became a part of UNO. Initially, the UN demonstrated its presence by resolving numerous crises that nearly pushed the world to the brink of another world war. Its apex body, the Security Council, comprising the US, Great Britain, France, Russia, and China, played a pivotal role in this regard. Very alarmingly of late, it is seen that the SECURITY COUNCIL itself has become a toothless tiger, as some of its members are found to be the culprits in breaking world peace. The world is watching helplessly.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Women: Shaping

a Fairer Future

Women are the foundation of families and the strength of nations. Celebrated every year on International Women’s Day (March 8), this occasion honours their achievements while reminding us that true equality is still a work in progress. It is both a celebration and a time to reflect on the challenges women continue to face around the world. Over the years, International Women’s Day has grown into a global movement promoting women’s rights and participation in all areas of life. Women today are emerging as powerful agents of change, excelling in fields such as science, politics, business, and sports. Leaders like Droupadi Murmu, Malala Yousafzai, Muniba Mazari, Sudha Murty, and Nirmala Sitharaman demonstrate how determination and education can overcome barriers. Despite progress, challenges such as gender inequality, limited opportunities, and violence against women remain. Achieving equality requires collective effort. By empowering women through education, healthcare, and opportunity, societies can build a fairer and more prosperous future for all.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)