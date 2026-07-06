Letters to the Editor: Textbook misrepresents Assam’s culture

Textbook misrepresents Assam’s culture

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But when the wrong picture appears in a school textbook, it can spread a thousand misconceptions. Reports that a Class III CBSE Social Studies textbook has allegedly used an incorrect image to depict Assam's Bihu dance have understandably sparked concern among the people of the state. Such an avoidable lapse deserves immediate attention.

Bihu is not merely a harvest festival; it is the cultural heartbeat of Assam. Its distinctive dance, traditional attire and indigenous musical instruments such as the dhol, pepa, gogona and taal together reflect centuries of history, identity and community spirit. Presenting an unrelated image not only misleads young learners but also undermines the authenticity of one of India's most celebrated cultural traditions.

The incident also lays bare the need for a more rigorous editorial and fact-checking process in the preparation of school textbooks. National educational bodies should reach out to regional scholars, cultural practitioners and state institutions before finalising content related to local traditions. In a diverse country like India, accuracy in educational material is not optional; it is a responsibility.

CBSE should waste no time in acknowledging the mistake, issuing a correction and ensuring that future editions undergo stricter cultural scrutiny. It is better to nip such errors in the bud than allow them to become accepted "facts" in classrooms. After all, education should preserve our shared heritage, not blur it. Setting the record straight today will help safeguard the cultural legacy of tomorrow.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Like old wine

We all are aware that the quality of wine is judged by the number of years it is kept in the wooden casks. The very same can be said about one star footballer, named Lional Messi, the Argentina skipper. The more he is getting older, the more he is getting lethal. At present he is the highest goal scorer in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. At 40+, he looks like a 20-year-old youth. He is simply a wonderful creation of God.

May the Almighty bless him as we like to see and enjoy more football from Lionel Messi.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Social media influencers

as role models

The selfless acts of Assamese social media influencers Bitu Pawan Gogoi and Samay Gogoi in helping orphaned children, a destitute elderly person, and a woman with disabilities have made them role models across the Assamese social media landscape. Their compassion has inspired thousands who came forward to help them, but it also reveals a deeper institutional failure. When strangers become the first responders, it raises a troubling question: where were the local child and social welfare machinery and elected representatives?

Under the doctrine of parens patriae, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the state's welfare obligations towards children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, such vulnerable citizens should have been identified and assisted by the administration long before social media intervened.

None of these young men hold office. None of them command a government budget, a district administration, or a welfare department. What they have is a phone, a willingness to travel across districts on their own money and time, and an apparent inability to look away from suffering that is, on paper, the state’s responsibility to address. To obtain welfare benefits, individuals had to endure significant hardships in acquiring various documents, which ultimately rendered them ineligible for their constitutional rights.

The growing public admiration for these young volunteers reflects an increasing alienation from local elected leaders, who risk being perceived as mere political robots unless they remain visibly connected to the everyday suffering of the people they represent. Compassion cannot be outsourced to private citizens while constitutional welfare obligations remain unfulfilled. A welfare state must ensure that the vulnerable are protected before their plight goes viral on social media.

Shahin Yusuf?

Guwahati