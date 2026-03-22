Letters to THE EDITOR: The aftershocks

The aftershocks

The Assam government under Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma within a very short span of time took up many public-friendly schemes which have involved the housewives, students, farmers, and others, and these schemes mainly provide financial help to the beneficiaries, which no doubt has cost the state exchequer very dearly. To replenish the financial expenditures, the state government in the meantime has taken up several steps, like hiking the price of gas cylinders, raising the toll gate fee, etc., so far, to name a few.

So let us get ready to face the aftershocks, as history always tells us that it is the middle class of the society who always has to bear the brunt.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Ambari, Guwahati

How poetry came about & its relevance

Poetry, to me, is not just an art form; it's the purest echo of the human soul. Long before we learnt to argue with logic, we learnt to feel, and poetry became the language of those feelings. It doesn’t ask for perfection or permission; it simply flows where words alone would fail.

What makes poetry truly powerful is its timelessness. Civilisations rise and fall, languages evolve and cultures transform, yet poetry remains untouched at its core. It continues to carry love, pain, faith, longing and rebellion across generations as if time itself cannot dilute emotion. That alone proves its relevance. It's not bound by era but by experience. I deeply believe poetry is where humanity becomes most honest. In a world where people often hide behind masks, poetry strips everything down to truth. It is where a broken heart finds a voice, where hope is reborn in silence and where even the smallest emotion is given meaning. You don’t just read poetry to understand it; you feel it, and in that moment, it feels like it understands you. There is also something profoundly unifying about it. No matter where someone comes from or what language they speak, the essence of poetry remains the same. A verse written centuries ago can still touch a heart today. That kind of connection is rare and almost sacred. For me, poetry is not about rules, structure or elegance; it's about courage. Poetry requires the courage to express oneself, to be vulnerable, and to articulate one's inner world. And as long as humans continue to feel deeply, poetry will never lose its place. It will always exist, not just in books, but in every heart that dares to speak without fear.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

War brings about destruction

The ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and other countries in the Middle East has already resulted in heavy casualties, destruction of cities, and widespread fear among ordinary people. Wars are often justified in the name of security, revenge, or national pride. Yet history repeatedly shows that violence rarely produces lasting peace.

The global community, including organizations such as the United Nations, must urgently work to de-escalate tensions and bring all parties to the negotiating table.

Only sincere dialogue and diplomacy can prevent further suffering and pave the way for lasting peace.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai

Every water drop counts

It is said that every drop of water counts. It is common knowledge that saving water is essential for sustaining life and ensuring a secure future. Sustainable water resources management is an important United Nations agenda. Water and sanitation for all by 2030 is also a sustainable development goal of the world body that consistently bats for safe water. Gender equality is linked to water access, as women bear the brunt of the impact when groundwater dries up and water sources become scarce. Safe and potable water empowers and comforts girls and women.

The 'Water and Gender’ theme for the ‘World Water Day’ on March 22 is important because where water flows, equality grows. Observed since 1993, the day aims at focusing on the vitality of freshwater. Additionally, common concerns include concentrating on areas experiencing severe water scarcity, undertaking remedial measures, adapting to climate changes, and ensuring judicious water sharing across boundaries.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Patriotic movies inspire

Among the Christmas-New Year film releases, the Hindi film 'Ikkis'—a biopic based on the life of one of India's youngest, most fearless, and greatest soldiers of all time, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal—is all set to create records at the box office in India and abroad. 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a poignant biopic that pays tribute to the extraordinary life of a young soldier, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Young actor Agastya Nanda's stellar performance as Arun Khetarpal is another highlight of the movie. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film follows Arun’s journey from military training to the battlefield, highlighting his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at the age of 21 during the fierce Battle of Basantar. The film is also the last of Indian film legend Dharmendra. The film beautifully portrays themes of love, duty, family life, and patriotism, making it a must-see movie. Films with subjects like patriotism and nationalism based on true stories, if infused with a good storyline, screenplay, direction, and blending with hi-tech cinematic effects and carefully written scripts, can make for interesting viewing.

The film is sure to inspire more filmmakers to churn out movies with patriotic subjects.

J. P. Dutta's Border, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story, Maniratnam's Roja, Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat, Anil Sharma's Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, to name a few, are films that had patriotism as the subject and did wonders at the box office in the past. These patriotic films, besides providing immense entertainment, serve as a guide for the younger generation to imbibe the essence of our freedom struggle, our national security, and our love for the motherland. Moreover, these films impart valuable lessons about our great martyrs and soldiers who gave their lives for their country.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)