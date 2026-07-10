Letters to The EDITOR: The alarming decline of humanity in modern society

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The alarming decline of humanity in modern society

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the public, the concerned authorities, and society at large to the gradual decline of humanity in our everyday lives. This is a matter of deep concern, as humanity is the very essence that binds people together and creates a peaceful, compassionate, and progressive society.

In today's fast-paced world, people are becoming increasingly occupied with their personal ambitions, wealth, and social status. While success and progress are important, they should never come at the cost of compassion and empathy. Unfortunately, acts of kindness are becoming less common, while selfishness, intolerance, and indifference are growing at an alarming rate. Many individuals have become so absorbed in their own lives that they often fail to notice the suffering of those around them.

Every day, newspapers and social media are flooded with heartbreaking incidents. Road accident victims are left unattended as bystanders choose to record videos instead of extending a helping hand. Elderly people are abandoned and neglected, while underprivileged families continue to struggle without adequate support. Cases of bullying, domestic violence, discrimination, and hatred based on religion, caste, gender, or financial background continue to rise, weakening the values that once held our society together.

The rapid growth of technology and social media has connected the world digitally, but it has also distanced people emotionally. Genuine conversations are being replaced by virtual interactions, and many individuals have become less sensitive to the pain and hardships of others. Instead of offering comfort or assistance, people often remain silent or become mere spectators. Such behaviour reflects a worrying decline in moral values and social responsibility.

The erosion of humanity also affects the younger generation. Children who grow up witnessing intolerance, selfishness, and a lack of empathy may begin to consider such behaviour normal. Therefore, it is essential that parents, teachers, and society work together to instil values such as kindness, honesty, respect, and compassion from an early age. Educational institutions should focus not only on academic excellence but also on character building and moral education.

The government, educational institutions, social organisations, and the media all have an important role to play in promoting awareness of empathy, volunteerism, and community service. Campaigns encouraging blood donation, helping the elderly, supporting the poor, and respecting every individual regardless of their background can inspire positive change. Each citizen must also understand that humanity begins with small acts of kindness—a comforting word, helping someone in need, or standing against injustice.

Humanity is the greatest strength of any civilisation. A society that loses compassion gradually loses its peace, unity, and dignity. Let us all remember that true greatness is measured not by power or wealth but by the kindness we show to others. I sincerely hope this important issue receives the attention it deserves and encourages every individual to revive the spirit of humanity before it fades further. We need to remember that humanity does not require wealth or power; it only requires a kind heart. Let us choose kindness before it is too late.

Sukanya Bora, Jorhat

(sukanyanivir@gmail.com)

Cyberattack

on e-rickshaw

The recent viral video shows an elderly e-rickshaw driver stranded after a stranger remotely switched off his vehicle using a Chinese mobile application, raising serious concerns about cybersecurity, consumer safety, and public order. Reports indicate that lakhs of lithium battery packs have been sold in India without password-protected Battery Management Systems (BMS), thereby enabling any person within Bluetooth range to disable an e-rickshaw through the BAT-BMS mobile application.

This vulnerability demands immediate regulatory intervention. The state's Transport Department should direct all e-rickshaw manufacturers to install password-protected, BIS-compliant battery management systems in every vehicle. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) should ensure that remote control functions are restricted exclusively to verified owners and protected against unauthorised access. Deliberately disabling a moving or parked vehicle is not a harmless prank. It may endanger public safety, deprive drivers of their livelihood, and attract criminal liability under applicable laws. Law enforcement agencies should preserve digital evidence, investigate such incidents wherever reported, and take appropriate cognisance.

E-rickshaws provide livelihood to thousands of families, many of whom purchase these vehicles through loans. A technology introduced to promote clean mobility and replace the physical hardship of manual rickshaws must not become an instrument of insecurity, harassment, or public humiliation.

Shahin Yusuf

Guwahati, Assam

Importance of career guidance and skill development for youth

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the need for better career guidance and skill development opportunities for young people. Many students complete their education without proper knowledge of career options or the skills required in today’s job market. As a result, they often struggle to make informed decisions about their future. Schools, colleges, and government agencies should organize career counseling sessions, workshops, and skill-based training programmes to help students develop confidence and become more employable. Investing in the youth today will contribute to a more skilled and productive society tomorrow. I hope the concerned authorities will give this issue the attention it deserves.

Sohanee Phukon, Guwahati

(suhaniphukan11813@gmail.com)

Outdated city drains

The editorial ‘Faulty city drains’ has drawn our attention. As residents of the city, what we see quite often is that labourers are constructing drains in the absence of engineers and supervisors, and this malpractice continues to be a major cause of concern for citizens. The faulty drains have led to several tragic accidents, including death to pedestrians. The state government’s GMC, PWD, and GMDA waste crores of rupees each year on desilting, silt trapping, constructing basin drains, RCC box stormwater drains, and other related projects across the city; however, this effort appears to be futile, as it has failed to prevent the city’s ongoing artificial flooding problems. Moreover, the execution of the master plans drafted in 1971, 1992 and 2009 has been abysmally slow, spelling disaster for city life. With an estimated population of 14 lakh, Guwahati requires a scientifically designed drainage system. What we observe is that most drains have no continuity, terminating without proper outfalls. Concretisation of the beds of drains, along with their side walls, impedes the absorption of water, resulting in overflowing and flooding the roads, especially during the monsoon season. Moreover, the city is fast losing its natural ability to absorb and channel rainwater due to the dumping of garbage in the drains. The massive encroachment of the city’s wetlands, along with the granting of permits to build houses on these wetlands, has further exacerbated the situation. Moreover, the lower beds of smaller drains obstruct the flow of water into major drains, leading to significant reverse flow. We, therefore, urgently need a scientific study of the city’s drainage system and reconstruction and realignment of drains on specific lands. The concerned department needs to fix accountability for the respective in-charges of the zones. This is the time to rethink and re-evaluate our drainage system and ensure a sustainable future for the city dwellers.

Iqbal Saikia, Guwahati