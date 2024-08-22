Letters to the Editor: The city’s unusual flooding and public discourse

The city’s unusual flooding and public discourse

Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, stands as a symbol of hope, growth, and development in North East India. Its strategic location, coupled with its transport connectivity, makes it a pivotal hub in the region. But, sadly, the unusual flash flooding after a few hours of downpour during this rainy season has not only become a recurring event, but it has also brought in uncertainties in the affected areas, with no resultant solutions coming in even after decades of various initiatives. Now people have almost accepted it as fait accompli. As conscious citizens, we cannot leave it only to destiny, instead of looking for a permanent solution. Your timely editorial 'Refocusing public discourse on Guwahati flash floods' published in your esteemed daily on August 21 has rightly said that the city's planners must emphasize the structural overhaul of the drainage network in phases while using modern construction equipment to expedite the execution after initiating a well-thought-out consultation process involving city residents, who, while participating in public discourse, must keep in mind that the building byelaws are strictly abided by. Needless to mention here that the owners of the high-rise multi-story apartments and individual houses raise the plinth area much above the road height while paving the courtyard space without giving a thought that their courtyards are the best rainwater catchments, with the result that instead of being absorbed by the courtyard surface, the rainwater runs off to the street, causing artificial flooding and severe waterlogging problems in many low-lying areas of the city. The terraces of buildings must be used to catch copious quantities of rainwater, and it should be stored in water tanks as part of rainwater harvesting instead of depending on private tankers. It is now time for citizens to play an active role in result-orientated solution implementation through a well-thought-out discourse with experts. At the same time, city dwellers need to be made aware that unless rainwater harvesting is made a part of life, there is no relief from flash floods. Guwahati's residents must wake up to their role and participation in the solution-evolving process to put an end to the sense of despair and hopelessness caused by the perennial flash floods in the city.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Sivsagar-like uprising needed across Assam

The recent uprising of the Assamese community at large in Sivsagar against the assault on an Assamese girl by non-Assamese people is truly noteworthy and, at the same time, reflects the sad reality of the greater Assamese society in Assam itself. There are numerous unreported cases of physical and, more so, verbal abuse of the Assamese community by non-Assamese people. This is a daily phenomenon, especially in some areas like Fancy Bazar, Lal Ganesh, Paltan Bazar, G.S. Road, etc., as well as in the shopping malls in Guwahati. As we know, these types of instances are happening in places like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Hojai, etc., not to speak about the repeated instances in Barak Valley. Quite a befitting response has been given by the Assamese community in Sibsagar. It’s time for a similar response all over Assam, especially in Guwahati, Hojai, etc.

Amar Bhuyan,

Nagaon

Exorbitant prices at airport restaurants

Many passengers are shocked by the exorbitant prices at airport restaurants, where two medium-sized samosas, a cup of ginger tea, and a half-litre water bottle cost Rs 499. While it’s understandable that food prices at airports might be higher due to factors like rent and transportation costs, these prices are unreasonable—Rs 130 for a single samosa and Rs 70 for a small bottle of water. What is even more concerning is that airport restaurants do not adhere to the MRP for drinking water, soft drinks, and packaged goods. Furthermore, no written or verbal complaints are entertained, raising questions about whether the Consumer Protection Act is being upheld on these premises. I urge the relevant authorities to investigate this matter and ensure fair pricing practices at airports.

Mowsam Hazarika

Guwahati