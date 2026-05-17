Letters to The EDITOR: The clarion call

The clarion call

Incontrovertibly the world is going through a phase of precarity due to a war that has transformed from a normal military confrontation to seizing control over a narrow choke point for achieving greater autonomy in the international oil supply chain. And the aftermath of which is a rise in import bills and fiscal constraints for the nations. The extension of the US-Iran ceasefire is nothing but the continuity of an uncertainty that has necessitated the recalibration of economic policies at macro and micro levels for almost every country. At such a juncture, PM Modi's appeal for putting a limit on gold purchases and foreign tours serves as a clarion call to reimagine the definition of personal contributions in dealing with geopolitical crises. In an era where purchasing habits are shaped by tempting discounts, easy credit and quick doorstep delivery, discarding the life of prodigality is not just a pragmatic approach to reconstruct the domestic savings but stands as a desideratum for disciplining the consumer behaviour spoilt by advertising agencies.

But austerity alone cannot be a strategy to manage global economic imbalances. It may delay the time for reaching the vulnerable point but cannot create a condition that can absorb geopolitical shocks fully. For this, India needs a greater plan that can incorporate both the large-scale industries and MSMEs together in its economic policies. Today a large number of Indian micro-industries run on narrow profit margins, making them less immune to global economic disruptions. Any increase in the input costs means either a temporary shutdown or a permanent collapse of their manufacturing units. For the sustainability of MSME sectors, the government will have to come forward with measures that reduce their compliance burden and promise easy credit availability so that a nation's economic model can bear the external pressure for a long time through production continuance. A country which depends highly on imported oil, the full-scale investment in electric cars, renewable energy and solar cells should not remain as an abstract idea on papers but rather should be treated as a strategic necessity. Availability of energy alternatives will not only help to reduce the import bills but also improve India's bargaining power in the international market. India has a huge workforce engaged in unorganized sectors. Once that human capital is bought into confidence with assurance of jobs, proper trainings and robust running of industries, then austerity is definitely a force to withstand the global pressure.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Rajabari, Jorhat

Garbage dumping problem at Balughat

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned regarding the growing problem of garbage dumping at Balughat, Jayanagar, in Guwahati.

Due to the absence of a proper dumping ground and waste management system, heaps of garbage are being dumped along the roadside daily. The situation has become extremely unhygienic and unbearable for the local residents. The foul smell, the spread of insects, and pollution are creating serious health concerns for the people living nearby.

What is more alarming is that the garbage has occupied a large portion of the wide road, turning it into a very narrow passage where only one car can pass at a time. This has resulted in massive traffic congestion, especially during office hours and school timings. Vehicles remain stuck for long periods, causing inconvenience to commuters and increasing the risk of accidents.

The authorities continue to ignore the issue, despite its significance as a major residential area. The authorities should immediately arrange a proper dumping ground, ensure regular garbage collection, and take strict action against illegal roadside dumping. Cleanliness and proper road management are essential for a healthy and smooth functioning city.

I hope the concerned departments will take urgent steps to solve this issue before it worsens further.

Smriti Patar,

Gauhati University

Concerns over NEET-UG exam cancellation

The recent cancellation of the NEET-UG exam following reports of paper leaks has caused a lot of stress for millions of students and their parents. These families have spent years of hard work and money preparing for this single test. For many, this exam is the only way to reach their dream of becoming a doctor. When news comes out that question papers were being sold or shared online, it breaks the trust that honest students have in the entire education system. It is disheartening to see that the sincere effort of candidates is being wasted because of the criminal actions of a few people.

The government must take very strong action to stop these paper leak groups and address the holes in the security of our national exams. Investigations have shown that a wide network across many states was involved in sharing leaked papers through social media. This incident shows a big failure in how our exams are handled and managed. If we allow students to enter medical colleges using unfair means, it will eventually hurt the quality of our healthcare and the safety of patients. The authorities should conduct the re-examination as soon as possible in a way that is completely safe and fair. We need a better system that uses modern technology and digital locks to protect the papers so that merit remains the only thing that matters. Our students deserve a future where their success depends on their study and not on their ability to buy a leaked paper.

Angshuman Thakuria

Pathsala, Bajali

A humble request to honourable CM

Most middle-class and economically modest families fulfil their dream of owning a vehicle by purchasing second-hand vehicles through platforms like True Value. For many families, such vehicles become among their most valued and dependable assets.

In this regard, instead of imposing a complete ban on vehicles that are 15 to 20 years old, the Government may consider introducing a proper fitness verification system. Vehicle owners could be required to undergo scientific inspections of the engine, body condition, and overall roadworthiness to ensure the safety and longevity of their vehicles.

Furthermore, the Government may also launch a special campaign encouraging people to avoid using private vehicles on holidays and to promote the use of bicycles. Such an initiative would bring several positive outcomes, including conservation of fuel and natural resources, reduction of environmental pollution, improvement of physical health through regular exercise, and promotion of social equality by reducing the visible gap between the rich and the poor.

Such thoughtful measures would not only protect the interests of common citizens but also contribute significantly towards building a healthier, greener, and more responsible society.

Kushal Jyoti Malakar,

Palashbari

Assam's solar push

"Assam's Solar Push for India's Forex Resilience," published in your esteemed daily on May 15, reminded us of the hundreds of households in Vidani village in Maharashtra's Satara district that are quietly building a sustainable future by using biogas generated from cattle dung. Needless to say, the nearby Manyachiwadi village has now become the country's first fully solar-powered village. Rooftop solar systems now run homes, schools, street lights, and water supply systems there. Long before energy security became a national talking point, these villages in Maharashtra had already begun addressing the issue at the local level.

Now it is Assam's turn to firmly place itself on the path of green energy through sustained commitment to rooftop solar and large-scale renewable energy projects.

The Chief Minister must therefore go a long way in motivating commercial institutions to intensify the state's rooftop solarisation initiatives. The success of the programme largely depends on hassle-free processing of applications and the expeditious disbursement of subsidies to prevent customers from losing interest due to undue delays in the processing of applications and the installation of rooftop solar systems. In this way, Assam can contribute to strengthening India's long-term foreign exchange resilience.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Reservation policy in medical colleges

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern regarding the reservation policy in medical colleges. Reservation in medical colleges is affecting the quality of the healthcare system, as many deserving and meritorious candidates do not get the opportunity to study medicine because of this policy.

While reservation in other sectors may be acceptable to some extent, in the medical field it is a matter of serious concern, as it directly relates to human life and healthcare services. Negligence in this sector can have severe consequences, and many people believe that the quality of medical education and professional competence should be given the highest priority.

In our country, politics has increasingly become vote-bank oriented, and unfortunately, even sensitive sectors like healthcare are influenced by political considerations. Therefore, I would like to request the Government of India to reconsider and gradually abolish reservation in the medical sector in order to safeguard human lives and ensure equal opportunities based on merit.

Samar Deb,

Guwahati

Junmoni Das: as I knew him

The death of the prominent young Assamese poet Junmoni Das is not just a great loss to poetry, but also a huge blow to the entire world of Assamese literature. He was a polymath in both children's and adult literature. He wrote poems in a smooth, flowing style, using simple Assamese words and proverbs. A folk tune flowed through the veins of his poems, carrying the fragrance of a lexical garland. He also wrote short stories under his real name, Manuj Das, and I am sure this information will come as a surprising revelation to many.

I knew him because I shared a beautiful bond with him over the last two years. At his request, I called him "Khura" (uncle), and he lovingly called me "Baba." As a human being, he was very polite, religious, and calm-minded. Sadly, however, he suffered from schizophrenia. He lived in two worlds at the same time and never tried to hide his illness from others. He always said, "I hate lying; truth is my God." He also once told me, "You know, Akash Baba, living in two worlds is very difficult." At that time, I only half understood him, but now I truly understand what a painful life the poet Junmoni Das lived. Yet, he possessed remarkable courage and confidence. I pray that God may bless his soul in heaven.

Akashpratim Sensua,

Sivasagar University

akashprotimsensua@gmail.com