The cost of online popularity

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to express my deep concern over the growing tendency among people to compromise human values, personal dignity and social responsibilities in the pursuit of popularity and monetary gain through social media platforms, particularly Facebook.

Nowadays, an increasing number of people appear to be excessively preoccupied with creating videos, reels and other online content merely to gain views, likes, followers and financial earnings. The desire to become popular overnight and earn money through social media has, in some cases, overshadowed basic human values, moral principles and ethical responsibilities. Unfortunately, some individuals seem willing to cross the boundaries of decency and social acceptance simply to attract public attention.

This tendency is visible among both men and women. Some content creators appear to disregard personal dignity, modesty, self-respect and social values while producing videos for online popularity. There is nothing wrong with using social media as a platform for creativity, talent, entertainment, awareness and earning a livelihood. Both men and women have the right to look into digital opportunities and become financially independent. However, such freedom should be accompanied by responsibility, dignity and respect for others.

What is particularly disturbing is that the hunger for online recognition and financial rewards sometimes encourages people to present inappropriate, misleading, provocative or socially irresponsible content. In this process, family values, social ethics, human sensitivity and the feelings of others may be neglected. Even more concerning is the possibility that children and young people may regard such behaviour as normal and imitates it. Social media is a powerful instrument for communication, education, awareness and social development. It can bring positive changes to society when used responsibly. However, it should not become a platform where human dignity is sacrificed for a few thousand views or a handful of monetary rewards. Popularity does not necessarily reflect character, and a large number of followers cannot be considered a measure of a person’s humanity or moral values.

Parents, educators, intellectuals, social organisations and responsible citizens have an important role in promoting digital awareness and ethical behaviour. Social media users, too, must understand that freedom of expression does not mean freedom from responsibility. Before uploading any video or reel, individuals should consider whether their content promotes anything meaningful or merely contributes to the decline of social values.

Making money through digital platforms is inherently wrong; however, earning it at the expense of self-respect, human dignity, and social responsibility requires self-respect, human dignity, and social responsibility, which deserves serious reflection. Society needs responsible content creators, not merely attention seekers.

I strongly believe that the real measure of a person's success lies not in online popularity or financial earnings but in character, humanity, dignity and the positive contribution made to society.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Highways shouldn’t be death traps

The recent news article regarding the state’s poor national highways conditions has drawn our attention. Winter fog has begun to reduce visibility on highways. It is known to be notorious for the occurrence of frequent mishaps in the state, especially during this picnic season when picnic-goers and tourists travel on the highway at night or in the wee hours. The greatest difficulties they confront are the absence of proper signage on the way. The craters on the highway are an additional source of trouble, as they not only make the journey uncomfortable but also frequently lead to fatal accidents due to poor visibility. Needless to say, several four-lane national highways in upper and lower Assam are still under construction at a snail’s pace, without proper signage. There is no doubt that many road accidents happen frequently in the state due to chronic maintenance gaps, dangerous potholes and delayed projects, which have only exposed serious failure of the concerned authorities. The recent fatal accident on NH-27 at Tetalia near Khetri in Kamrup Metropolitan District, which claimed seven lives and left several others seriously injured, reportedly triggered by a large pothole on the highway. Broken surfaces, potholes, inadequate drainage and waterlogging are common sights on many stretches of the state’s many roads and highways. Ensuring a safe road journey for commuters who pay tolls is the sole responsibility of the highway authorities. Preventing recurrence of fatal accidents should accord topmost priority. Therefore, one fervently hopes that the highway stretches plagued by potholes will receive urgent attention and prompt action to ensure structural resilience. We need better monitoring, timely repairs and accountability for poor-quality construction, which are extremely essential if they are to really serve the purpose of connecting people safely and supporting development in the state on a war footing.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Rising prices of medicines

These days, falling ill has become a financial problem for ordinary people. Even for minor pain or common illnesses, people have to spend more than Rs. 1,000 on visiting a doctor and buying necessary medicines. In the past, treating common illnesses did not cost so much. But now, even a small health problem can lead to a significant expense. As a result, getting sick has become a financial burden for many families.

The situation is more difficult for people from lower and middle-income families. Those with daily wages or limited incomes struggle to suddenly spend thousands of rupees on medical treatment. The problem becomes even bigger when someone in the family suffers from a long-term illness and needs medicines every month. Apart from medicine prices, doctor’s fees, blood tests and other medical tests also increase the total cost of treatment. Because of these expenses, many people are unable to buy medicines on time or undergo the medical tests they need.

The question is, if ordinary people have to spend so much money even for minor illnesses, how will poor families afford proper treatment? The government should take this issue seriously and take steps to control medicine prices. Healthcare services should also be made affordable for everyone. Medical treatment should not be a privilege only for those who have enough money. Every person, whether rich or poor, should have access to proper healthcare. When people fall ill, they should be able to contemplate getting better instead of worrying about how to pay for their treatment. It is truly unfortunate that the rising cost of healthcare has become an additional burden for people who are already struggling financially.

Jerina Ahmed,

Changsari, Kamrup.