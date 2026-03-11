Letters to The EDITOR: The cost of war

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The cost of war

War has seldom given humanity anything worth keeping; more often than not, it opens a Pandora's box of suffering and uncertainty. The recent conflict involving Iran is no exception. As the war clouds gather, the shockwaves are being felt across the global economy. The Indian rupee has taken a beating against the dollar, reflecting growing financial instability. At the same time, the share market has also been in the red, with investors reportedly losing nearly thirteen lakh crore rupees each day.

The consequences are not limited to financial figures alone. The shortage of commercial gas cylinders has forced several hotels and restaurants in Bangalore to close their doors, pushing many workers and business owners into hardship. Such developments show how the effects of war travel far beyond the battlefield and hit ordinary people where it hurts the most. History has repeatedly shown that wars and battles rarely serve the larger good of humanity. Yet, time and again, even the most educated and influential individuals seem to turn a blind eye to this truth and engage in conflicts for their own vested interests. It is high time people realized a simple fact of life: material wealth and power are fleeting. In the end, what truly remains is not riches or authority, but the kindness, compassion, and fellow feeling we show to one another.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

CISF: saluting

the heroes

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which came into being on March 10, 1969, has a significant role in protecting government and industrial establishments. From approximately three battalions and three thousand personnel to protect the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), the CISF has grown into a formidable force of nearly two lakh employees to ensure the safety of large states and private institutions. Its aim is to secure, among others, more than 300 major industrial installations, airports, seaports, metro railways, sensitive government buildings, nuclear power plants, and oil refineries. The CISF's role in anti-terror operations, disaster response, cyber threats, and fire safety through its "fire wing" cannot be overlooked. The police personnel of the force are highly trained and exceptionally motivated to handle any unforeseen exigency. CISF Raising Day is observed every 10th day of March to pay tribute to the unquestionable honesty, unwavering commitment, and undoubted skills of the CISF workforce.

GANAPATHI BHAT

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Women

employees' safety

Our societies have become more egalitarian. Every individual is engaged and valued. Economies have become more resilient. With increasing representation of women in the total workforce, the workplace has become more diverse. Therefore, women's safety has emerged as a subject of priority for most organizations today. It is imperative for organizations to ensure that women are safe at work. It is true that the crackdown on the issue of women's safety is a gradual process, not an overnight one. Going forward, the onus will be on the C-suite to actively propagate a strong tone at the top, making employees understand the importance of building a safe working culture for women. This can be a powerful and effective weapon to convey the repercussions of non-compliance. Steps like setting up internal committees, creating awareness campaigns around sexual harassment, and conducting training programs at all levels can yield positive results in addressing the workplace harassment issues and help in building a safe work environment for working women. It is important that the Prevention and Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013, is implemented effectively to ensure that a sense of security prevails among the women employees, resulting in job satisfaction. Let's think positively and act together to help create a safe and gender-balanced work environment in society.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.