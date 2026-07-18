Letters to The EDITOR: The egg paradox in Assam

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The egg paradox in Assam

The recent editorial, "Closing Assam's Egg Supply Gaps", rightly said that the current soaring prices of eggs in markets across the state are a grim reminder of the persistent demand-supply gaps in Assam.

The state CM has recently claimed in the Assembly that an "egg syndicate" is operating on the Assam border. So, he has sought a tax on eggs supplied from outside the state. This move would definitely encourage local production and cut dependence on imported eggs. So, the state now needs to scale up egg production. It is not just about articulating a vision, but also initiating a dedicated mission to develop the poultry industry ecosystem in the state. This can not only bridge the demand-supply gap, but also help generate livelihood opportunities for a large section of unemployed youth in the state.

The time has come for the youth to realise the fact that a demand-supply gap indicates the availability of a large market in the state. So, they must come forward to start egg production enterprises. For this, getting all the necessary training is critical for the sustainability of their business ventures. Viewing poultry and livestock farming as allied activities of agriculture must be stopped. It is a mental barrier to appreciating the importance of commercial egg production in the state.

The State Agriculture Department must come out with a clear plan to boost egg productivity by initiating changes in the sector. The significant improvement in the transportation system has also given rise to new marketing and distribution opportunities for the youth of the state. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to put in place adequate regulatory measures to prevent exploitation through buy-back arrangements by big egg companies in the state. Only then can we make the popular national campaign slogan, "Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande", successful in our daily lives at reasonable prices. So, it can be concluded that the egg paradox is the liar's paradox.

Iqbal Saikia, Guwahati

iqbal3107saikia@gmail.com

Messi, an inimitable leader

Lionel Messi is God's gift to football. Though short in stature, the Argentine's upper-body strength, nimble footwork and quicksilver reflexes are a treat for the eyes. The football world wants more of those sublime free kicks and superb ball control, which hopefully will be on display in Sunday's final against Spain. Every time he runs towards the goalpost, every time he assists or nets the ball, it is as if an extremely popular leader had injected fresh hope and energy into his teammates.

Calm, humble and smiling, Messi's leadership qualities have rubbed off on his men as well. As a friend, philosopher and guide, he has been a revelation on and off the field. When his teammates repeatedly tossed him up with joy after the Egypt game, they were making a statement: here is an inspirational leader who has taken his country's football through turbulent times and caught the imagination of an entire generation. Players like him will be remembered more for their skills and versatility than for the goals scored or trophies won.

DR Ganapati Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com

A voice on fast

When a citizen must risk his life to make the nation listen, democracy is put to the test. Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my deep concern over the deteriorating health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The Delhi High Court's decision to hear a public interest litigation regarding his health is a wake-up call that cannot be brushed aside.

Peaceful protest is a constitutional right and the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. Whether one agrees with Wangchuk's views or not, no government should allow a peaceful demonstration to reach a point where a protester's life hangs in the balance. Instead of dragging its feet or turning a deaf ear, the authorities must step in, engage in meaningful dialogue, and ensure that he receives timely medical attention. After all, it takes two to tango, and lasting solutions emerge only through sincere communication. The strength of a democracy is measured not by how it silences dissent but by how it listens to it. The government must rise to the occasion before matters spiral out of control. A stitch in time saves nine, and acting now will reaffirm that compassion, dialogue, and respect for democratic values always carry the day.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

We don't inherit the earth

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. It reminds us that a healthy environment is essential for a healthy life. Trees, rivers, forests, animals, and clean air are precious gifts of nature that support our survival and well-being.

Assam is known for its rich natural beauty. The mighty Brahmaputra River, lush green forests, tea gardens, and diverse wildlife make our state unique. However, Assam is also facing several environmental challenges. Every year, floods affect thousands of people, damaging homes, crops, and infrastructure. Deforestation, plastic pollution, riverbank erosion, and the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly serious concerns. These issues not only harm nature but also affect the lives and livelihoods of people across the state.

World Environment Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on our responsibilities to nature. We can all contribute by planting trees, reducing plastic use, conserving water, protecting wildlife, and keeping our surroundings clean. Small actions taken by many people can bring about significant positive change.

However, we should not confine our environmental protection efforts to a single day of celebration on 5th June. Observing World Environment Day is important, but our commitment to nature must continue every day of the year. The environment sustains us throughout our lives, and therefore, it deserves our care and protection every day. If we neglect our responsibilities today, future generations may inherit a world with fewer natural resources, greater pollution, and more environmental disasters. Saving nature is not a choice-it is a necessity for our collective future.

The future of Assam and the world depends on how well we protect our natural resources today. Let us make environmental conservation a part of our daily lives by adopting sustainable habits and encouraging others to do the same. On this World Environment Day, let us take a pledge not only to celebrate nature but also to protect and preserve it every day, at any cost, for a cleaner, greener, and healthier future.

Kabita Buragohain

Dhemaji