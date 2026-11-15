Letters to The EDITOR: The Enigma of 39

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The Enigma of 39

At first glance, the number 39 appears remarkably indistinguishable from any other numerical figure. However, in the realm of international sports, particularly soccer, cricket and tennis, which have massive global popularity, the said number seems to assume peculiar significance. At the age of 39, Lionel Messi, the undisputed maestro of soccer, and Virat Kohli, the celebrated monarch of cricket, announced retirement from international soccer and T20 cricket, respectively.

Meanwhile, another sporting colossus, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and the record holder for the highest number of men’s singles Grand Slams titles under his belt, is too to contemplate hanging his racket at the age of 39 on or before the Australian Open. However, the proposition of 39 being a magic number doesn’t hold true in the political arena, where retirement appears to be an alien concept. Politicians appear to be perpetually reluctant to relinquish power. Mallikarjun Kharge stands out as a glaring illustration of the phenomenon.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.