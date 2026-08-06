Letters to The EDITOR: The Growing Plastic Crisis

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The growing plastic crisis

Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most serious environmental challenges facing Guwahati. Every day, large quantities of plastic bags, bottles, food wrappers and other single-use plastic items are carelessly discarded on roadsides, in markets and near water bodies. Improper disposal of plastic waste not only spoils the city's beauty but also poses a serious threat to the environment and public health.

One of the major consequences of plastic pollution is the blockage of drainage systems. During the monsoon, clogged drains often lead to waterlogging in many parts of the city, disrupting daily life and increasing the risk of water-borne diseases. Plastic waste also finds its way into the Brahmaputra River, threatening aquatic life and damaging the river's ecosystem. Since plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose, it continues to accumulate in the environment, causing long-term ecological damage.

Despite the introduction of several measures to reduce plastic waste, the urgent need for stricter enforcement of waste management rules persists. The authorities should ensure regular collection and segregation of waste, strengthen recycling facilities and strictly enforce regulations against littering and the use of prohibited single-use plastic items. At the same time, citizens must play an active role by carrying reusable bags, avoiding unnecessary plastic products and disposing of waste responsibly.

Schools, colleges, businesses and community organisations should also organise awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives to encourage environmentally responsible behaviour. Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, and even small changes in our daily habits can make a significant difference.

A cleaner and greener Guwahati can only be achieved through the combined efforts of the government, civic authorities and the public. By reducing plastic pollution and improving waste management practices, we can preserve our city's natural beauty, protect the Brahmaputra River and ensure a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Jerina Ahmed,

Changsari, Kamrup

Stop illegal mining;

save Assam from floods

The July 2026 floods have devastated Assam. 89 people have lost their lives, and over 1 lakh remain affected. What is most alarming is that districts like Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, which are not traditionally flood prone, were among the worst hit.

Assam receives heavy rainfall every monsoon. However, rain alone cannot be blamed for this year's disaster. Citizens have shared evidence linking the floods to widespread deforestation in the hills and unregulated and illegal coal mining in several parts of Upper Assam.

When forests are cleared, hills lose their capacity to absorb water. Rainwater rushes down into rivers like the Dikhow, Disang and Dhansiri, causing flash floods. Illegal and unregulated coal mining further disturbs natural drainage, increases siltation, and reduces the carrying capacity of our rivers and wetlands. Rat-hole mining and unscientific extraction are not only destroying forests but are also making floods more frequent and severe in new areas.

This must serve as a wake-up call. The government must immediately stop illegal coal mining and strictly enforce environmental laws. We also need urgent, independent studies on how deforestation and mining are altering flood patterns. Institutions like ICFRE-RFRI Jorhat and universities must fast track Biodiversity Management Plans and Carrying Capacity Studies for all mining and ecologically sensitive areas.

Development must not come at the cost of lives and ecology. Protecting our hills and stopping illegal mining is the only way to make Assam flood resilient.

Kangkamita Hazarika

Biswanath, Assam