Letters to the EDITOR: The necessity of banning plastic

The necessity of banning plastic

The rampant use of plastic and polythene has become a pressing concern globally, posing significant threats to our environment, health, and economy. The alarming rate at which these non-biodegradable materials are polluting our planet necessitates immediate attention and action. This essay argues that banning plastic and polythene is crucial for ensuring a safe and sustainable environment.

Firstly, plastic and polythene pollution has devastating environmental consequences. The reckless disposal of these materials chokes waterways, oceans, and landfills, harming aquatic life and wildlife. Plastic waste contaminates soil and water, affecting agricultural productivity and human health. Moreover, the production of plastic contributes to climate change, releasing greenhouse gases and exacerbating global warming.

Secondly, plastic pollution has severe health implications. Toxic chemicals like BPA, phthalates, and PFOS leach into food and water, increasing the risk of cancer, reproductive issues, and neurological damage. Burning plastic waste releases harmful fumes, causing respiratory problems. The World Health Organization estimates that plastic pollution causes over 1,00,000 marine animal deaths annually. Thirdly, plastic pollution has significant economic implications. Managing plastic waste strains municipal budgets, diverting resources from essential public services. The loss of biodiversity and ecosystem disruption affect fisheries, tourism, and other industries. In contrast, sustainable practices and eco-friendly alternatives create jobs and stimulate innovation.

To mitigate this crisis, alternatives to plastic and polythene must be explored. Biodegradable materials like bioplastics, paper, and cloth bags offer viable solutions. Improving recycling infrastructure and education can significantly reduce waste. Encouraging minimal packaging, refillable containers, and reusable products can minimise plastic usage. Governments must take decisive action. Implementing bans on single-use plastics, enforcing waste management regulations, and providing incentives for sustainable practices can drive change. Educating citizens about plastic pollution and its consequences is crucial.

In conclusion, banning plastic and polythene is imperative for ensuring a safe and sustainable environment. Collective action from individuals, businesses, and governments can mitigate the plastic crisis. We must adopt sustainable practices, support eco-friendly alternatives, and advocate for policy changes to protect our planet.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Protest over road access

A peaceful protest on November 5 at the Jalannagar North tea estate near Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Assam turned ugly after the authorities resorted to use of force. The protest escalated into a violent confrontation in which an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), several policemen, and two media personnel sustained injuries. The issue came to the fore when AMCH attempted to close a road that has long served as a crucial thoroughfare for local residents, students, and employees of the hospital. For decades, this road has connected the Alubari Line gate of the tea estate to the AMCH, facilitating movement for the surrounding communities.

Local residents peacefully protested the authorities' decision to seal this road without community consultation, defending their right to access it. However, reports indicate that the situation took a dramatic turn when police forces began detaining protestors and using force to confine them in buses. What started as a peaceful gathering quickly turned volatile as frustration and anger grew among the protestors. Many felt that their voices were being stifled and that the government’s high-handed approach was not only disrespectful but also dismissive of their daily struggles and needs.

The root cause of this clash highlights a common issue in such disputes: a lack of respectful communication and empathy from those in positions of authority. If the officials had taken the time to discuss the matter with protestors, listening to their concerns and attempting to understand their reliance on the road, a mutually agreeable solution might have been achieved without any violence or disruption. Such an approach would likely have fostered goodwill and trust between the authorities and the community. However, by opting for force over dialogue, the authorities inadvertently escalated the tension, showing once again that power and coercion only serve to exacerbate situations further.

Ironically, political leaders often extol the virtues of non-violence, particularly on occasions like Gandhi Jayanti, where they publicly urge citizens to uphold Gandhian principles of peaceful protest and civil discourse. Yet, in practice, incidents like this raise pressing questions about the sincerity of these leaders' commitment to non-violence. If the philosophy of non-violence is truly valued, it must be evident in the actions and strategies employed by government authorities, especially when dealing with peaceful protestors. The incident at Jalannagar serves as a sombre reminder that such values must extend beyond speeches and commemorations, permeating real-world interactions to prevent avoidable clashes and promote genuine understanding.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat,