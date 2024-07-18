Letters to the Editor: The need for sewage treatment plants

The need for sewage treatment plants

I wish to draw attention to the urgent need for sewage treatment plants in Guwahati. With rapid urbanization, our city’s sewage system is severely overburdened, leading to untreated waste being discharged into the Brahmaputra River. This poses significant health risks and environmental hazards. Implementing sewage treatment plants will not only mitigate water pollution but also ensure a healthier living environment. Proper sewage management is essential for sustainable urban development and protecting our water resources. I urge the authorities to prioritize the establishment of these facilities to safeguard public health and the environment.

Mowsam Hazarika

Bharalumukh, Guwahati

Poor quality of road construction

Of late, the construction quality of roads in and around the city of Guwahati has become deplorable. The newly laid roads in most parts of the city were seen to be in poor condition, just immediately after the first showers of the pre-monsoon rains this season. The roads are now full of potholes and are damaged in many parts.

The painful part is the quality of the construction and repair. Even without the rains, many roads were broken, and the rains have only escalated the issue. We urge the authorities to take immediate steps for the repair of the roads and also keep in mind the quality of construction in the future.

D Bhutia,

R G Baruah Road, Guwahati

CAA, once again?

So, once again, AASU and its allies have started flexing their muscles, opposing CAA. At the very same time, our CM, in a press conference, asserted that so far only 8 people have applied for citizenship, thus nullifying the alleged misinformation about lakhs of Hindu Bengalis waiting on the Assam-Bangladesh border to cross over to Assam. I strongly urge the AASU men to prove CM’s claim wrong with facts and figures.

We still remember with horror the memories of the last anti-CAA stir launched by AASU, which almost crippled Assam academically and financially. Five innocent lives were lost in the process. The so-called peaceful movement turned violent when even Sankaradeva Kalakshetra was vandalized by AASU goons, along with physical attacks on ruling party members. The Japanese PM’s visit to Assam was cancelled because of the law and order situation created by AASU and its allies. The said movement spread to other parts of India, where communal riots broke out, with Delhi being at the forefront. The infamous Shaheen Bagh road blockade protest shook the entire nation. All said and done, we understand that the CAA issue is subjudice and are waiting for the SC's final verdict. So as a bona fide Asomiya, I request that AASU men wait for the Apex Court’s final verdict.

Joel Gayari,

Tangla.

Need for career awareness meets

Since 2005, I have been answering various career-related questions from students every Saturday evening from 6 PM to 9 PM via phone (9435188630) and through career awareness meetings. From this experience, I have realized that there is a significant need for career awareness programmes in Assam. There is a lack of information and guidance among the youth of Assam regarding various diverse employment opportunities. Career awareness programmes can help them become aware of different fields and provide proper guidance and training. In today's competitive environment, it is crucial to have proper advice and direction for choosing the right career. Career awareness programmes can fulfil this need. Many students and parents have misconceptions about the necessary education. Career awareness programmes can dispel these misconceptions and provide guidance for the right education. By choosing the appropriate field among various options, the younger generation can become self-reliant. Career awareness programmes offer such guidance. When students understand their career prospects through such programmes, their confidence and self-esteem increase, motivating them to advance towards success. There is a lack of career awareness, especially in rural areas of Assam. These awareness programmes can inform students in rural areas about career alternatives, thereby contributing to local development. For these reasons, career awareness programmes are of immense importance in Assam.

Organizing career awareness programmes online can reduce costs. Online programmes allow experts to participate without geographical barriers, enabling participation from both local and international experts. Participants can join online meetings from their own locations, saving travel costs and time. Various educational materials, like videos, audio, presentations, and e-books, can be easily presented on online platforms. Online meetings facilitate easier participation for the general public, allowing more students and parents to join. This increases career awareness among a larger audience. Additionally, online programmes can be live-streamed and recorded for later access, allowing students to gain information at any time and place. All materials from online meetings can be digitally stored, ensuring complete access to information. Utilizing these benefits, career awareness programmes in Assam can be conducted online to reduce costs and organize more effective sessions.

Dr. Buljit Buragohain

Azara, Guwahati