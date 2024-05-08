Letters to the Editor: The rights and dignity of rape survivors

The rights and dignity of rape survivors

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to commend the recent ruling by the Kerala High Court, which unequivocally affirms the rights and dignity of rape survivors. In a society where justice for survivors often feels elusive, this decision marks a significant step towards recognising and protecting their fundamental rights. The court's ruling, based on the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, rightfully acknowledges the profound physical and mental anguish experienced by rape survivors who find themselves pregnant as a result of sexual assault. By affirming that the anguish caused by such pregnancies constitutes a grave injury to the mental health of the survivor, the court has effectively prevented the forced imposition of motherhood on individuals who have already suffered unimaginable trauma. Furthermore, the court's emphasis on the right to live with dignity, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution, underscores the importance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of every individual, especially those who have been victims of heinous crimes like rape. Every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the right to make informed decisions about their own reproductive health without fear of judgement or coercion. Additionally, the court's directive to provide medical care and support for the child if the foetus is found to be alive after the procedure, demonstrates a compassionate and holistic approach to addressing the complex needs of all parties involved. The Kerala High Court's ruling sets a powerful precedent for upholding the rights and dignity of rape survivors, reaffirming the principles of justice, compassion, and human rights. It is my hope that this decision will inspire further progress towards creating a society where survivors are not only heard and believed but also supported and empowered to reclaim their lives with dignity and autonomy.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University

Romantic attachment: A double-edged sword

Love is one of the most powerful forces in the human experience. When we open our hearts and allow ourselves to love deeply, it creates an intoxicating bond and a profound attachment to the one we love. However, this intense attachment that blossoms from romantic love can also be the seed of our greatest vulnerability and potential for emotional breakdown. The initial rush of infatuation triggers a biochemical volcano within the brain, releasing dopamine, oxytocin, and other neurotransmitters that produce euphoric sensations of pleasure, trust, and craving. We become consumed by thoughts of our beloved, fixated on every text, yearning for their touch. In this delirious state, our psychological defences begin to disintegrate as we idealise our partner and the relationship itself. As the love deepens into attachment, our emotional security and self-worth become tethered to our lover's acceptance, affirmations, and constancy of affection. If we perceive any emotional distancing, criticism, or rejection from them, it can shatter our equilibrium and rupture our sense of self-identity. Suddenly, we find ourselves gripped by agonising insecurities, anxiety, anger, or depression over the risk of losing this precious bond.

Those who experienced inconsistent nurturing, abuse, or attachment disruptions in childhood are particularly vulnerable to this devastating cycle. Their early life experiences shaped an inherent fear of abandonment that persists into adulthood. When deeply intimate bonds are then formed and intense attachment takes hold, deep-seated wounds are opened and inner demons are unleashed. The slightest slight, argument, or moment of inaccessibility can trigger searing panic, dread, and destabilisation in these individuals. They may lash out, cling relentlessly, or emotionally withdraw in protest-desperate attempts to avoid abandonment and regain safety, control, and reassurance of their partner's constancy. However, these very reactions often create the emotional dismissal or distancing they fear the most, becoming self-fulfilling prophecies that reinforce core insecurities. Excessive sacrifice of self-identity, mistrust, blaming, and efforts to control one's partner's behaviour become misguided attempts to attain security and facilitate a sense of union. Mental health and self-care unravel as one's entire sense of self-worth rests precariously on their partner's ephemeral affection and acceptance.

Recovering a healthy sense of separateness and independence after being consumed by this depth of attachment requires painstaking inner work. We must re-author our core beliefs about ourselves, our self-worth, and our intrinsic capability for self-validation. Establishing strong boundaries, diversifying our supportive social connections, and building autonomy in our daily lives create the perspective to see beyond the insatiable attachment bond and attachments of love.

Only then can a relationship exist as a complementary aspect of our identity rather than its defining essence. Ultimately, the intensity of attachment created by romantic love is a double-edged sword, capable of both shattering our emotional foundation and drawing us into profound intimacy and self-actualization when wielded consciously. We must celebrate its power while respecting its potency to subsume our emotional equilibrium. It is only when we fill our own reservoirs with self-love that we create space for healthy attachments to thrive.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta.