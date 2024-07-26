Letters to the EDITOR: The rise of opposition is good sign

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The rise of opposition is good sign

In a democratic country, elections are held through democratic processes, and in these elections, the people decide through voting who will be in power and who will play the role of the opposition. Just as a democratic country cannot function without a government, it is equally essential to have a strong opposition to keep a sharp eye on the government's every move. If the opposition is weak, there is a higher chance that the elected government’s actions may become autocratic. The voters elect a government every five years to work in their interests. If the elected government fails to work in the people's interest, it is certain that the voters will not elect the same government for the next five years. However, during the government's five-year term, it is crucial for the opposition to be vigilant and alert to prevent any autocratic actions. The main job of the opposition is to analyze and present every action of the government to the public. It is the responsibility and duty of the opposition to criticize the government for any anti-people activities and to highlight the negative aspects of those activities to the public.

Being in the opposition, however, does not mean that one must criticize every action of the government. On issues like national security, integrity, and sovereignty, the ruling party and the opposition must unitedly oppose any forces that threaten the nation. It is a bad sign for the country if the roles of the ruling party and the opposition are different on such issues. While it is necessary for the ruling party and the opposition to have different roles in politics, it is equally important for them to have a united stance against anti-national forces. Every political party committed to the people’s welfare must prioritize addressing the public’s sufferings and grievances, whether they are in power or in opposition. It is natural for the ruling party to claim that every action and scheme they undertake is for the public’s benefit. However, some actions are carried out solely to gain votes in elections, which do not contribute to the overall welfare of the state or country. Highlighting and logically presenting to the public how such actions do not serve the state's or country's interests is the primary job of the opposition. For the past decade, the state of the opposition in the country has been very poor. However, the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have brought some hope for the opposition. This time, the strength of the opposition has significantly increased. The rise of the opposition will play an important role in strengthening democracy in the country. With the powers granted by the constitution, the opposition will be able to scrutinize the positives and negatives of the government's actions. Just as every conscious citizen keeps an eye on the government's actions, they will also observe how actively the opposition is fulfilling its responsibilities. For democracy to be strong, it is essential for the opposition to be more active in the country’s politics.

Deborshi Gautam

Belsor, Nalbari

Accidental

drowning

The cases of accidental drowning of young boys in the state have emerged as a grave concern. Your timely editorial 'Preventing accidental drowning in Assam' published in your esteemed daily on July 25 has rightly pointed out that parents allowing their children to play near the water body or to have the fun of splashing in a water body without their supervision or adult members increase the risk of drowning. Secondly, you have said that training the children to swim is not enough. They need to understand about water depth and flow regime, as they vary in different bodies of water. To make matters worse, there is a craze for taking selfies near a river, wetland, or any water body, totally unaware of standing on a slippery bank or slippery rock, which has led to many tragic accidental drowning incidents in our country. Tackling accidental drowning is imperative both during floods and even during non-flood periods. Apart from strengthening vigilance and surveillance by the law-enforcing agencies, there is a need for institutionalizing basic swimming skills, which will definitely solve the twin purposes of swimming as a sport and groom international-level swimmers. While we have no dearth of policy to deal with the accidental drowning in the state, it is the lack of sincerity on the part of the state machinery that has prevented it from bringing about a change to stop such tragedies. The importance of leveraging traditional knowledge about water safety and survival skills cannot be ignored in digital media. One thing is clear: life is precious. Once it is lost, it is lost forever.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Scope of employment and skilling in the Budget

I write to commend the Union Finance Minister's recent presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024–25, particularly highlighting the focus on education, employment, and skilling initiatives under the banner of "Viksit Bharat". The allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore towards these sectors underscores a pivotal commitment to nurturing India's youth and fostering inclusive growth.

The introduction of the Prime Minister’s package, comprising five schemes benefiting 4.1 crore youth over five years with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore, is particularly noteworthy. This initiative aims to provide substantial opportunities through education loans, e-vouchers, and internships, aimed at enhancing employability and skill development among our youth. The budget declared provisions for education loans totaling up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. E-vouchers will be directly provided to 1 lakh students annually, offering a 3% annual interest subvention on the loan amount, as announced by the Finance Minister.

The Union Finance Minister has proposed the development of a Digital Public Infrastructure Applications at the population scale for productivity gains, business opportunities, and innovation by the private sector. These are planned in many areas like health, e-commerce, law, justice, etc., including education. It will facilitate broader access to educational resources and courses, overcoming geographical barriers.

Moreover, the proposal to upgrade 1000 Industrial Training Institutes in hub and spoke arrangements over five years under a new centrally sponsored scheme demonstrates a forward-thinking approach aligned with the needs of Industrial Revolution 4.0. This initiative not only addresses current skill gaps but also prepares our workforce for future job markets.

However, while these initiatives are promising, their successful implementation hinges on robust educational infrastructure and increased funding. Therefore, it is crucial to also prioritize investments in research and development to foster innovation and ensure sustained economic growth.

In conclusion, the Union Budget 2024–25 sets a strong foundation for empowering our youth and building a future-ready workforce. I look forward to witnessing the positive impacts of these initiatives and urge continued support and vigilance in their implementation.

Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti

PDUAM, Dalgaon

Service and sale denied for not sharing number

A number of shops, cinema halls, shopping establishments, service providers, service agents, etc., especially in Guwahati, Assam, and some parts of India, compulsorily insist on customers and consumers sharing their mobile numbers. This is a rampant and bad practice. Without a mobile number being shared, many times a sale, a service, etc. is denied. This is totally against the law.

An RTI application was filed with the Union Government in this regard, and a response was received from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. It was specifically stated by the Ministry that neither a sale nor a service (or any other related activity) can be denied by any establishment or by any organization if a customer or consumer does not share his or her mobile number. The ministry also shared the communications of the Union Government with various trade and commerce bodies and organizations on this subject in response to the RTI application.

However, we find that this illegal activity is still being carried out by many establishments and their personnel. The local administration and the state government are conspicuous by their inaction in this regard. This is extremely unfortunate. This laxity on the part of the authorities could cost the customers very dearly. It is appealed to the readers and the citizens that they should not share their mobile numbers and personal data with shops, commercial establishments, etc., if they feel so, and report such matters to the ministry and authorities concerned. There is a great scope of fraud to take place in this world of cybercrime and digital insecurity.

D Bhutia,

R G Baruah Road, Guwahati