Letters to the Editor: The transformative power of change

One of the most remarkable aspects of the human experience is our innate capacity for change. While change is an ever-present constant in life, it is often met with trepidation and resistance. We tend to cling to the familiarity of our routines and the comfort of the known. However, those who embrace change with an open mind and a willingness to adapt are the ones who unlock profound personal growth and evolution. Change can manifest in myriad forms, from subtle shifts in our daily habits to seismic upheavals that redefine the very core of our lives. It can be voluntary, such as deciding to pursue a new career path or adopting a healthier lifestyle. Conversely, change can be thrust upon us unexpectedly, like the loss of a loved one, a global pandemic, or a natural disaster. Regardless of its origin, our ability to navigate change with resilience and flexibility is what ultimately shapes our journey. When faced with changing circumstances, our initial reaction is often one of fear and anxiety. The unknown can be unsettling, and our minds may conjure worst-case scenarios that amplify our apprehensions. However, it is in these moments of discomfort that we have the opportunity to cultivate growth and personal transformation. Embracing change requires a mindset shift, a conscious decision to reframe our perspective and approach the situation with curiosity and openness. It involves letting go of our preconceived notions and embracing the possibilities that lie ahead. By doing so, we open ourselves up to new experiences, insights, and understandings that can profoundly impact our lives.

One of the most powerful aspects of change is its capacity to challenge our assumptions and beliefs. When we are confronted with situations that defy our expectations or force us to question our long-held beliefs, we are presented with a choice: to cling stubbornly to the familiar or to adapt and evolve. Those who choose the latter often experience profound personal growth, as they shed limiting beliefs and expand their worldview. Change also fosters resilience, a crucial trait for navigating the inevitable ebbs and flows of life. When we learn to embrace change, we develop the mental fortitude and adaptability to weather life's storms with grace and perseverance. We cultivate the ability to pivot, to find new paths, and to continually reinvent ourselves in the face of adversity. Moreover, change often opens doors to new opportunities and experiences that we may have never considered or imagined. By stepping out of our comfort zones and embracing the unknown, we expose ourselves to fresh perspectives, skills, and relationships that can enrich our lives in profound ways. Ultimately, our capacity for change is a testament to the remarkable plasticity of the human spirit. We are not static beings, but rather dynamic and ever-evolving entities with the potential for continuous growth and transformation. By embracing change with courage, curiosity, and an open mind, we unlock the key to unlocking our full potential and living a life of purpose, fulfilment, and constant evolution.

Chandan Kumar Nathn,

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Need for a tree transplantation policy

I am writing to express my concern over the proposal to cut down approximately 3,200 trees to make way for the construction of a ring road in Guwahati. While the need for improved infrastructure and efficient traffic management in a rapidly expanding city is undeniable, it is crucial that such development be pursued in a balanced and environmentally sustainable manner. Guwahati, as the premier city of the Northeast, must grow scientifically, ensuring that the expansion includes a well-planned road network, proper drainage systems, hospitals, schools, open spaces, and green areas.

Unfortunately, the city’s development in recent years has already seen the indiscriminate felling of thousands of trees for projects such as the widening of the Khanapara-Jalukbari bypass, the four-laning of the Guwahati-Goalpara section of the National Highway, and the construction of a flyover on RG Barua Road. In contrast, several states in India have adopted progressive measures to balance infrastructure development with environmental preservation. For instance, Odisha has implemented a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the translocation of large trees, compelling the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to transplant trees for road widening projects. Similarly, Karnataka and Delhi have mandated the transplantation of trees and have introduced policies to ensure high survival rates of these transplanted trees. Regrettably, Assam lacks such policies, despite facing a faster rate of deforestation than many other states. The absence of a structured policy on tree transplantation prevents the Assam forest department from enforcing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Green Highways (Plantations, Transplantations, Beautification, and Maintenance) Policy 2015. It is imperative that Assam adopt similar environmentally conscious practices to safeguard its green cover. The government should develop and implement policies for the transplantation of trees, ensuring minimal environmental impact during infrastructure projects. Additionally, penalizing agencies that fail to ensure the survival of transplanted trees would further promote accountability and environmental responsibility. I urge the authorities concerned to consider these measures seriously. Sustainable development should not come at the cost of our invaluable natural resources.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University