Letters to the EDITOR: The vital role of Dopamine

The vital role of Dopamine

Dopamine, often referred to as the "feel-good" hormone, plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Produced by the brain's reward system, dopamine regulates various physiological and psychological processes, impacting mood, motivation, movement, and cognitive function. Dopamine acts as a neurotransmitter, transmitting signals between neurons; it originates in the ventral tegmental area of the midbrain and projects to various regions, including the prefrontal cortex, nucleus accumbens, and striatum. Dopamine significantly influences mood, emotional responses, and stress management, helping alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression by modulating emotional reactivity, enhancing mood stability, and reducing stress and anxiety. The release of dopamine is associated with pleasure, reward, and motivation, driving goal-oriented behaviour, learning, and memory consolidation. Dopamine also regulates motor function, coordination, and balance; deficiencies are linked to motor disorders such as Parkinson's disease. Dopamine facilitates attention, working memory, and executive function, enhancing cognitive performance and productivity when at optimal levels. However, dopamine dysregulation contributes to addiction, as substance abuse alters dopamine release, leading to dependence and withdrawal symptoms. Dopamine helps regulate sleep-wake cycles and circadian rhythms; imbalances can lead to sleep disorders and fatigue. A balanced diet rich in nutrients supports dopamine production, including protein-rich foods, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D-rich foods, and antioxidant-rich foods. Regular engagement in dopamine-boosting activities improves overall well-being, including exercise and physical activity, meditation and mindfulness, creative pursuits, and social connections and relationships. Low dopamine levels are associated with various conditions, including Parkinson's disease, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and schizophrenia. Addressing dopamine imbalances requires a comprehensive approach, incorporating medications, lifestyle modifications, supplements, and therapies. Ongoing research aims to elucidate dopamine's role in neurological disorders, develop novel therapeutic strategies, and investigate dopamine's interaction with other neurotransmitters. Understanding dopamine's complex role in health informs strategies for maintaining optimal levels and promoting overall well-being. Dopamine's impact on mental health is multifaceted, influencing mood, motivation, and cognitive function; dopamine dysregulation contributes to mental health disorders. Dopamine plays a crucial role in movement and motor control; deficiencies lead to motor disorders such as Parkinson's disease. Dopamine interacts with other neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and endorphins, affecting overall well-being.

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

The brewing Manipur crisis

The news item, “Apex Meitei body gives 24 hours to state, Centre to take 'decisive action'” published in your esteemed daily on November 18, has drawn readers' attention as the state has been in a state of conflict for quite a long time, and now the situation has escalated into more violence. Currently, the large-scale incidents of violence witnessed a 24-hour shutdown in six Imphal Valley districts in protest against the reported 'abduction' of six people belonging to the Meitei community. Following this, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre and the state to take decisive action against armed groups. The ongoing turmoil in Manipur has made the state machinery helpless. Mobs set fire to ministers' residences and vandalized government vehicles and property. All these unpleasant developments in the state have demonstrated the state government's helplessness and lack of political will to put an end to the public uprising. What is now urgently needed is for the people's representatives to sit together to take decisive actions to resolve the ethnic crisis amicably to prevent people's discontent and anger, which cost the state severely, while armed miscreants from both Meiteis and the Kukis have been indulging in violence, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order. Unless the Centre intervenes immediately, peace will remain a distant dream in the strife-torn state. There is a need for an urgent military crackdown against the militants and all the armed groups to de-escalate the ongoing crisis and to check the unprecedented violence from spilling over to other areas, including the neighbouring states. India's Look East Policy, where Manipur plays a pivotal role, has taken a beating on account of the violence. The sooner the violence and disruptive activities are brought under control, the better to prevent a divisive agenda trying to divide the nation and enhance a culture of division, which cannot be tolerated at any cost for the interest of national unity and integrity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Children are true wealth of a nation

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, which happens to be the birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. Known for his affection towards children, Nehru believed that children are the true wealth of a nation, and his legacy continues to inspire this special day dedicated to honouring the rights and well-being of children. However, it also becomes a poignant reminder of the responsibilities we have to ensure that every child in India has the opportunity to thrive.

Children’s Day is not just about festivities or giving children an extra dose of attention. The day has deep significance as it aims to highlight the importance of children in shaping the future of the country. The day is also a moment to reflect on the progress India has made in ensuring these rights are upheld, as well as the challenges that remain. Jawaharlal Nehru always envisioned a progressive India to focus on the children as the future of the nation. He often referred to them as "the most precious resource" of the country. His birthday is celebrated as Children's Day to affirm the commitment of the nation towards the betterment of the lives of its young citizens.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Missile milestone

ndia's hypersonic missile technology has received a shot in the arm after a long-range hypersonic missile was flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). With a range exceeding 1500 km, the missile is intended to carry wide-ranging payloads for all three services of the Indian armed forces. These indigenously developed missiles are special because they travel at a speed five times that of sound at sea level, at approximately 6200 km per hour, or at a mile per second. Hypersonic missiles are extremely difficult to detect, making it nigh impossible for enemy radars to spot them before they are too close for comfort.

Besides, a few advanced hypersonic missiles can fly fifteen times faster than the speed of sound. Their maneuverability and ability to fly at lower altitudes separate them from the ballistic missiles that follow a set path. Hypersonic missiles can also be partially projected into orbit via a glide vehicle through the fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS), unlike the ballistic missiles, though the latter can travel faster. Russia, China, and the United States possess full-fledged hypersonic capabilities, while Germany, France, Japan, Australia, Iran, and Israel are on course to follow suit. India has, thus, joined the elite "hypersonic group."

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)