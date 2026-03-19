Letters to the Editor: Time to consider war as a curse

Time to consider war as a curse

Like previous human generations, the current generation has seen conflict. War results in human deaths and devastation of all types of property. Prior to discussing other nations that have engaged in conflict, our nation has fought five wars with Pakistan and one with China. Pakistan’s intention to acquire Kashmir, one of India's states, was the focal point of conflicts between India and Pakistan. On the other hand, in 1962, China declared war on India due to a territorial dispute, along with other reasons. Currently, two wars are making headlines: Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the United States and Israel declared war on Iran on February 28, 2026. Each nation must make the decision to refrain from going to war with other nations. War will continue to occur until all nations uphold the humanity ideal. Therefore, it is crucial for every nation in the world to wholeheartedly uphold the principle of humanity.

Maheswar Deka,

Rangia

Assam’s diary growth

Today, Assam continues to grow as a hub for the dairy farming sector. The rising demand for milk and milk products has become the key driver of rural industrialization and new livelihood opportunities in rural areas in the state. We now need innovation-led youth participation and women entrepreneurship to attain self-sufficiency in milk and milk production in the state. The state's skilled and motivated youth and women need enhanced training in diary management while maintaining an environmentally sustainable approach to growth. The editorial 'Sustaining Assam's dairy growth’ (March 17) has rightly said that during this election period the primary stakeholders in the sector have a golden chance to bring their key issues to political parties and candidates and influence them to include those in poll manifestos. Only constructive debates and required policy framing can bridge the gap in the implementation of various central and state government-funded dairy schemes. At the same time we need to adopt biosecurity measures such as scientific breeding, sustainable fodder systems, hygienic meat processing systems, improved market linkages, and expanded cold chain infrastructure to ensure profitability and sustainability in the state's dairy sector.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Call to improve

Assam Tourism

As a concerned citizen and proud Assamese, I am writing to highlight the immense potential of Assam's tourism industry and the need for urgent improvement. Our state is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, which makes it an ideal destination for tourists. However, despite its vast potential, Assam's tourism industry remains underdeveloped. The lack of proper infrastructure, inadequate marketing, and lack of sponsorship are the major hurdles that need to be addressed. To improve Assam's tourism industry, the government should invest in infrastructure development like building hotels, resorts and transportation facilities. Also, introduce marketing and promotion strategies to showcase Assam's unique attraction and experience to the world. The government should support local entrepreneurs and tour operators and encourage them to invest in the tourism industry. Local communities should also be involved in this process.

By implementing these measures we can unlock the full potential of Assam's tourism industry, creating jobs, generating revenue and promoting our state's rich cultural heritage. So, I urge the state government tourism stakeholders and local communities to work together to improve Assam's tourism industry.

Sobhitkamal Bora

Gauhati University

Cheetah success story

Wildlife enthusiasts are expectedly euphoric over the birth of five cubs to 'Jwala,' the cheetah at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno Palpur National Park. Asiatic cheetahs vanished from India as far back as 1950; the cheetah was declared extinct from the country in 1952. Low genetic variability and prolonged inbreeding were once cited as reasons for the decline of cheetahs, though many wildlife experts claimed that the genetic variability was lost ten thousand years ago. So, the obvious explanation would be poaching, hunting, and habitat destruction. After an initial setback and following the latest additions, India's cheetah relocation project seems to be on course, as demonstrated by the current presence of 53 cheetahs spread over Kuno and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuaries, also in MP. India made some attempts at cheetah reintroduction, knowing well that grassland scrub forest habitats were needed as a first measure. Efforts to clone cheetahs by procuring a pair from Iran came a cropper when there were concerted efforts to do so. It was after all failed attempts that Kuno National Park, spread over an area of 750 sq km with a large prey base, was identified. Work began after the top court's green signal.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rising LPG prices burden households

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the steep rise in LPG cylinder prices in Mumbai and other parts of India. The recent increase has added to the financial burden of common households already struggling with rising costs of living. The price hike has been linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, which has affected global fuel prices. However, the impact is felt most by ordinary citizens, especially middle-class and low-income families who depend on LPG for their daily cooking needs. Cooking gas is an essential commodity, not a luxury. Frequent increases make it difficult for many families to manage their monthly budgets. I request the concerned authorities to consider measures such as subsidies or price regulation to provide relief to the public.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)