Letters to the Editor: Time to end all kinds of conflict

Time to end all kinds of conflict

It is never essential for two or more countries to wage war. Wars result in property losses and human casualties. Deaths caused by war are untimely and not natural. Dead people could not be resurrected, but lost properties may be rebuilt. The ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran is certainly unnecessary considering the ill effects of a war. The US claims that Iran's capacity to produce ballistic missiles and atomic bombs would pose a threat to its security, and it does not want Iran to be able to do so. The US' invasion of Iran was to destroy Iran's ballistic missile capability and nuclear programmes. The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has claimed the lives of over 1,900 Iranians, as well as thousands of Iranian buildings, nuclear plants, and energy facilities. The US has lost 16 military personnel, as well as numerous MQ-9 Reaper drones and radar systems, as well as several military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Israel. Israel has lost roughly 24 individuals, including troops and civilians; over 6,000 people have been hurt, and several structures and infrastructure have been damaged. Importantly, humans start conflicts, and they can halt conflicts as well. There won't be any wars if no country wants to go to war.

Maheswar Deka

Rangia

Muted voices

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to speak out against the growing tendency of student unions and Ahom organizations to give in to political parties for their vested interests. Bodies that once stood up for students and society now seem to fall in line with political forces, losing their independent voice. Instead of standing their ground, many of these organizations are being drawn into political circles and are turning into tools to serve hidden agendas. In doing so, they are drifting away from their core purpose—standing up for students’ rights, culture, and community welfare. This shift not only undermines their credibility but also eats away at democratic values at the grassroots level. If this trend goes unchecked, these organizations may lose touch with the very people they claim to represent. It is high time they broke away from such influence, held their heads high, and stood firm in their commitment to public interest rather than toeing the line of political masters.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Truth in the Age

of Illusion

Today, many people believe everything they see online. But with artificial intelligence, fake videos and images called deepfakes are becoming very common. These videos look real but are actually created using technology. They can show people saying or doing things they never did.

One major problem is lack of awareness. Many users, especially young people and elderly citizens, are unable to distinguish between real and fake content. As a result, misinformation spreads rapidly. Fake videos can damage reputations, influence public opinion, and even affect elections and social harmony.

Another reason people believe such content is because it looks realistic. High-quality editing and AI technology make it difficult to identify the difference with the naked eye. Without proper knowledge, people tend to trust what they see and share it further without verification. To tackle this issue, awareness is the key. People must be educated to think critically before believing or sharing any video or image. Checking the source, verifying news from trusted platforms, and being cautious of sensational content are simple but effective steps.

Schools and colleges should include digital literacy in their education system. Media organizations and the government must also play an active role by spreading awareness campaigns about AI-generated fake content.

Pubali Das

Pragjyotish College

Easter: A Call to Renewed Life and Compassion

Easter, celebrated yesterday, is a season of hope, renewal, and joy. It invites us to pause, reflect, forgive, and show kindness in a fast-paced world. More than a celebration, it calls us to build unity and compassion in our communities. At its core, Easter is about transformation. The Resurrection proclaims that light overcomes darkness, hope defeats despair, and love conquers death—a message that continues to inspire all generations.

Like Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb, we are called to move from confusion to faith and from sorrow to joy. Christ meets us where we are, inviting us to rise above fear and doubt. As we celebrate, may we live this message daily—by forgiving more, loving deeply, and holding onto enduring hope, becoming a light to others.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)