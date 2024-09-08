Letters to the EDITOR: Time to say goodbye to the crisis in NE

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Time to say goodbye to the crisis in NE

The historic Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between the Central Government and the Tripura Government, along with representatives of two secessionist outfits of the Tripura-National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), marks the closure of the thirty five-year-long insurgency problems in the northeastern state bordering Bangladesh.

It is heartening to note that both the insurgent outfits have agreed to shun violence, disband their armed organisations, and surrender all their arms and ammunition. The editorial 'weaning youths away from insurgency in NE’ published in your esteemed daily on 7 September has rightly pointed out that the urgency to conclude the peace process and sign the MoS apparently arose following the political turmoil and regime change in the neighbouring country Bangladesh. But what about the Manipur crisis, which has been brewing following the discontent and discord between the Meiteis and the Kukis? Needless to say, multiple problems have contributed to the strife between the two groups, which are clearly divided by lines of geography, economy, caste, and religion. It is extremely a matter of surprise that nothing has been done by the Centre or state to de-escalate a crisis that will ultimately spread, challenging the Constitution, unravelling the efforts to uplift backward classes, and ruining the work of our founding fathers. In such an alarming situation, appealing for peace in Manipur is just not enough.

The danger is that the cracks in the Constitution are widening. The constitutional principle of 'Fraternity' seems to be an alien concept in the streets of Manipur.

According to Dr. Ambedkar, both 'Equality' and 'Liberty' have no meaning in the absence of 'fraternity'. Let's hope that like Tripura wean youths who are away from insurgency in NE, the Meiteis and the Kukis will shun caste violence and rewrite the history, politics, economics, culture, and relationship for which the rest of India is waiting desperately.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Is rape a mental disorder?

There are individuals with distorted mentalities living among us who consistently stain the fabric of our society. Their thoughts and perceptions are different from those of ordinary people. Such individuals are often plagued by disturbing thoughts. The act of physical intimacy between a man and a woman is neither new nor uncommon; it has been a part of human existence since ancient times. However, if a man attempts to force a woman into physical intimacy without her consent, it is undeniably a crime in the eyes of the law. This act is commonly referred to as rape.

The mindset of someone capable of committing such a heinous act is vastly different from that of a normal individual. Any person who can use a woman as an object to satisfy his sexual desires is, in reality, suffering from a mental disorder. In our society, people find mental peace through various activities. Some achieve it through travel, some by helping others, and others by enjoying delicious food. The ways people attain mental peace are varied. However, there are also those in our society who find mental peace in actions that are beyond the imagination of ordinary people. Some find peace in witnessing others' suffering, while others derive satisfaction from physically assaulting women. These individuals lead seemingly normal lives but are afflicted with a mental illness. It is extremely difficult to identify such people.

We usually label those with mental imbalances or brain disorders as insane or mentally unstable. However, there are people in our society who may not have a complete mental breakdown but suffer from a slight distortion of their mental balance. The actions of such individuals are carried out with full awareness and intent. Since these individuals do not have a complete mental breakdown, they commit their deeds with a clear mind. The mindset of someone who seeks to satisfy his sexual urges with any woman can be considered a mental disorder. However, the decision of when, where, and how to choose a victim is made with a fully functioning brain. Once they have chosen their victim, they lose all sense of humanity, ignoring the woman's wishes or objections. At that moment, they transform into a violent beast.

If such a distorted mentality cannot be eradicated from our society, ensuring the safety of women will be impossible. The only way to curb such individuals is through strict laws that impose exemplary punishments. No matter how mentally disturbed someone is, physical pain will cause them to cry out. Therefore, it is crucial to eradicate these mental disorders from society. If we cannot eliminate the mental disorders that lead to rape, no woman will be safe, even in her own home. Women will constantly face threats to their lives and dignity. Those convicted of such heinous crimes must face punishments so severe that it deters others from even thinking of committing such acts.

If we do not implement the strictest laws and punishments against those with such mental disorders, ensuring the safety and freedom of women in our society will remain an impossible goal.

Deborshi Gautam,

Bangaon, Nalbari

Treat women

with dignity

The gruesome and heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has left me and many others heartbroken and angry. This tragedy is a painful reminder that violence against women is not limited to just one country—it is something women everywhere, from the richest to the poorest nations, fear every day. In this present scenario, women are seen as a sex object that anyone and everyone is ready to play with.

The words 'protect your daughter' are said and heard very frequently. However, ‘educate your son' is hardly ever voiced. This imbalance reveals the ongoing failure to address key aspects of gender equality and respect. To break this cycle, we must prioritize educating boys about respect and equality. From an early age, girls are taught to be cautious and compliant, constantly reminded of their potential vulnerability. In the meantime, boys are repeatedly given unchecked free rein without understanding how their behaviour can affect others. This difference in upbringing furthers a culture where gender-based violence escalates. Boys must learn from an early age that their rights do not include the power to control or harm others. Such education is indispensable to tearing down the harmful cycle of toxic masculinity that continues violence against women.

In my knowledge, the punishment for a rapist should be harsher than death. He should live a grim life that makes him believe that death is better than life, yet he will not get it easily. He should be made to suffer by either breaking his limbs or deforming him in a manner that makes it difficult for him to live a decent life. Implementing these measures, in my view, could significantly reduce the fear that women face, both day and night. "Rape is not just a physically violent act perpetrated against one victim, it is an assault on humanity.” --- Emma Watson

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Bomb threats on flights

Let alone the fear of flying and the oft-repeating mid-air turbulence, air travel has become a scary proposition due to frequent bomb threats. One fears it may almost become a norm in the not too distant future if remedial measures are not undertaken right away. Earlier, phone calls to the airport authorities used to be the culprits' modus operandi. Of late, notes scribbled in the toilets of the airports and the flights seem to be the common method of the vicious minds. Although every such bomb threat has turned out to be fake, the stakeholders cannot take chances.The agenda of the evil minds is to gain vicious pleasure by disrupting the smooth schedule of fliers and sspreadingpanic.

Most bomb threat perpetrators have an axe to grind, personal or otherwise. While it may be impossible for the authorities to prevent people from making fake calls, measures can indeed be put in place to identify the nonsensical "ttoilet scribblers," and CCTV cameras near the airport toilets and cameras on flights can help. Flights that have landed or are ready to take off could be the favourites for the fearmongers who scribble on flight toilets' commodes and walls. Experts have suggested obtaining the handwriting samples of passengers to nail the culprits. Besides, there may be habitual offenders too, who need to be identified.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)