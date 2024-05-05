Letters to the EDITOR: Tough choice for Guwahati LS seat

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Tough choice for Guwahati LS seat

Two female contenders vying for the prestigious Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency have ensured that the winner of this keenly watched contest will again be a woman. This seat has been represented mostly by women since the days of the late Renuka Devi Borkataky in the seventies. Unfortunately, women-centric issues are not being highlighted prominently in the campaign this year. Making Guwahati a safer place for women by reducing crimes against them, controlling spiralling prices of staple food items, ensuring safe and reliable water supply, adequate public transport facilities, etc. are issues directly impacting women and their families, where they play a central role. But the focus is less on day-to-day problems and more on the lavishness of campaigns.

Both candidates have contrasting styles of campaigning, but both have maintained grace and dignity by not indulging in mudslinging against each other. While the Congress candidate is catching more eyeballs due to her famed oratory, the BJP candidate is said to be a silent worker (a former Deputy Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation), more visible to those familiar with her work but supported by heavyweights and charismatic leaders of the ruling party.

The voters are in a fix as to whether they should elect someone who is vocal and vociferous in raising issues or send someone to the lower house of parliament who is a silent worker making a difference to the lives of the common man. The voters have a tough choice to make on May 7.

Rajib Sarma

Guwahati

Role of cinema in today’s era

Cinema has been an important means of mass communication. It has been a means of both education and entertainment. In popularity and appeal, it is far ahead of other media of mass communication. Like literature, it is a reflection of society, influences society, and has a great impact on successive generations in society. Like other works of art, cinema is a reflection of the hopes, aspirations, frustrations, and contradictions of the society in which it is created. With the changing socio-economic scenario, film production in India also underwent changes.

The films, which were earlier produced with a message for society, now largely focus on doing business. The sole concern of the director and producer is the money that a particular film is supposed to bring. It is now considered a lucrative business. Erosion in social values has made producers and directors completely deaf to their social responsibilities.

We don't get to learn anything from today's movies; it's just fights, romance, and crime. There's nothing new. Therefore, people's interest in watching films is decreasing.

Chandasmita Kashyap

(chandasmitakashyap@gmail.com)

Science Museum needs attention

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I want to highlight the crucial role museums play in science communication and education and urge the government to prioritize improving the condition of the Science Museum in Guwahati, Assam. Museums are not just repositories of artefacts and exhibits; they serve as powerful tools for sparking curiosity and fostering a love for science in people of all ages and backgrounds. The interactive experiences offered by science museums make complex concepts comprehensible, inspiring visitors to explore the wonders of the natural world and technological advancements.

The Regional Science Centre in Guwahati, established in 1994, has the potential to be a hub for science education and public engagement in the region. However, many of the displays are outdated, and the lack of maintenance has resulted in a diminished visitor experience. By investing in this science museum, the government can not only preserve an important educational resource but also inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and critical thinkers.

I urge the authorities to allocate sufficient funds for the renovation and modernization of the Regional Science Centre, Guwahati. This investment would not only enhance the visitor experience but also position the museum as a destination for science education and public engagement in the region.

Thus, museums play a crucial role in science communication and education, and the Science Museum in Guwahati deserves immediate attention and support from the government. By investing in this invaluable resource, we can inspire a love for science and pave the way for a more scientifically literate and innovative society.

Angela Chakraborty

Gauhati University.

Necessity to safeguard Assam’s Tea Industry

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to draw attention to the pressing issues facing the tea industry in Assam, particularly the small tea growers (STGs) and the larger tea estates. The recent revelations regarding the manipulation of tea quality standards and the unchecked use of banned chemicals are deeply concerning and require immediate intervention.

The meeting held in Kolkata under the guidance of the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry shed light on a disturbing trend. It appears that certain producer associations, in collusion with other entities, are deliberately undermining the integrity of the tea sector. This conspiracy, aimed at disrupting the equilibrium of tea operations and harming the relationship between stakeholders, must be addressed with urgency. The availability of banned chemicals and the lack of effective outreach activities by the Tea Board among small tea growers are exacerbating the problem. As a result, compliant green tea leaves, essential for producing teas that meet Food Safety Act and Rules (FSSAI) standards, are in short supply. Furthermore, the suspension of registration of BLFs (Bought Leaf Factory) due to failed tests is unjust, considering that these entities do not introduce any chemical formulations during tea production.

The Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association (ABLTMA) has rightly petitioned the Government of Assam to tackle these issues head-on. Their calls for addressing the availability of banned chemicals, improving awareness among small tea growers, and establishing testing laboratories are crucial steps in restoring the industry's integrity. Moreover, the revelation that some producers are manufacturing Orthodox teas from non-compliant green tea leaves, bypassing FSSAI regulations, is deeply troubling. This not only undermines the reputation of Assam tea but also poses potential health hazards. I urge the state government and FSSAI to heed the calls of industry stakeholders and take swift and decisive action to safeguard the reputation and livelihoods associated with Assam's tea industry.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

‘Stop spitting in public’

Have you ever been walking down the street or in a park, only to have to sidestep a repulsive loogie on the ground? Public spitting is not only disgusting, but it also spreads disease and creates an unpleasant environment for everyone. It's time we put an end to this unsanitary and discourteous habit once and for all. Spitting spreads germs and bacteria that can lead to the transmission of illnesses like influenza, pneumonia, meningitis, and even COVID-19. When people hock a loogie on the sidewalk or playground, they are leaving behind a smorgasbord of their oral microbes for the next unsuspecting person to encounter. This is not just gross; it's a genuine public health hazard. A lack of courtesy and respect shown by spitting in public demonstrates a lack of respect for your community and the people around you. It's uncivil, impolite behaviour that degrades shared spaces we all have to use and enjoy. Would you want your children to play in areas soiled by other people's bodily fluids? Of course not. We need to be more considerate of others. Many cities actually have laws prohibiting spitting in public for these very reasons. But compliance with spitting bans is poor, likely because the laws are not well publicized or enforced. That needs to change through public education and rigorous application of the law.

Let's take pride in our communities. We all need to take more pride in our communities and public spaces. Sidewalks, parks, and other shared areas should not be functional spittoons. Be responsible and courteous; carry a handkerchief or tissue, or if you must clear your throat, do it into a garbage can or gutter. Let's work together to end the foul, unhygienic practice of public spitting once and for all. Our communities will be happier, cleaner, and healthier for it.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Manipur: Finding a way for peace and trust ahead

Your timely editorial 'A peace-building mantra for Manipur' published in your esteemed daily on May 4 has rightly said that the entire country is tired to hear the news about Manipur since the violent conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out last year. There is no change in the state's overall situation as the assigned task of the security forces to disarm the civilian groups both in the hills and the valley remains unfinished. Now, the question is: what is the way out to restore normalcy in trouble-torn Manipur? While the solution to the problems may take years, the main concern is to ensure that the situation is brought under control as soon as possible and that the violence does not spill over to other areas, including the neighbouring states. The dominant Meitei community should attempt to assuage the feelings of the Kukis by respecting their sentiments. The minority Kuki community at the same time should realize that living peacefully with the Meiteis can bring peace, harmony and build trust and understanding among them, which is absolutely necessary for development for all. Hence, at this juncture, the Kukis need to rethink their demand for Kukiland. Manipur's neighbouring state, Mizoram, which has been extremely burdened by the internally displaced people of Manipur, can also play a very positive role in bringing peace to the region by adopting the principle of forgetting and forgiving. It is not time to give sermons on what is right or wrong, but to discuss the problem. Sometimes a great deal of truth comes out through discussion.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Beating terror pranksters at their game

A bomb scare threw over 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) out of gear on Wednesday, disrupting classes. The perverted minds that sent emails to schools failed to create chaos, although a sense of fear prevailed among the children and parents. Moreover, it is nigh on impossible to plant bombs in more than 100 schools at a time. Earlier, too, there were bomb threats to schools in the national capital and elsewhere in India, including Bengaluru. And not one of these was found to be a genuine threat. By now, the school managements and the law-enforcing agencies have accustomed themselves to threat perceptions and ways to tackle them. Such emails have complicated origins and are never traced with pin-point precision.

The schools, however, reacted to the situation with the utmost restraint and dignity after an early, and understandable, panic. Even the police who descended on the schools were quick to ensure the safety and security of children, parents, and teachers. Parents, too, though ruffled, seem to have learned from past examples and silently collected and carried their wards to safety. In the light of repeated incidents of "bomb threats," it is imperative for schools to educate children on the do's and don'ts in any sudden exigency. Being cool, calm, and collected is easier said than done, but it can be learned through awareness campaigns. The importance of infusing an atmosphere of fearlessness on the premises of schools cannot be overstated. When that happens, the bomb "pranksters" will be compelled to halt in their tracks.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)