Letters to The EDITOR: Towards a Drug-Free India

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Towards a drug-free India

Today, the growing problem of substance use among youths has become a menace that is not limited to any particular region. The entire world is now grappling with this issue. Nefarious drug networks are so deeply entrenched that even the most powerful nations, such as the US, have failed to fully protect their youth from the dangers of substance use.

In India too, despite the increasing number of schools and colleges in every district and significant improvements in literacy rates, young people are still falling into the trap of substance abuse, which is highly alarming. With the advent of mobile connectivity, drug peddlers can easily reach their customers. Although law enforcement agencies are relentlessly conducting raids and seizing large amounts of narcotics every day, perpetrators still manage to escape the dragnets and continue their vicious networks. This is why the flagship campaign "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA)", launched six years ago by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to eradicate drugs from the country, holds great significance today. Combating the drug menace is no longer a duty confined to the police alone; it requires a collective effort from all corners of society.

Due to a range of factors, youths are increasingly falling prey to substance use. Understanding these factors has become crucial to helping them quit drugs permanently. Academic pressure, peer competition, and feelings of being sidelined by society are some common causes that often lead young people towards drugs. Even for those who wish to break free from substance abuse, support mechanisms beyond rehab centres were previously lacking. Shame and stigma have also continuously discouraged individuals from seeking help. NMBA has attempted to address this dilemma by appointing 'Nasha Mukti Mitras' (volunteers) and making educational institutions, self-help groups, and women active participants in its campaigns. Through rallies, workshops, and open conversations, the youth are being educated about the dangers of substance use. The campaign has reached 13 crore young people so far, which is a remarkable achievement. NMBA is an integrated approach that has expanded its reach through Gram Sabhas, educators, community groups, and ASHA workers by conducting pledge drives (where people vow to stay away from drugs) and encouraging open discussions about addiction. NMBA also provides a helpline number that offers information about rehab centres to help transform awareness into recovery. By encouraging open conversations in public forums, the campaign aims to build confidence and a sense of belonging among youths facing the challenges of drug abuse. At the same time, by engaging people from all sections of society, the campaign is creating a supportive environment where the rejection of drugs comes from within, helping those who have recovered not to relapse. NMBA is a massive project that demonstrates how the government understands the narcotics issue in a changing society. The initiative now calls for active participation from everyone to build a resilient India where youths flourish instead of suffering under the influence of drugs. The campaign seeks to create an ecosystem where saying "no to drugs" becomes a sincere commitment rather than just a slogan. Let us come together and join the movement to make our country completely drug-free.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Rajabari, Jorhat

Borders blur sports

In recent times, it has often been observed that many oil-rich Middle Eastern nations, such as Jordan, Bahrain, Yemen, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, to name a few, have started importing athletes from African countries. These athletes are offered substantial financial incentives to represent their adopted nations in international competitions. This practice is concerning, as it appears to undermine the spirit of sportsmanship. At the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, even leading sporting nations like Japan and South Korea have begun recruiting athletes from Africa. In contrast, it is commendable that countries like China and India have chosen not to follow this trend and continue to compete with their own homegrown talent.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati