Letters to the Editor: Trade deal may weaken India’s position

Trade deal may weaken India’s position

India has just concluded a trade deal with the United States, which stipulates that the US will impose an 18% tariff on Indian goods, while India will impose a 0% tariff on American goods in return. In comparison to our competitors, i.e., China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, we 're getting a better trade deal. China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India are the major exporters of textiles and garments in the American market.

The USA is imposing an 18% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Bangladesh, a 20% tariff on Vietnam, and a 32% tariff on China, due to which Indian goods will be much cheaper in the American market, giving the country a competitive edge. However, the terms provided by the US government indicate a significant advantage. The US government states that India will buy oil from America and Venezuela instead of buying Russian oil. It has not been confirmed by the Indian government that India will buy Russian or American oil, but if India buys oil from Venezuela or America, it will hit the Indian market hard because American and Venezuelan oil is much costlier than Russian oil. This could potentially result in an increase in the price of petroleum and diesel in India.

The US government also says that India is now committed to buying 500 billion dollars of US energy, technology, agricultural products, and coal, but it doesn't give us a clear timeline. Will it be a one-time purchase? Or will it be spread over many years? These questions are unanswered. India is currently buying US goods worth $41 billion in a year, and India's total import from the world is $900 billion. So according to Trump's tweet, more than half of India's imports will come from the US after this trade deal, which will create more dependency on the US. This is a time to diversify our supply chains and focus on becoming self-reliant; if India buys $500 billion worth of goods from the USA, it will not help India achieve "atmanirbhar." So, I conclude two points regarding the US-India trade deal based on the terms and conditions set by the US government. First, there will be an increase in the price of petroleum and diesel in India. Secondly, the deal increases India's reliance on the United States. Ultimately, based on these terms, the deal seems far more beneficial for the US than for India.

Mriganka Bonia

Khelmati, North Lakhimpur

Deaths without

accountability

Industrial disasters in India now follow a depressingly familiar pattern. A tragedy occurs, lives are lost, and authorities respond with ritual expressions of concern. There are promises of strict action, warnings of crackdowns, and announcements that such incidents will not be repeated. Soon, the public's attention wanes and life resumes its usual routine. Months or years later another disaster strikes, and the cycle begins again. The recent coal mine tragedy in the Northeast is not an isolated incident. It is a part of a larger and persistent failure of governance, where workers' safety is sacrificed to negligence, illegal practices, and institutional silences. Despite an official ban on hazardous mining methods, such activities continue openly, raising serious questions about enforcement and accountability. It is difficult to believe that these operations survive without the knowledge or tacit support of those in power. What is most troubling is the absence of sustained empathy for workers. Their deaths are treated as episodic news events, not as serious social and structural problems.

In short, these tragedies are not acts of fate; they are the outcome of neglect, complicity, and a development model that values profit over people.

Hitesh Chandra Kalita

Pathsala, Nityanand

Allegations that don’t add up

During the nearly two-and-a-half-hour press conference on Sunday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma failed to make a convincing case for his long-standing allegations linking Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan and the ISI. Dragging the MP’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, along with their two minor children, into the political arena crossed a line and left a bad taste. The Chief Minister’s claims also failed to add up: an earlier assertion of a fifteen-day stay in Pakistan was later scaled down to ten days, while firm claims about a Pakistani bank account were walked back with visible uncertainty. Such flip-flops are bound to raise eyebrows.

If Gaurav Gogoi were truly an ISI agent, it would be a red flag for national security and should have set the wheels in motion for immediate action by central investigative agencies. The fact that nothing of the sort has happened so far speaks volumes. Either the allegations don’t hold water, or the Home and Defence Ministries have dropped the ball. While some continue to call on the MP to clarify, he has already cleared the air in multiple interviews and will surely face the music if summoned by agencies like the NIA. In the end, the people of Assam will join the dots, weigh the facts, and make up their minds.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Winless Ranji campaign

So, Assam, a new find as a host of international cricket venues on the map of the BCCI, has finally ended its Ranji campaign for this season with yet another innings defeat against Uttarakhand. With this loss Assam finished at the bottom of the ELITE GROUP C points table, managing just 4 points from seven outings. We, the cricket lovers of the state, understand that there has been a sea of changes in the infrastructures of Assam cricket with the entry of Sri Debojit Saikia as General Secretary of BCCI, but performance-wise, Assam cricket has miles to go. A glaring message to all-powerful ACA, as it has cut a very sorry figure.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Lovlina’s triumph

It is a tremendous pride for Assam and India as a whole that Lovlina Borgohain wins the gold medal at the BOXAM Elite International 2026 boxing tournament. The Olympic bronze medallist from Assam delivered a stellar performance in the women's 75 kg category, showcasing her trademark control, composure and skill. This triumph was a part of India's dominant campaign, where the Indian contingent topped the medals table with nine gold medals overall, along with three silver and seven bronze. Lovlina's win adds another shining achievement to her illustrious career. As a daughter of Assam, she goes on to motivate countless young boxers with her dedication, resilience and excellence on the global stage. We appreciate and congratulate Lovlina for her outstanding achievement.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Rajahnagar, Guwahati

Coal mine tragedy

The recent coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hill district is not the first of its kind and is also not going to be the last. The editorial 'No lessons learnt from Meghalaya's mining tragedies', published in your esteemed daily on February 7, has rightly said that unless the Meghalaya government prioritises scientific coal mining along with the enforcement of laid-down laws with a strong political will, just banning illegal rat-hole mining alone cannot prevent such a tragic loss of lives in the future. It is quite unfortunate that despite the NGO's ban on rat-hole mining, unscientific mining practices continue in the state's poverty-stricken remote mining regions with alleged political patronage. The recent tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of eighteen labourers and the fear of entrapment of several others, has highlighted the inadequate enforcement of safety regulations. While coal mining is economically important, the Meghalaya government should raise significant awareness among traditional coal mine owners about the necessity of transitioning to scientific coal mining to promote sustainable development in the state, while minimizing environmental degradation and safeguarding public health. Indiscriminate and unlawful mining can no longer be tolerated if it jeopardises human lives, as it also adversely affects the state's fragile environment.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati