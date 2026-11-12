Letters to The EDITOR: Traditional Assamese Cuisine

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Traditional Assamese Cuisine

We often search for superfoods that can keep us healthy, without realising that the regular food we consume can help prevent and address many health issues. And one such source for remaining physically fit can be our traditional Assamese cuisine. The Jolpan, which consists of curd, puffed rice and jaggery, is a beneficial source of probiotics. The consumption of Assamese jolpan is believed to be one of the reasons why our ancestors did not experience major gut or intestinal issues. If we come to the main Assamese thali (or dish), we will discover that it consists of a whole heaven of nutritional and medicinal benefits. The authentic "kolkhar," which is prepared from sun-dried banana (bhimkol) peels, is cooked with raw papaya or gourds and helps in reducing gastric acids due to its alkaline nature. Kolkhar has been historically used as a substitute for salt. "Koldil" (banana flower), which is cooked with or without potatoes is a beneficial supplier of iron, calcium and fibre. Along with koldil, dhekiya xaak and kosu xaax are also used as anti-anaemic food. Assamese cuisine is incomplete without sour curries. Masor tenga (sour fish curry) – soured with tomatoes, elephant apple (ou tenga) or (thekera) – helps to cool the body in Assam’s humid climate and provides protein without adding excessive fat. When it comes to aromatic food, one cannot separate khorisa from traditional Assamese food. Khorisa, a strong antioxidant that contains phytosterols, is widely consumed for its sharp and pungent smell, either as a pickle or added to meat and fish, and it helps regulate blood sugar levels and cholesterol.

Counting from "kahudi" to "kharoli" and from "Alu pitika" to "pura begena", the list of Assamese cuisine is filled with unique food items that have helped its people to survive through centuries. Our ancestors had chosen these foods not only for their taste but also for their nutritional and medicinal benefits. Today, our preference for English foods such as pizza and burgers has led to numerous health problems in our lives. Such food items contain refined flour (maida), which increases our cholesterol level and also causes constipation. We must value our traditional foods and make them our mantra for well-being.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Jorhat, Assam

Regulate use of tinted glass

Despite unambiguous rules and regulations, it is highly deplorable that many vehicles continue to use tinted glass beyond the permissible limits. Tinted vehicle windows, used to cut off light, were commonly installed with impunity until a 2012 Supreme Court order (Avishek Goenka vs Union of India) banned the use of black films on windscreens and window glasses. Rule 100 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, clearly states that factory-fitted glasses should allow 70 per cent visibility or visual light transmission (VLT) for front and rear windscreens and 50 percent for the side windows.

However, all aftermarket black films are banned, in compliance with the court order. These types of tinted glasses lost their reputation after being misused by a few unscrupulous individuals for illegal activities. Besides, law enforcement could not clearly determine whether the drivers and occupants of the vehicles obeyed the rules. Penalties vary by state, ranging from fines to the licence confiscation of repeat offenders. Additionally, the films can be removed immediately, but a uniform regulation across India is urgently needed.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Good host but

poor performer

Of late, there appears to be a sea of changes in Assam cricket. The changes are mainly in the role of a host. In the meantime, Assam has very successfully hosted international T20, ODI, Test matches and IPL draws, receiving appreciations from the participating teams and the national media. BCCI at present is blessed with a secretary who hails from Assam and has been doing his job flawlessly.

Sadly, much cannot be said or written about Assam’s performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. So far Assam is remaining winless with two back-to-back innings defeats against Haryana and Karnataka. We are excellent hosts but poor performers.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.