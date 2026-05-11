Letters to THE EDITOR: Traffic and parking problems in Guwahati

Traffic and parking problems in Guwahati

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern about the worsening traffic conditions in Guwahati.

Most of the parking areas have been occupied by vendors, and there appears to be little control by the municipal authorities. Roadside parking has become a major challenge for the public because improper parking often results in heavy fines for vehicle owners. At the same time, many designated parking spaces are unavailable for regular use.

We can also see that many footpaths have been encroached upon by street vendors, forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads and increasing the risk of accidents. Moreover, many two-wheeler riders do not follow traffic rules, which further worsens congestion and creates unsafe conditions on the roads.

I request the concerned authorities, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and traffic police, to take immediate steps to improve parking management, clear illegal encroachments from footpaths, and strictly enforce traffic regulations for the safety and convenience of the public.

Samar Deb

Chandan Nagar Ghoramaran, Guwahati.

The ‘Jananayagan’

South Indians have a special affection for the film stars. Their star craze is not limited only to the screens. It extends two steps further and enters into their political life. From Jayalalithaa to MTR, all had a successful career in politics. And the reason behind it was the preference of the South Indians to see their favourite cine stars as their political leaders too, who expect them to deliver justice and fight in real life the way they do in the cinema. So the winning of Joseph Vijay in the assembly poll was inevitable in a state where stardom acts as a strong force in shaping the political decision of its people. Having superlative skills in acting, it became easy for Vijay to persuade the public through mawkish dialogues who have already submitted themselves to histrionic performances. Moreover, he succeeded in placing TVK in the gap of the third party created by people's discontentment and fatigue for having been left with only two major choices (DMK and AIADMK) for voting. Vijay has spent both money and time in building his image through meetings and campaigns, where cinematic quotes were blended in the political rhetoric to influence the public sentiments. He transformed his fan club network, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), into a structured organisation that engaged in local social welfare. Social media apps were used as megaphones to amplify his messages. When party ideology, performance and leadership qualities are taken into account before voting is done, Vijay's stardom alone helped him to circumvent all these factors and bring a decisive mandate for his party. People of Tamil Nadu ultimately yielded to an image engineered to convince them of performing both on and off screen. But statecraft is not cinematic performance. It does not offer body doubles to face the public aspersions and bear the hardships of running the state smoothly. Today by taking the oath as Tamil Nadu's CM, Vijay has reached the apogee of his career and Dravidian politics. However, only time and his commitments will determine whether he can truly become the real "Jananayagan."

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Parents’ role in school management

A school is not merely a building of bricks and classrooms; it is the workshop where a nation shapes its future. When parents remain only silent spectators in the educational journey of their children, the foundation of true learning often weakens. Recognising this reality, the Union Ministry of Education has issued a new directive aimed at making school administration more transparent, democratic, and people-centric.

According to the new guideline, parents will now play a direct and decisive role in the management of schools. Seventy-five percent of the members of the School Management Committee (SMC) must be parents or guardians of students. This move reflects the understanding that parents are the first teachers of a child and the most concerned stakeholders in a student’s future. Their active participation is expected to improve accountability, strengthen monitoring of school activities, and ensure that decisions are taken with the genuine welfare of students in mind.

The directive further states that only a parent can serve as the president or chairperson of the committee. This provision seeks to minimise unnecessary external or political interference in school affairs and to place leadership in the hands of those who are emotionally and morally invested in the growth of children. Such a step can build stronger trust between schools and families while creating a healthier educational atmosphere.

Equally significant is the provision making it compulsory for women to occupy 50 per cent of the committee’s total membership. This decision recognises the invaluable role women, especially mothers, play in shaping discipline, morality, sensitivity, and emotional security in children’s lives. Greater female participation can also help schools become more attentive towards issues such as safety, hygiene, inclusiveness, and mental wellbeing. At the same time, it promotes gender equality and empowers women to become active participants in grassroots leadership and decision-making.

The new directive has reportedly been introduced under the guidance of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. More than just an administrative reform, this initiative reflects a broader vision of transforming schools into institutions governed not only by authority but also by collective responsibility and public trust.

If implemented sincerely, this policy can become a turning point in Indian education—because when parents, teachers, and society walk together, schools do not merely produce successful students; they nurture responsible citizens and build the foundation of a stronger nation.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat