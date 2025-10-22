Letters to THE EDITOR: Triumph of the sacred light

Triumph of the sacred light

This is the season that celebrates the triumph of the light of goodness over the forces of evil and malevolent forces through a string of festivals. Light, as the essence of Deepawali, symbolises wisdom.

We appreciate wisdom as a cardinal blessing of our life, aspiring for knowledge, happiness and insight. God desired to give King Solomon wealth and other riches, but Solomon prayed to God for wisdom, to learn to distinguish good from evil. That way he desired to love and serve people in the way God wanted. God was very happy and granted Solomon precious wisdom, as he had requested, to govern his people. Celebrating Deepawali, we have the great realisation that ultimately wisdom and truth will triumph over evil, something that our national motto "Satyameva Jayate" stands for.

We can come out of narrow and evil differences through the Light of divine wisdom and guidance, facilitating love, peace and harmony among all. The sacred Light of God inspires us to become men and women for and with others, loving and serving all, especially the poor, forgotten, forsaken and marginalised. So, let us join and pray to the Almighty to free us from all forms of bondage and redeem us in the divine light of glory.

Instant Justice

A month has elapsed since the death of Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of Assam. In the meantime, many theories have been put forward by several quarters regarding the cause of death. There seems to be a rat race among a few overnight Zubeen fans due to reasons known to all seeking instant justice within 30 (thirty) days even though delivering justice is not the prerogative of the state government. The state government, in the meantime, has taken the following steps in this regard. They are as follows:

1) Constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT), headed by an IPS officer, along with top police officers.

2) Post mortem was done for the second time at GMCH (the first one was in Singapore) as demanded by Akhil Gogoi and many others.

3) Constituted a one-man inquiry commission led by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court.

4) Sent two senior officers of SIT to Singapore to expedite the investigation process in coordination with the investigating team of Singapore police.

The state government has sought a period of 90 (ninety) days to complete the process. Any more constructive suggestions from any quarters are earnestly solicited.

Tribute to ace comedian Asrani

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary comedian and actor Govardhan Asrani (84), remembered for the famous line, “Aadhe idhar aur aadhe udhar baaki mere saath aavo” (Sholey). His familiar face and nasal twang brought smiles to generations of film audiences through 300 films over a career spanning 50 years. He excelled in the roles of a side hero with so many superstars, starting with Rajesh Khanna in nearly 25 films from 1972 onwards, including ‘Namak Haram’ and ‘Bawarchi’. Not only this, ‘Angrezon ke zamane ke jailer’ Asrani lent able support to Amitabh Bachchan, especially as his Sindhi secretary in ‘Abhimaan’ and P K Shrivastav in ‘Chupke Chupke’. Besides his most iconic role in film, ‘Sholey’, Asrani’s memorable roles include Roti, Prem Nagar, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, Satyakam (first film), Mere Apne, Abhiman and a hundred others.

Interestingly, Asrani’s wife, Manju (Bansal), was an actress who featured as his wife in his famous Champak Bhoomiya avatar in ‘Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar’. No doubt this gifted entertainer, Asrani, was a wonderful comedian. He enthralled his audience decade after decade. He had an exceptional sense of humour. May his soul find moksha, and may his family have the strength to tide over this irreparable loss. Om Shanti.

Right to roads is right to life

The right to good roads is irretrievably linked with the right to life. The Bombay High Court has, in a recent verdict, poignantly ruled that this aspect is enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Deaths due to pathetic road conditions are regular features. Most of the time, authorities pay lip service following the casualties and look the other way. There is hardly any semblance of accountability fixed on contractors or engineers. Every rule on roads is bent and is almost meant to be broken. Funds are siphoned off and citizens are left in the lurch.

Cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai are facing huge issues with potholes that are converted into dangerous craters. Encroachers have left no space on the footpaths, and pedestrians are forced to walk dangerously on the roads. And politicians are the "saviours" of these encroachers for obvious reasons. A time has also come when helmets should be made compulsory for both two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders across the country. It is unfortunate that courts have to step in for the smallest, and rectifiable, administrative loopholes.

