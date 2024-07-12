Letters to the EDITOR: Trust deficit in medical colleges

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Trust deficit in medical colleges

I want to drive a point home through an anecdote. A few days ago, I visited the Apollo clinic at Zoo Road to consult a visiting cardiologist, who happens to be a director at Apollo Hospital, Visakhapatnam. I reached the Apollo Clinic at 8.30 a.m. By the time I reached the clinic, the waiting room was thronged with patients. Out of forty odd numbers of patients, most of them hail from Jorhat. It is not out of place to suggest that I was the lone person from Guwahati. After my inquiry, I came to know that people had been sitting in the waiting area since 5.30 a.m. Some of them came directly from Night Super.

While waiting in the longue, I asked a lady sitting by my side, “Is there no cardiologist in JMCH (Jorhat Medical College and Hospital)?" Instead of answering my questions directly, she narrated an anecdote, which is as follows: A doctor of JMCH is a tenant in her house. One night, the doctor was suffering from a severe stomach ache. Knowing the gravity of the situation, the lady’s husband wanted the doctor to be shifted to JMCH for treatment. However, the doctor refused to go to JMCH. Instead, the doctor requested that the gentleman take him to a private nursing home. Moreover, very recently, an incident took place in JMCH wherein a baby girl, 364 days old, allegedly died due to wrong injection pushed by a nurse. Hope, above, suffices to speak volumes. From the epic of the Mahabharata, we know one thing for sure: quality always triumphs over quantity. Pandava vis-à-vis Kaurav is a glaring example. As such don’t run after numbers. Only quality in every sphere of life matters the most.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Work culture

Work culture is a culture that makes a race vibrant. Very sadly and alarmingly, the said culture is lacking among us. We the Asomiyas, are very emotional and get easily swayed by emotions. All the mass movements that shook the state since the seventies, namely language, anti-foreigners, CAA, etc., to name a few, yielded nothing except a few self-seekers, opportunists who totally mesmerised us with false promises.

Immediately after the formation of the AGP government in Dispur, our boys started doing jobs that were not done earlier, signalling a new era of work culture. Alas, it was a flash in the pan. Our boys once again started resorting to old habits under AASU by hitting the streets by burning tyres, effigies, calling bandhs, etc., under media glares. We don’t usually find any Asomiya youth as masons, plumbers, barbers, auto and electric mechanics, small time farmer, rickshaw pullers, meator fish, or chicken vendors. Our boys prefer to be security guards elsewhere. White collar jobs are their preference. AASU did nothing to perform remedial acts.

Work culture does not seem to be on the agenda of AASU, as it is occupied by a few overly politically ambitious men. AASU exists only in a few pockets of Assam.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

PRC issue: Aspirants in doldrums

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to bring to the attention of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam, the Department of Higher Education, and district administration, Sonitpur, a serious issue regarding PRC issuing authority and government job aspirants in Assam.

Firstly, I would like to thank Smti Sumitra Dev, Dy. Director of Higher Education Assam, for relaxing the criteria of mandatory PRC submission during the application/form fill-up process; however, the pros and cons need to be adequately addressed as no genuine Assamese aspirant should suffer. Secondly, as an aspirant, I have always faced the problem of not having PRC, and as such, I have missed many opportunities to apply for the post of Junior Assistant in different colleges.

Recently, I applied for PRC through the Sewa Setu portal online in Sonitpur district. And I was called for document verification at the police station in my home town, Rangapara. After producing all the relevant documents, later I came to know through the online portal that my application was put on hold as they required another document, i.e., proof that I had applied for higher education. This has created the problem because, in Assam, the PRC is issued only for higher education purposes, but I need the PRC for applying for the post of junior assistant in colleges. Though I have called the officer and tried to make him understand that though PRC in Assam is issued only for educational purpose but as it is mandated by colleges to submit proof of applying for higher education. As I have no document that proclaims that I have applied for higher education, therefore, my application for PRC has gone into the doldrums, together with it, my hope of getting a job at a college has been sealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the one hand, my friends who have applied for PRC in Kamrup Metro have been issued the same by verifying only the documents mentioned in the online portal without any document that reflects that one has applied for higher education, while on the other hand, my application was put on hold. This reflects that there is no common checklist for all the districts of Assam for issuing PRC, and some officers have not given due regard to the checklist available in the online Sewa Setu portal.

Therefore, I humbly request the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam, Sonitpur District Administration, and the Department of Higher Education to look into the matter, resolve the PRC issue, and help genuine Assamese aspirants like me who have fallen victim to administrative glitches.

Parishmita Deka

Guwahati