Letters to The EDITOR: Turning Parali (Dhan Kher) into Paper

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Turning Parali (dhan kher) into paper

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, we want to introduce our research upon the burning of Parali (Dhan Kher) and its disadvantages. As we all know, India plays a significant role in feeding both itself and the world; however, the farmers who grow the crops often do not receive fair compensation for their harvests (food protection). Even if farmers receive payment for their crops, they often have so many loans that the money is only enough to repay those debts.

India grows a significant amount of paddy, with a large portion of this production coming from North India and Assam; however, after harvesting the paddy, parali or dhan kher is often left behind. Some people feed it to their cattle or sell it, but most burn it due to low prices or storage issues. Burning parali causes pollution and gives no productivity.

We come with our solution here, the revolutionary idea of Parali Paper. Parali paper not only gives a handsome amount of money to the farmer in an organised way but also reduces pollution, provides employability and develops a business mindset in the people, because it does not require many resources, and the raw materials have a low price, as through our survey, I find that it only requires Rs 500 for 1 quintal with some chemicals such as sodium hydroxide, sodium peroxide and acetic acid.

These chemicals are not required in a high amount, so they do not cost much. Based on my survey and research, I can confidently state that the cost of producing one sheet of paper will not exceed 1 rupee. With proper coverage, we can encourage children to use parali paper instead of tree-based paper, saving trees and benefiting the environment.

We would be very thankful if people understood our point, and we sincerely hope our letter is published in your esteemed daily.

Vidhan Shankar and

Nandini Singh

Class-IX, KV IOC

Noonmati, Guwahati