Letters to the Editor: Turtle Conservation

Turtle conservation

Categorised as an endangered species of freshwater turtle by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Assam roofed turtle ('Pangshura sylhetensis') has found a safe home in the Arjuntal 'pukhuri' in Niz Dahi village near Pothorughat in Darrang. A few years ago, this temple pond, covering an area of 4 bighas of land, managed by the Niz Dahi Arjuntal Vishnu Temple Committee, was identified as one of the potential habitats for the endangered Assam roofed turtle by a group of researchers. Showing their responsibility towards wildlife conservation, the enthusiastic members of the temple committee, with the active support of the villagers, have been protecting the turtles inhabiting this pond. They have been carrying out regular cleanliness drives in and around the pond. Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I urge the authorities concerned and NGOs working for the cause of wildlife protection to take steps for the scientific conservation of turtles in this temple pond.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar,Darrang

SC benches

When a principal court falls short of one of its stated goals, then decongesting it appears reasonable. Economically challenged citizens cannot take their grievances all the way to Delhi. Many high courts have acceded to demands to create additional benches outside the principal seat. Whenever people of eminence touch upon the setting up of Supreme Court (SC) benches, all hell breaks loose because the SC itself is averse to the idea. The then-full court of the SC rejected the Law Commission's 2009 report suggesting splitting the SC into four cassation benches. Now, the Standing Committee of Parliament (SOP) on Personnel, Public Grievance, Law, and Justice has again mooted for four regional benches of the top court in different parts of the country.

Three Law Commission reports have already expressed the need to create SC benches. The idea is to have a Constitution Bench in Delhi and four appellate benches in different parts of the country so that the principal apex court deals exclusively with constitutional matters and issues of national importance, and other regular cases arising from appeals against respective HCs of the region are heard by the regional benches. The number of SC judges is meagre as compared to the work burden, and they are compelled to dispose of cases in a hurry. The SC should not cling on to the jaded idea that its supremacy is being undermined. It should show flexibility and be open to innovation.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)