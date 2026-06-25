Letters to The EDITOR: Uddhav's Dilemma

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Uddhav's dilemma

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Election results early this year dealt a body blow to Balasaheb Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance (Mahayuti) gained the voters' trust to rule Mumbai. Now, Uddhav is in the doldrums after six UBT members of parliament (MPs) ditched him to join the official Shiv Sena of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. To make matters worse for the soft-spoken Uddhav, Eknath Shinde is sitting pretty both in the government and within the party.

Shinde appears to have the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. There are no fresh issues for Uddhav Thackeray to tackle. The only weapon left in Uddhav's armoury is clear: Balasaheb Thackeray. However, it is now more than thirteen years since the charismatic Shiv Sena founder, who struck a chord with the average Maharashtrian during his time, passed away. Another option, of course, lies in Uddhav joining hands with the BJP again, although it looks highly unlikely in the near foreseeable future.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Making Assam's homestays a success

I would like to express my appreciation for the Assam government's recent initiative to promote homestays across the state. The move has the potential to boost rural tourism, create local employment and provide visitors with an authentic experience of Assam's culture and traditions.

To ensure success, aspiring homestay owners should study well-managed homestay models in other states and adopt suitable best practices. At the same time, emphasis must be placed on using local resources such as bamboo, cane, jute, tea, herbs and traditional handicrafts in the construction and operation of these establishments. Such an approach will strengthen local livelihoods while giving each homestay a distinct Assamese identity.

Food can also play a major role in attracting tourists. Instead of relying heavily on generic Western dishes, homestays should offer carefully curated Assamese cuisine and local delicacies. A truly local experience will make Assam stand out as a unique tourism destination.

Kaushik Nath

Haibargaon, Nagaon

Amar Alohi scheme

The state Tourism Department really deserves wide public appreciation for launching the rural homestay scheme known as 'Aamaar Alohi'. Its sole aim is to give a new dimension and thrust to the rural homestay facilities in Assam, apart from the creation of self-employment opportunities to rural and semi-urban educated youths. The editorial 'Unlocking Assam's homestay tourism potential' has rightly highlighted that the state government's timely push for rural homestay promotion will not only attract tourists from EU countries but also help in the creation of a single-window digital platform for such facilities, which will leverage digital technology to boost tourism in the state. The state government's forward-looking homestay policy, making it mandatory for a homestay to have a minimum of eight rooms, will certainly remove the uncertainty over accommodation availability in rural settings. There is no doubt that homestays across the state can play a crucial role in addressing the problem of surpassing the carrying capacities of iconic tourism destinations such as World Heritage Sites Kaziranga and Manas to a great extent. What is needed for homestay owners is strictly adhering to the prescribed list of Dos and Dont's, for which a monitoring mechanism needs to be strengthened. There is an urgent need for the concerned authorities to adopt a wide publicity promotion strategy of new homestay rules while providing infrastructure improvements, facilities and easy access to bank credit facilities to the state's needy homestay owners. The future of Assam's rural homestay tourism potential largely depends on effective implementation of time-bound tourism development policies of the state government.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Doing dangerous acts for fame

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the general public to the growing tendency among some people to go viral on social media through controversial and irresponsible activities. Nowadays, many individuals are so eager to gain popularity and attract attention that they engage in acts that are unethical, offensive, or socially harmful. Such content often spreads rapidly across various social media platforms, encouraging others to imitate similar behaviour. This trend degrades social values and negatively influences young minds. Social media is a powerful tool for communication, education, and awareness. It should be used responsibly to promote constructive ideas, creativity, and positive messages rather than sensationalism and controversy. I appeal to all users to exercise self-restraint and use social media wisely for the betterment of society.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Unlock Assam's tourism potential

Tourism is not just about travelling; it is about connecting with the heart and soul of a place. Assam has a wonderful opportunity to open up its rich culture, natural beauty and traditions to the world through homestay tourism. The proposed single-window digital platform for homestays is a welcome step that can give a major push to the state's tourism sector. Today's travellers are eager to explore authentic experiences, local cuisine and community life rather than merely check in to luxury hotels.

Homestays can bring about positive changes by creating employment opportunities for local communities, especially women and youth. They can help keep alive traditional crafts, customs and indigenous knowledge. However, proper training, hygiene standards and safety measures must be put in place to build visitors' confidence.

Assam's wildlife, tea gardens, rivers and cultural diversity provide a perfect foundation for sustainable tourism. If we seize this opportunity and work hand in hand, Assam can carve out a special place on the global tourism map. The world is searching for genuine experiences, and Assam must step up and turn its tourism dreams into reality.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Stop speculation; start reforms

It is disturbing that some media outlets and intellectuals have hastily linked the Japanese Prime Minister's cancelled Assam visit to the Zubeen Garg mural controversy. The facts suggest otherwise.

First, the unfortunate incident did not escalate into a law-and-order situation in Guwahati. Second, the concerned authorities have already clarified that no logistical arrangements had been made for any programme outside Delhi, as the Japanese Prime Minister is required to attend an ongoing DIET session in Japan, leaving little room for an extended itinerary.

Rather than interpreting the straightforward issue to suit a narrative linked to Zubeen Garg, Assam should focus on becoming Japan's most credible investment destination in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the political capital to elevate Assam from a peripheral destination to a strategic hub for India-Japan engagement under the Act East Policy. However, diplomatic goodwill alone is insufficient. Japanese investors seek transparency, timely execution and measurable outcomes of projects.

It is a matter of record that on February 4, 2022, an inquiry was constituted into alleged irregularities in the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project and the lack of visible progress on the proposed JICA-supported satellite township at Nagarbera, highlighting governance concerns. Assam will attract Japanese investor confidence not through symbolism, but through accountability, performance and institutional credibility. Diplomatic visits may open the door, but only performance keeps it open.

Shahin Yusuf

Guwahati, Assam