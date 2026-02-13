Letters to THE EDITOR: Umpteen number of visits

Umpteen number of visits

PM Modi will be once again visiting Assam on 14th February with a very tight schedule. With this yet another visit to Assam, we, the people of Assam, have lost track of the number of times Narendra Modi has visited Assam during his tenure as Prime Minister of the nation. We feel grateful to PM Modi for his love and affection towards Assam. At the very same time we also remember with remorse that our former PM, the late Manmohan Singh, an ex-Rajya Sabha member from Assam, never took time to visit Assam even once during his tenure as PM of the nation. The people of Assam have taken note of this.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Right to Recall

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has rightly pitched for the introduction of the Right to Recall, arguing that it would truly hand power back to the people.

He has also laid down reasonable safeguards to protect elected representatives—such as granting them an eighteen-month window to prove their performance and fixing a minimum threshold of voters required to trigger a recall.

In a democracy where some ineffective MPs or MLAs manage to ride out the full five-year term while their constituents bear the brunt, such a reform seems not just timely but long overdue.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat