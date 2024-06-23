Letters to the EDITOR: Unacceptable derogatory remarks against female candidates

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Unacceptable derogatory remarks against female candidates

In the context of general elections or state legislative elections, every political party uses all means to attract voters. Since winning the support of the general public is crucial for any party to win elections, efforts to attract voters, either towards the party or the candidate, are common. Various forums, committees, and other methods are utilized by political parties to exert pressure on opponents or candidates to gain electoral advantage. It's noteworthy that every word and action has its limits and boundaries. Crossing these boundaries and limits to make any gains is unacceptable.

Recently, it has been observed that certain political figures have made derogatory comments, even against female candidates, during political campaigns. Such actions are truly regrettable. In a healthy political environment and democratic society, personal attacks or derogatory comments against any candidate, especially female political leaders, should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Issues like women's safety and the reservation of seats for women are often raised and addressed in a negative manner. Such actions undermine the integrity of the democratic process and show a lack of respect for the candidates and the electorate. Any form of harassment or discrimination against female candidates should not be tolerated, and political parties should take measures to prevent and address such behaviour. Women have the right to participate in politics on an equal footing with men, and their contributions should be valued and respected.

However, it is the responsibility of all political leaders to ensure that such matters are dealt with appropriately. The preparation of laws and regulations to address these issues falls within the purview of all political parties.

Furthermore, it's imperative to establish strict regulations to prevent any political leader from making derogatory remarks against female political leaders. Such actions not only harm the individual targeted but also raise questions in the minds of the general public about the sincerity of these leaders in working for women's empowerment and safety. If political leaders fail to take a stand against derogatory comments targeting female political leaders, it raises doubts about their commitment to serving all members of society. A healthy political system is essential for the establishment of a healthy democracy. In this regard, not only the Election Commission but also all political parties have significant responsibilities.

It's not just about winning elections; slogans like "self-interest in winning votes" should not be the guiding principle. Respect for all, regardless of gender, should be the foundation of political discourse. Any leader who fails to uphold this principle and engages in derogatory remarks against female leaders jeopardizes not only their own credibility but also the integrity of the entire political process. It's high time for all political parties to establish strong disciplinary measures to ensure that no leader, regardless of their position, can make derogatory comments against female political leaders or any other individual. If political leaders want to attract the younger generation towards politics, promoting ethical and value-based politics is crucial.

If political leaders fail to attract the youth towards politics by promoting ethical values and principles, then political standards and values will continue to deteriorate.

Deborshi Gautam

Belsor, Nalbari

Man for all seasons

30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah is often referred to as the "best fast bowler" in the world. Spectators simply love his yorkers that can deceive the best of batsmen. The self-effacing right-arm bowler started off as a limited-over specialist but blossomed into a man for all seasons for the Indian team. Australian bowling legend Dennis Lillee compared the Indian pacer to his compatriot, the peerless Jeff Thomson—a rare honour. Now, former West Indian great Curtly Ambrose has said he was a "huge fan" of the Indian, not an ordinary encomium coming from one of the very best bowlers to have graced West Indies cricket. Ambrose is surprised at Bumrah's unconventional bowling style, but the open chest action of Bumrah has paid the latter rich dividends, although it makes him more injury-prone.

Batsmen all over seem clueless in fathoming Bumrah's ball release and angle of delivery. Uncanny ball release after hours of planning has been the hallmark of the bowler.

With a firm grip on the ball and the mastery of making the ball spring up after hitting the deck, the Gujarat pacer does not give away much during the release from his wrist. Amazing control and the ability to do an encore separate him from the tearaway fast bowlers. Due to his accuracy, he is the captain's man Friday in crunch situations, as evidenced by his stunning performance in the T20 World Cup that is underway in the Caribbean.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Addressing the refugee crisis in NE

Through your esteemed daily columns, I wish to draw attention to a critical issue that is escalating in the northeastern region of India. The recent expression of concern by India at the United Nations regarding the growing influx of refugees from Myanmar into the northeastern states is a critical and timely intervention. This initiative aims to draw global attention to an escalating humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region further. The need for the restoration of peace and democracy in Myanmar has become an urgent necessity to prevent the northeastern region from being engulfed in an unmanageable refugee crisis. The alarming rise in the refugee population from Myanmar and Bangladesh has been exacerbated by violent clashes in these neighbouring countries, leading to a fresh wave of displaced people entering India through the Mizoram-Myanmar and Mizoram-Bangladesh borders.

The Mizoram government's agreement to record the biometric details of approximately 34,000 refugees marks a significant step towards documenting and managing the influx of refugees. Initially, the state government resisted the central directive due to fears among the refugees about potential deportation. However, following assurances from the central government that no deportations would take place until peace was restored, Mizoram has shifted its stance and is now awaiting detailed instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to begin the process. Mizoram's decision to shelter refugees and provide educational opportunities for their children reflects the ethnic affinity of the Mizos with the displaced people. Despite limited resources, the Mizoram government has been assisting the refugees, with additional support from the central government. However, the challenges posed by transnational crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, underscore the urgency of addressing the refugee crisis comprehensively.

The involvement of some Myanmar refugees in arms and drug trafficking activities has validated India's concerns and highlighted the need for stringent measures. Contrastingly, Manipur has already begun recording the biometrics of "illegal migrants" from Myanmar and deporting them in batches. The absence of a national refugee law in India complicates the handling of the current influx, leading to varying approaches by state governments. India's strategic relationship with Myanmar, crucial for its Act East Policy and deeper engagement with ASEAN nations, necessitates a cautious approach. The northeastern region's stability and Myanmar's peace are vital for unlocking economic opportunities and regional development. India's commitment to supporting Myanmar's transition to an inclusive federal democracy was reiterated at the UN, emphasizing that peaceful resolutions must be led and owned by Myanmar. India's consistent efforts towards peace, stability, and development in Myanmar include humanitarian assistance, people-centric projects, and capacity-building in democratic practices. India's call for ending the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and securing the India-Myanmar border highlights the geopolitical complexities in the region. The introduction of a new travel regime based on valid passports and visas, aims to streamline border crossings and ensure internal security. The Ministry of Home Affairs' recommendation to scrap the FMR aligns with concerns over demographic changes and the existential threat posed to indigenous populations by the influx of migrants from Bangladesh. As India deepens its trade and commerce ties with ASEAN, restoring peace and democracy in Myanmar remains a top priority for the northeastern region's stability. It is hoped that global efforts will accelerate the restoration of peace in Myanmar, thereby ending the uncertainties affecting the northeastern region of India.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar