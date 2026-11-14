Letters to The EDITOR: Uncommon Sense, Common Problem

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Uncommon sense, common problem

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to something we often talk about but rarely practise, common sense and basic human decency.

We live in a society where people are quick to give opinions, point out others’ mistakes and demand respect, but often fail to follow the simplest rules of consideration. We call it common sense, but sometimes it seems to be the least common thing around us.

For example, people cutting queues at temples. We stand in long lines to offer our prayers, seek blessings and practise our faith. Yet, some people find it perfectly acceptable to push their way forward and skip the queue, ignoring those who have been waiting patiently. It makes one wonder: what is the meaning of religious practices if we cannot even practise basic values such as patience, respect and consideration for others? How can we seek blessings while making someone else’s experience difficult?

The same lack of consideration can be seen in our everyday conversations. How difficult is it to let someone finish speaking before interrupting them? Listening is one of the simplest forms of respect, yet many people seem more interested in waiting for their turn to speak than actually understanding what the other person is saying. Conversations aren’t always competitions, and opinions don’t always need an immediate response.

It is not difficult to understand that playing loud music in a public place may disturb others, that throwing garbage on the road makes our surroundings dirty, or that pushing someone in a queue is simply disrespectful. We do not need a rulebook to understand these things.

The irony is that we are becoming more educated, technologically advanced and socially connected, yet we sometimes struggle with the simplest forms of empathy and understanding.

Perhaps the problem is not that common sense has disappeared. It is that we have stopped making an effort to think beyond ourselves. Being sensible is not always about having knowledge or intelligence; sometimes, it is simply about knowing how our actions affect others. A small amount of kindness, patience and consideration can make everyday life better for everyone. After all, a society does not become better only through significant changes but also through small acts of responsibility.

Deva Darshana Deuri,

Gauhati University

Balancing publicity and privacy

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned and the general public to a growing trend among government employees and officials in Assam of taking photographs while performing their official duties and sharing them on social media platforms. In recent times, this practice appears to have become increasingly popular, with some photographs even going viral.

There is nothing wrong with documenting official activities or sharing photographs to raise public awareness about government programmes, public services and developmental activities. Such initiatives can help people understand the work being carried out by different government departments. However, the purpose of sharing photographs should be public awareness and transparency, not merely personal publicity or gaining popularity on social media.

The matter becomes more concerning when photographs are taken and circulated without considering the privacy and dignity of other people. In hospitals, health centres, vaccination sessions and other public service institutions, patients, children, beneficiaries and members of the public may appear in photographs without their knowledge or consent. Such practices can compromise their privacy and may cause unnecessary embarrassment or discomfort.

Moreover, official documents, registers, mobile numbers, personal details and other confidential information may unintentionally become visible in photographs. Once such images are uploaded to social media, they can be downloaded, shared and circulated widely, making it difficult to control their further use.

Government employees must therefore exercise caution and responsibility before publishing photographs taken during official working hours. The consent of individuals should be obtained wherever necessary, particularly when photographs involve patients, children or other vulnerable individuals. Sensitive documents and personal information must never be exposed through social media posts.

It is equally important to remember that government service is a responsibility towards the public, not a platform for self-promotion. The quality of an employee's work should be judged by dedication, efficiency, sincerity and the services delivered to people rather than by the number of photographs uploaded online.

I believe that the concerned departments should create greater awareness among their employees regarding responsible social media use and the importance of maintaining confidentiality while performing official duties. Digital publicity should never come at the cost of individual privacy and professional ethics.

I hope this issue will receive due attention from the concerned authorities and encourage government employees to maintain a proper balance between public awareness, professional responsibility and respect for privacy.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Assam’s education credibility crisis

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my concern over the recent revelation regarding suspected fake CISCE certificates used for Class XI admissions in several schools across Assam. The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) has also demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged certificate racket following the communication issued by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). This incident raises serious questions about the verification process followed by educational institutions and the accountability of those responsible for maintaining academic standards.

Education is built on trust, merit and credibility. When certificates of questionable authenticity are used to secure admissions, they undermine the education system and raise concerns about fairness towards students who work hard and follow the proper academic process. However, the students involved must not be unfairly judged before a thorough investigation establishes the facts.

Many may have relied on institutions or individuals without knowing the authenticity of the documents provided to them. The demand for an independent and transparent investigation deserves serious consideration. Those found responsible for issuing or facilitating fraudulent certificates must be held accountable, while genuine students should be protected from unnecessary academic uncertainty. The government and education authorities concerned must strengthen certificate verification mechanisms to ensure that such incidents do not recur. After all, an education system cannot maintain its credibility without transparency, accountability and trust.

Julina Sangma,

Guwahati.

Change of regime

A change of regime has ultimately taken place in Israel. Significantly, this change has come through the ballot paper, in accordance with the country’s constitutional provisions. In our country, elections are conducted through EVMs, in accordance with our constitutional provisions, rather than the methods prescribed by CJP and backed by Rahul Gandhi. In the name of changing election procedure and also with the motive of regime change (which is inspired by Bangladeshi radicals), the protestors are hitting the streets and harassing the common public. Instead of staging drama on the streets, CJP and Congress leadership should establish connections with the voters from the grassroots stage. As secular Indians and advocates of democracy, we should draw inspiration from the boundless spirit of patriotism exhibited by the Israelis. Both India and Israel share a common geopolitical challenge, as they are surrounded by hostile neighbours. Their commitment to national security, patriotism and democratic values is worthy of emulation.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Proficiency in the English language

The quality of English language teaching in the country is substandard. A basic degree holder is often burdened with the responsibility of hammering the intricacies of the English language into the minds of children. Influence, rather than a lack of merit, is the main reason for the shortage of qualified English teachers. Socioeconomic considerations in the selection of teachers also contribute to the prevalence of subpar English instructors. The quality of English in students, tutored by unqualified teachers, is bound to lag as they grow.

This does not mean there is a dearth of youngsters who can eagerly take on the role.

However, the zeal, commitment and seriousness from the government and management to search for such a teacher are missing. Proficiency in reading, understanding, speaking, and communicating in English is a fundamental requirement for an English teacher. The cardinal sin of English teachers is using overly complicated words and translating directly from their mother tongue. Today's fluent student is tomorrow's eloquent teacher, and the cycle continues.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)