Letters to The EDITOR: Unity in diversity

Unity in diversity

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Mowsam Hazarika for the article ‘Unity in Diversity: Eradicating for a Stronger India’ published in your esteemed daily on August 2. There is no doubt about the fact that the forces of communalism are the greatest hurdle in the path of strengthening the cultural mosaic of a diverse nation like India, without which one cannot imagine the enrichment of an inclusive and pluralistic society, celebrating and sharing diverse traditions and perspectives, and fostering creativity and innovation for a more vibrant and dynamic India. Swami Vivekanand once said, ‘Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfil, a destiny to reach’. For thousands of years, Bharat has been moving with this sense of meaningful purpose. But, sadly, our diverse cultures, religions, and languages are often threatened by the menace of communalism. What is now needed is to discourage such evil thoughts, and all should come forward with an open mind, cooperate with each other, and work together to convert our dreams into reality and begin living those dreams. The writer has rightly said that it is education that can play a crucial role in combating communalism. Here I would like to add that the introduction of moral education and making it compulsory at the school level can definitely help mould young minds with a broader outlook and promote the spirit of unity and solidarity among them right from an early age, as they are the future of the nation. We must always remember that when people from all walks of life join in with the spirit of Janbhagidari, we witness a transformation taking place. So, freedom from communalism and negativity is the first step towards achieving success. Success blossoms in the lap of common interest and positivity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Towards India’s better performance in the Olympics

I am writing to raise awareness of the problems that pertain to bettering India’s performance in the Olympics through government schemes. Alas, despite several schemes introduced, there are considerable drawbacks that limit our athletes’ chances.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which began operating with the claimed intent of aiding future medal hopes, removed red-tapism and unequal distribution of resources. Several athletes are still languishing in poverty because the financial support that comes with fame is inadequate and the training facilities are outdated. In particular, no attempt has been made to achieve the goal of employment generation through green jobs that was set in the current scheme. In the same way, and referring to the government’s initiative in supporting sports at the grass-roots level, the Khelo India Program has similar challenges of implementation. Although it has good motives, infrastructure in remote locations is severely lacking, and the means by which talented youth are sought out are inadequate. Overall, there is a gap between policy and practice that has to be addressed as soon as possible. Even the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and the Olympic Task Force (OTF) have not been able to meet their expectations. Lack of infrastructure and inadequate coaching services have unfortunately not prepared many athletes as they should. However, governance issues and conflict within the sports bodies remain rampant, and they hinder progress. Although there has been an improvement in the amount of resources given to sports, most of the time these resources haven’t benefited from proper leadership and organization. Accountability of funds and their proper distribution is equally important in supporting athletes, especially when the funds have been mobilized through well-meaning individuals or institutions.

If we assume that the fundamental approach will involve long-term global planning, then it means we need to have long-term strategic planning. What has been lost is an understanding that the emphasis must not just be on winning and achieving championships immediately but on creating a solid sports civilization that nurtures athletes from the grass roots all through the elite, feeder institutions. Thus, it could be concluded that though the government’s plans to enhance the standard of performance in the Olympics are promising, their current operational form is visibly inept. Working towards the solution of these challenges with a strategic, clear, and responsible strategy is central to the issue’s resolution.

Manash Pratim Kalita,

Gauhati University

Mahatma Gandhi: Legacy of Non-Violence

This is in reference to Dipak Kurmi’s commendable article, Mandela’s Journey: A Masterclass in the Art of Forgiveness, in your esteemed daily, The Sentinel (July 21). Nelson Mandela walked in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and liberated South Africa from apartheid. In fact, ‘Bapu’ had influence over not only politicians and freedom fighters but also over scientists, social reformers, artists, and many walks of life.

The great scientist Albert Einstein, in admiration of Gandhiji, said, “Generations to come, it may well be, will scarcely believe that such a man as this one ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.” Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent resistance shaped Martin Luther King, Jr.’s approach to the Civil Rights Movement in America. He once remarked that Gandhian philosophy was “the only morally and practically sound method open to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom.” After enjoying an audience with the Mahatma, the legendary actor and producer Charlie Chaplin commented that Gandhi was one of the most brilliant men he had the opportunity to meet, but he was also ‘one of the most godlike’ as well. All these instances reveal the impact Gandhi left on the personalities of those who met him. However, the fact is that Gandhi himself was influenced by the beatitude preached by Jesus Christ in the Gospel of Matthew, chapters 5, 6 and 7.

Fr. William Horo,

Tinsukia

Higher Education without bias

The current system of assistant professor selection in the colleges of Assam is based on the API (Academic Performance Index). Marks-based selection criteria have major shortcomings. The COVID pandemic has further amplified the problem. Batches that were affected by the pandemic and secured inflated marks are likely to be a major beneficiary in such a scenario. Besides, it’s not possible or desirable to take into account the differential marking trends across different universities. For instance, modern private universities have adopted a more liberal approach to marking in comparison to their traditional government counterparts. The government of Assam itself perhaps acknowledges these major loopholes. Therefore, it has legislated for the creation of the Assam College Service Recruitment Board (ACSRB), notified in June 2023. But, sadly, the law has made no headway ever since, and selections are being done perpetually through a system that the government itself was dismissive of. This is not to dispute the merit of those selected in the current system, but to ask for a fair opportunity for all. The government should fast-track the implementation of the Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) (Amendment) Act, 2023, which bids for an aptitude and selection test for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges. Only a common exam for each subject, while adhering to UGC Regulation 2018, can ensure that fairness. Most states, like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and others, have adopted the system of selection tests conducted by their respective Public Service Commissions. This move can also address the problem of multiple application expenditures, overlapping, and time waste.

Amartya Sen,

Bongaigaon

Research environment

The link between educational institutions and research is too vital to be repeatedly stressed. India catches up with the rest of the world in diverse areas of scientific research. A good research project covers observations, experiences, theory, and case studies, and, undeniably, excellent research is one that is multidisciplinary. An admixture of old and new ideas contributes to the richness of research work. Brain drain was both a cause and an offshoot of poor research in the past. There has been a marked shift in that aspect of late, with many Indians contributing to world journals, but the insufficient original inventions are glaring. That’s because the “research culture” among students and academicians is still a far cry.

There has to be a palpable eagerness to cash in on the availability of quality research materials and bask in the exposure to a conducive “research environment.” Questions have to be asked and answers sought. For that, a climate of multi-channelled partnerships needs to be infused into higher temples of learning. A deep study by highly trained individuals should consistently evoke curiosity to be termed “research.” Eyes should see what others have seen, but the mind has to think differently. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), set up in early 2024 under the Department of Science and Technology and with the Prime Minister as its chairman, aims to “seed, grow, and promote research in India.” But its functioning and progress cannot be veiled by opaqueness.

Ganapati Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Remembering Missile Man, Abdul Kalam

On July 27, 2024, we celebrated the 9th death anniversary of the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dr. Kalam had a versatile, inspiring, and guiding personality. He would always be shining like a full moon among the stars. He had no desire for worldly materials. He had entered Rashtrapati Bhavan with just one suitcase and left it with the same.

Born into a poor family as a boat owner’s son of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, he, with his steely determination, life-long dedication, robust optimism, and ceaseless industry, blossomed into India’s most distinguished space scientist and missile man of global renown. As a rocket scientist, he was deeply involved in the manufacture and launch of SLV 3, Rohini, Menaka, Aryabhatta, and Bhaskara, fulfilling the needs of Indian space technology. To realize the country’s defence needs, as a missile technologist, he strove hard to make the country self-sufficient and strong, and under his efficient stewardship, the most powerful missiles like Agni, Prithvi, Nag, Akash, and Trishul were devised, manufactured, and launched quite successfully.

He was also a visionary, as he devoted his time to nurturing young talent. He realised that the young generation is the backbone of the nation. He was also kind and compassionate. He strongly advocated an action plan to develop India into a “knowledge superpower.” His rich legacy will keep his memory alive. His books, particularly “Wings of Fire” and “Ignited Minds,” will carry his thoughts and ideas to millions of people all over the world.

He has left a ‘livable planet’ behind him with exemplary devotion to science. Our country didn’t have a scientist of such high eminence as Dr. Abdul Kalam as its President. Probably, it won’t have in the future either. He died delivering science lectures to students of IIM, Shillong, in Meghalaya, on July 27, 2015.

Life on earth is ephemeral. All those who are born must die one day. But Dr. Kalam’s life and death teach us, unlike anyone else, to cultivate a scientific temper of mind and shun superstition. His science has no dogma, and his religion has no superstition. He was truly a citizen of the world.

Our country needs one more Abdul Kalam in every sphere. He was a true human being, simple in his lifestyle. In his own way, he started a revolution, giving ideas that revolution can be started without mass movements. He was a messiah of God indeed! He enjoyed being with people, and the people adored him. He loved students and spent his final moments among them. His full name was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)