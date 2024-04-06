Letters to The EDITOR: Unsafe foot overbridges

Unsafe foot overbridges

Cyrus Mistry was a prominent businessman in India, and he was also the Chairman of Tata Sons for some time. He died untimely, and unfortunately, in a highway road accident some months ago. The root cause of the car accident, later investigations revealed, was the poor road design. A four-lane highway narrows down to a three-lane highway on a certain stretch, which is said to have caused the fatal accident. Such poor design of roads is rampant in India, and many lives are lost due to such poor design of roads.

The same issue is visible on Guwahati roads. In certain junctions, foot-overbridges are poorly constructed, resulting in a sudden narrowing of the already narrow roads. These are visible, for example, on the GS Road between Ganeshguri and Ulubari, along the A-T Road near Adabari, etc. A road that can hardly accommodate three cars one way has just enough space for two cars to squeeze in on the narrow stretches because of the construction of unsafe and poorly designed foot overbridges.

We urge the authorities to reexamine such issues and rectify the unintentional loopholes in the poor design of foot overbridges in Guwahati and other places.

D Bhutia,

RGB Road, Guwahati

Neglected voices of Kamrup in LS poll

In the whirlwind of rallies, debates, and promises that mark the onset of the Lok Sabha elections, it has become increasingly apparent that the fervour of electoral competition has somehow bypassed the serene expanses of the Kamrup district in Assam. This letter is an appeal, a voice aiming to echo the concerns and aspirations of an often-overlooked demographic—the general voters of Rural Kamrup—with a particular focus on the youth, who are stepping into the arena of democracy as first-time voters. The essence of a democratic polity lies in its inclusivity and in its promise to lend an ear to the most remote voices. Yet, it is disheartening to observe that the candidates, in their campaigns, have not dedicated adequate attention to this part of Assam, where the rustic life continues amidst myriad challenges and hopes.

This neglect is not just a matter of inadequate political representation; it’s a missed opportunity for our leaders to connect with the vibrant, hopeful energy of the youth. Their concerns range from local infrastructure, educational facilities, and healthcare services to employment opportunities—part of the fundamental rights that pave the way for a dignified life.

Through your esteemed platform, I urge the political parties and their candidates to redirect their gaze towards rural Kamrup. It’s imperative that they listen, engage, and incorporate the views of the general voters, especially the first-time voters, into their agendas.

Let the Lok Sabha elections in Assam be remembered not just for the political battles won or lost but for the voices it chose to listen to, for the aspirations it decided to acknowledge. Let it be an election where every vote, especially those cast for the first time, is a testament to the vibrancy and inclusivity of our democracy.

Deepanwita Rajbongshi

Department of Assamese,

Gauhati University

Health is my right

“My Health, My Right,” “Highest Possible Level of Health,” and “Health for All” are not mere slogans. If a human being has to maintain a healthy mind in a healthy body, then the imperativeness of the above phrases can be well understood. Promotion and maintenance of health at any level is a herculean task. It is also a monumental challenge that must be addressed by appropriate organizations and forums. The World Health Organization (WHO), an international agency of the United Nations (UN) that is concerned with international public health, has undertaken path-breaking initiatives to prevent, control, and eradicate a host of non-communicable and communicable diseases. If smallpox and polio are history, the credit should substantially go to the WHO.

Tuberculosis and malaria would not have been the “pale shadow of themselves” but for the trendsetting body of work carried out by the WHO. Maternal and reproductive health, occupational and environmental hygiene, substance abuse and mental health, ageing, and road accidents—the imprint of the WHO is evident on all. Countries around the world have sought and gotten the sane counsel of the WHO, not to mention the latter’s contribution to manpower in leadership and research work. To commemorate its establishment on April 7, 1948, in Geneva, the WHO observes “World Health Day” on April 7.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

Akola

Overcrowded public transportation

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw your attention to the overloading of passengers on public transportation within Guwahati city. I’ve seen how public transportation gets dangerously packed with so many passengers that it can be really risky for everyone on board. The current situation is clearly uncomfortable for the passengers, and it also puts their safety at risk. Vehicles carrying too many people make it hard for people to move around easily, which can raise the chance of accidents, particularly when the vehicles suddenly stop or turn. Moreover, overloading can increase the risk of spreading infections, which can lead to many health issues.

The problem of overloading has been going on for years altogether. It’s crucial to uphold passengers’ capacity regulations on public transportation to safeguard their safety and comfort. This includes regular inspections, enforcing penalties for rule-breakers, and initiating awareness campaigns. Furthermore, by increasing the frequency of services and introducing more vehicles, we can provide passengers with viable alternatives to overcrowded public transportation. In conclusion, I urge the appropriate authorities to prioritize the issue of overloading passengers on public transportation. It’s crucial that we advocate for more efficient public transportation within our city.

Trisha Das

Gauhati University

Some record!

AAP, a political party claiming to be the voice of the common people at its birth, has become a national party after its electoral sweep in Punjab. The party was formed by Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed to be a crusader against corruption with the blessings of Anna Hazare. Very soon, the saying that power corrupts was very rightly proved by Kejriwal and his company, when three of its senior cabinet ministers were arrested and are currently languishing in the Tihar jail on the charge of corruption. It is no doubt a record made by Kejriwal, which we feel even Lalu and his brigade will not be able to break. The voters of Delhi and Punjab deserve all kudos, for better or for worse.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury

Guwahati

Do or die

It is virtually a do-or-die battle for the ex-AASU general secretary and current candidate of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Lurinjyoti Gogoi. In the 2021 assembly polls, he contested from two constituencies after riding on an anti-CAB/CAA wave, but he came down crashing to finish in second and third place. In one of the constituencies, he even lost his security deposit. In the present scenario, he is facing an uphill task in the Dibrugarh seat. His opponent is none other than the heavyweight candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, who is credible for performing excellently as the Union Shipping and Ports Minister. It will be considered a huge upset if he manages to win the prestigious Dibrugarh seat, which will witness a triangular contest. With just two weeks to go until the first phase of voting, it has become apparent that Lurinjyoti Gogoi is fighting a lonely battle with literally zero support from the Congress, and even his own party, AJP, does not have any ground to lend him support in the electoral battle. But what happens next if Lurinjyoti Gogoi loses this time too? He and his party, AJP, will be buried deep. His only hope of survival is to join Congress (I) fully (currently one foot is already in Congress party) and become a general secretary or president of block committees. For that, he has to shed his regionalist stance. Lastly, one should not be shocked if he joins the BJP post-results, looking for some greener pastures.

Julie Bhuyan,

Gaurisagar

Ambedkar Jayanti

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti or Ambedkar Remembrance Day, is celebrated on April 14 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a leader of Dalits, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Along with reminding us of the extraordinary contributions of Dr. Ambedkar, this day provides us an opportunity to reflect upon our ongoing journey for equality and social justice.

Jubel D’Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com