Letters to THE EDITOR: Urgent action needed against quacks

Urgent action needed against quacks

The recent reports highlighting that over 11% of deaths in Assam involve patients treated by quack practitioners are deeply alarming. The arrests of several fake doctors in rural areas, while a step in the right direction, underscore the grave risks posed by unqualified medical practitioners.

Rural Assam remains particularly vulnerable due to limited access to legitimate healthcare facilities. Quacks exploit this gap, offering cheap but often dangerous treatments that lead to preventable deaths. Enforcement is difficult because many villages are remote, records are poorly maintained, and public awareness about the dangers of unqualified practitioners is low.

It is imperative that the government not only intensifies raids and arrests but also invests in strengthening rural health infrastructure, ensuring qualified medical staff are accessible to all. Simultaneously, a comprehensive awareness campaign should educate communities about the risks of quackery and the importance of seeking licensed medical care. Addressing this issue decisively can save countless lives and restore faith in Assam’s healthcare system.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.