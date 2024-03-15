Letters to the EDITOR: US presidential candidates, 2024

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

US presidential candidates, 2024

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to express my strong resentment at the steadily deteriorating standard of the US political system. My humble views are: The decision of Democrats and Republican parties to retain Biden and Trump, respectively, for the ensuing presidential election showcases the bankruptcy and hollowness in the much vaunted US political system, thinking process, and conceptualization. What a fall, USA, from grace and calibre. On the one hand, a senile Biden, who is fast losing memory, has given a new lease of life to the Taliban. Disgraceful!

Gautam Ganguly,

Guwahati

Statue of valour

On March 9, 2024, PM Modi unveiled the long-awaited giant statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan, which will be a memorable day for Assam’s history. Previously, Lachit Barphukan’s history was only known in Assam. Other greats like Sivaji, Rana Pratap Singh, Jhanshi Rani Laxmibai, Tantia Tope, and others were included in the nation’s history.

All credit in this regard must and should go to the present state and central governments for introducing great Lachit to the nation. Very unfortunately, on this very day, some ‘andolanjeevis’ appealed to the people of Koliabor to boycott this ceremony and come on to the streets to protest against the CAA. The Asomiya people, in the meantime, have come to know about the diabolical anti-national game plan of these people and made a huge turnout to attend the memorable ceremony.

It is high time that the voters of Sivsagar unmasked the evil designs of their MLA.

Joel Gayari,

Tangla