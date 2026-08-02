Letters to THE EDITOR: Vande Mataram

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

It is really a matter of pride for every Indian that the national song "Vande Mataram" has finally received recognition on a par with the national anthem. It goes without saying that "Vande Mataram" played an indisputable role in India's freedom struggle, inspiring generations of Indians with resolve against British rule. Some may argue that respect cannot be legislated and should arise voluntarily. However, in practice, legal safeguards reinforce public reverence for national symbols. With parliament passing the Prevention of Insults to National Honours, a long-standing anomaly has been resolved peacefully. It is true that the first two stanzas of 'Vanda Mataram' enjoy broad acceptance. Therefore, let's make it mandatory in all institutions across the state to sing the national song in full on important national days with all respect.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati