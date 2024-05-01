Letters to the Editor: Warm earth and water crisis

Warm earth and water crisis

The article titled ‘Life and agriculture in danger due to deepening water crisis’ published in your esteemed daily (April 30) by Lalit Garg has rightly said that the earth is becoming warmer and is currently on way to reaching its hottest point in the last 11,000 years, which includes the entire history of human civilization. According to the calculations of the scientists, the last ten years have been hotter than 81 percent of the previous Ice Age, roughly 11,300 years. The major culprit is really the greenhouse effect, which is brought on by excessive emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These gases trap heat, which causes the atmosphere of the earth to get warmer. The warming trend is mostly fueled by human activity. Deforestation and land use modification also contribute to the atmospheric release of carbon dioxide. There is a need to collaborate to cut greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the effects of climate change. By adopting a sustained lifestyle and raising public awareness of the importance of ecosystems, we can check the negative effects of ecosystem degradation. What is urgently required is that every water body that still exists must be carefully preserved and must not be destroyed to build some concrete structure in the name of development. The slush that is carried down by the tumbling rainwater, which ultimately chokes up the drains and sewers with every shower, must stem from the source itself. This can be done with scientific plantation in the problem-source areas from where the slush emanates. In every village, some tanks should be dug to fulfil the water requirements of the inhabitants. These tanks will serve as fisheries, besides providing a much needed haven for swimming for the children. For all these, we need positive will and mass education to put an end to the current water crisis.

Iqbal Saikia

(iqbal3107saikia@gmail.com)

Transportation woes in the

Guwahati election

I am writing to highlight the pressing issue of transportation in Guwahati following the elections. The city has been grappling with severe disruptions in public transportation, causing inconvenience and distress to residents. The aftermath of elections often brings about logistical challenges, but the current situation in Guwahati is particularly dire. The lack of adequate planning and coordination has led to a breakdown in essential services, with buses running irregularly or not at all and commuters stranded for hours on end.

This transportation crisis not only hampers daily routines but also poses risks to public safety and exacerbates existing inequalities, as those without access to private vehicles are disproportionately affected.

Jigyasha Phukan

Gauhati University

DU-RMRC MoU

I am writing to share a recent development in scientific research that took place recently in our region. On Sunday, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dibrugarh University and the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Lahowal. This MoU signifies a commitment to advancing collaborative research efforts between these two esteemed institutions. With a target set to propel joint research initiatives, the agreement holds promise for the advancement of health research in our community and beyond.

Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, represented the university in signing the MoU, in the presence of notable figures such as Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General, Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, and Natarajcenivasan Kalimumusamy, Director, RMRC Lahowal.

Dibrugarh University has long been dedicated to fostering scientific research, as evidenced by its leading Department of Herbal Sciences (Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences) specialising in pharmacology. Through this collaboration, the university aims to further enhance its research capabilities, particularly in drug preparation and related fields. On the other hand, RMRC Lahowal has established itself as a distinguished research institute, making significant contributions to the field of health research. Notably, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, RMRC Lahowal played a pivotal role in providing exemplary services to combat the crisis.

The agreement between these two leading institutes holds the promise of bringing about greater success in the collaborative field of health research. It is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to leverage their expertise and resources for the betterment of society. As members of the community, we eagerly anticipate the fruits of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on scientific innovation and healthcare advancements.

Ashmita Nandi,

Dibrugarh University

Four-year degree programme

I am writing to share my perspective on the four-year degree programme introduced as a part of the New Education Policy (NEP). The challenges faced by the New Education Policy of India include aligning the curriculum, resistance to change, resource restrictions, and bridging the digital divide. The opportunities include a multidisciplinary approach to learning, vocational training, and digital learning. The heavy syllabus and limited time per semester have reduced learning for students.

Completing graduation in four years can have some potential disadvantages. One of the main concerns is the financial burden, as students may need to take out larger loans or work more hours to support themselves. Additionally, the academic workload can be intense, leading to stress and potential burnout. Some students may feel rushed and miss out on opportunities for internships, research, or studying abroad. Finally, graduating in 4 years may limit the time available for personal growth and exploration of interests outside the academic realm. However, it's important to note that these disadvantages can vary depending on individual circumstances and priorities. In conclusion, the four-year degree programme introduced under the National Education Policy holds promise for enhancing the quality of higher education; it is crucial to evaluate its benefits and drawbacks comprehensively.

Kristi Kaushik,

Gauhati University