Letters to the Editor: Waste & grit at touristy spot

Waste & grit at touristy spot

The Kamakhya viewpoint on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati is a popular tourist spot known for its scenic beauty. However, its charm is being ruined by rampant littering—plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other waste left by visitors. The problem is worsened by poor municipal management, such as a lack of dustbins, irregular garbage collection, and neglect by the authorities.

As a result, tourists are often disappointed by the unhygienic condition, which not only harms the environment but also tarnishes the city’s image as a major spiritual and cultural destination.

Sharmistha Gogoi

Gauhati University

The joyless experience of reading newspapers

Getting up in the morning, washing my face and hands, taking a cup of red tea in my hand, and reading through the pages of the daily newspaper is something I, like many others, consider an inseparable habit.

When it comes to reading newspapers, especially Assamese dailies, I always follow a certain style. My daily reading habit of newspapers generally moves forward in this particular sequence:

First stage – I begin with the headlines on the front page. After going through them, I read the necessary news items in order of their depth and importance. Second stage – I move straight to the last page, where usually most newspapers carry sports news from around the world. Just like on the front page, I follow the same sequence there. Third stage – I open the national and international news pages. There too, I follow the same reading order. Fourth stage – I glance through the entertainment section a bit more lightly but still keep to the same method. Fifth stage – I make it a point to read the literary section with more focus, as I am particularly fond of that subject. Now, coming to the last stage – I always keep my favourite section, the editorial page (usually placed on the 4th page in most papers), for the end. This page is rich with heavy content such as essays, letters to the editor, and more. I keep it for the last so that I can devote my full concentration and read with deeper attention. The purpose is that many renowned personalities’ essays and, along with them, the editor’s special column carry important issues, ideas, and insights which help in enriching my knowledge and broadening my intellectual outlook. The editor’s column, in particular, is something I generally expect to be written with seriousness, and I try to read it with proper focus. However, these days, I have noticed something in some Assamese newspapers: even in the editor’s column, the writing is made quite light and often presented in a humorous tone. I feel that if the column were presented in a straightforward manner, without unnecessary ornamentation, the news and views would become much more dignified. At times, I see even for highly respected personalities, a string of adjectives is used before the name is presented. I am not saying here that the issues raised in such columns are unimportant. They may well be very significant. But the way they are presented sometimes feels like a “comedy circus” rather than a serious editorial. And in such a form, the editorial column does not appeal to my mind the way it is supposed to. Something about it does not feel right. Sorry to say so.

Kumud Ch. Barman

Ganeshguri, Ghy-06

GST relief on the cards

The GST Council will discuss a plan to slash levies on a host of products, including cement and mass-consumption services such as salon and beauty parlours, as well as individual life and health insurance plans when it meets early next month. Also on the agenda will be a proposal to move all food and textile products into the 5% slab as part of a move to simplify the tax regime and end all classification concerns. The levy on cement is proposed to be reduced from 28% to 18%, sources said, in what will address a long-pending demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors, with the building material being a key input. The move is expected to reduce costs for the end consumers, provided the industry, which has often faced cartelisation charges, passes on the benefit of lower taxes. The government is also evaluating if levies on some of the commonly used services can be lowered from 18% to 5%. While the small salons are exempt, the mid- and higher-end ones face 18% GST, which is ultimately borne by consumers. All food and textile items may be moved into the 5% GST slab. Similarly, in the case of term assurance and health insurance policies purchased by individuals, GST will be zero.

Jayanthy Subramaniam

(jayantck1@hotmail.com)

State forests

need protection

The recent Guwahati High Court's directive to the state government to ensure that the cleared forest land remains encroachment-free must be welcomed. It needs to be mentioned here that a majority of the state's protected areas, including national parks, sanctuaries and reserve forests, do not have any protective mechanism worth the name. As a result, the vast swathes of forests are vanishing in the face of widespread encroachment and illegal logging. Now, the question arises, who is the real custodian of forests? Obviously, the forest department. If it is so, then why are not the forest officials held accountable for grave dereliction of duties? At the same time, one cannot disagree with the fact that organised illegal occupation over the years had political backing, which resulted in the disappearance of forest areas forever during the Assam Agitation. Assam's forests constitute our invaluable natural heritage, and its foolproof protection through trained manpower and logistics must receive adequate government attention, as unauthorised occupation of forest lands currently by people from neighbouring states is indeed an ominous trend, concerning all right-thinking people of the state. A proper check mechanism needs to be put in place throughout the state to put a curb on such illegalities for future conservation of our rich flora and fauna.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Another appeal

Recently in your Letter to the Editor column of your esteemed daily, dated August 21, 2025, I read a very timely letter regarding an appeal to change the name of Taybullah Road to Lt Satyanath Bora Road, in the memory of a doyen of Assamese studies in the former Cotton College, now Cotton University. In this regard, I, being a very old resident of Lamb Road, a busy road connecting GNB Road with Latasil field, also want to draw the attention of GMC and the district authority to change the name of Lamb Road to a suitable name.

In this regard, with due permission from all residents of Lamb Road, I beg to request to change the name of Lamb Road to Lt Lakhyadhar Chowdhury Road, to honour the very prominent dramatist, actor, freedom fighter, ex-mayor of GMC and ex-education minister of the state who was known for his humour and simplicity. It was also believed that with his timely humour he could even make a dead man smile. Hope my letter will receive due attention from the concerned authority.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Satta chori: How true?

The allegations of "Satta Chori" by the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, for the acrimony over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill stating the removal of the PM, CM, or any minister held in custody for over 30 days somewhere alluded to the fact that remonstration is the only idiosyncrasy that political parties have earned in the last seven decades after independence. If the indictment of the Opposition is bolstered by the instances of probe agencies incarcerating their leaders, then there are also examples of leaders running the government from jail for months without resigning. What is needed is a common consensus for such a democratic correction along with an assurance of clear safeguards to foster the Bill. But if exercising power from behind the prison bars through proxies is lambasted as an act of mortification cavorting on the chest of democracy, then the same will be paraphrased if the law is coerced into dismantling the states, a fact which whoever rises to the helm should acknowledge.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Flooding in Juripar

The Juripar area was once again flooded with waist-deep water on Thursday, August 21, with sewage and sludge water entering the houses of the Juripar residents under Six Mile, causing irreparable damage to the property and houses worth lakhs of rupees, with flash floods occurring several times in the rainy season. The Juripar residents were held captive for more than fifteen hours from morning till night, depriving the students from attending competitive tests and school and college exams, passengers missing important flights, and emergency health patients developing complications with ambulances not able to enter the flooded Juripar area. This has become a regular phenomenon in the Juripar area; whenever a slight rainfall hits, the runoff water of Meghalaya, Panjabari, and Khanapara enters the Juri or the small stream of Juripar, turning the entire Juripar path into veritable hell. There has been absolutely no visit by the government representatives to enquire about the plight of the flood-affected residents of Juripar, nor have any steps been taken to prevent the recurrence of flooding in the Juripar area. The government has absolutely no right to collect land taxes from the affected residents who are facing this nightmare throughout the rainy season, and it is the responsibility of the government to compensate the residents for the loss of property. The much-hyped smart city of Guwahati comes to a standstill with even a light shower affecting all and sundry, and the government repeatedly ignores this perennial problem, diverting its major funds to promoting its vote banks. The construction of a drain, starting from the foothills of Meghalaya in Jorabat, to carry the runoff water by the side of the national highway and connecting it to the tributaries of the Brahmaputra, is imperative and will solve 80 per cent of the flooding issue.

This construction of the drain is a long-standing proposal, and the Assam government must initiate talks with the Meghalaya counterparts to work collaboratively in order to eradicate the flooding menace in Guwahati and mitigate the woes of the common citizens.

Shamim Akhtar Shamim

A Resident of Juripar

A day for dogs

The National Dog Day is celebrated annually on 26 August to honour dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. It is a day dedicated to recognising the positive impact dogs have on our lives, whether as companions, working animals, or therapy dogs. This day encourages people to appreciate the unconditional love and loyalty that dogs provide every day.

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a pet and animal advocate. Her goal was to raise awareness about dog adoption and rescue while also celebrating the incredible bond between humans and dogs.

By observing National Dog Day, people are encouraged to consider adoption, foster dogs in need, and support animal rescue organizations. It is also a day to reflect on the joy, comfort, and companionship dogs bring to our daily lives. Many people use this day to volunteer at local shelters, donate supplies, or participate in events that raise awareness about dog adoption and animal welfare.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai