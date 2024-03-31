Letters to the EDITOR: Waste Management

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Waste management

Your March 30, Saturday's editorial 'Stakeholders in Guwahati's Waste Management' has made it clear that the state has a lot of ground to cover in terms of waste management. The dismal state of waste management is glaring from the City Report Card of Guwahati under Swachh Survekshan 2023. There is no data on the generation of rural waste. The existing waste processing facilities in the state are not being optimally utilized. The garbage dumps on the roadside and the stench emanating from them give an indication of their cleanliness.

Heaps of uncleared garbage rotting and giving off a nauseating stench have become common in different parts of the city. In places where there are no dustbins, garbage can be seen strewn all over the place, including the roads.

The drains of Guwahati have ended up being an extension of dustbins for a significant section of city dwellers. The stench from the uncleared garbage dumps is posing a serious health hazard to the residents. It would be unfair to blame the GMC alone for the present plight of the city.

Hence, all should extend their cooperation to the civic authorities in keeping the state's capital city clean. Unless the authorities take strong deterrent action against those littering the roads and drains with household garbage, Guwahati will always have the dubious distinction of not being a clean city.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Easter

Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Although a holiday of high religious significance in the Christian faith, numerous traditions associated with Easter date back to pre-Christian or heathen times. The festival falls on March 31 this year and will be celebrated all across the globe. Maundy Thursday and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday are part of the Holy Week celebrations, which culminate on Easter Sunday.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai

Democratic protests, our birth right

Democratic protests are now a thing of the past. The ruling government, which is at the peak of autocracy, is putting all these protests through a shredder and pretending that they did not happen. Sonam Wangchuk fasted for 21 days to safeguard the rights of the indigenous people and the natural resources of Ladakh, and the Prime Minister of India, who earlier promised Ladakh security under the 6th schedule, did not feel the need to offer a word of comfort and assurance to Wangchuk. The Adivasis of Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh have been vainly working out their jugular veins for more than 2 years now against the government's move to give a green light for coal mining in the Hasdeo forest, which was already declared a barred area by the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Forest and Environment way back in 2010. Manipur has been battling through ethnic clashes for almost a year now, but the ruling government has not budged the finger from its lips. When the government is misusing its power for the betterment of the "fat cats," we should exercise the only power we have for the betterment of India.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Tiger deaths

Since January 2024, 39 tiger deaths have been reported in India, out of which 22 occurred in tiger reserves and the rest in unprotected areas. That Madhya Pradesh accounted for 12 of the deaths does not augur well for its “tiger state of India" tag. India can no longer claim to be the "safest" place for the big cats, particularly when other countries that harbour a high number of tigers—Russia and Indonesia—are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the precious animal.

The same old story of tiger-habitat destruction due to urbanization continues, although some of the latest tiger casualties are attributed to territorial fights, as 22 tigers succumbed inside the reserves. It is important to remember, however, that any tiger death is attributed to poaching, unless proved otherwise. The tigers also need large spaces to overcome peer competition. Diseases also lead to their deaths.

However, deaths outside the tiger reserves will always be a cause for concern. Tigers have lost lives when they venture out of their way in search of water or habitat. The big cats traverse through what are known as ”tiger spots" on the highway because tigers need serious demarcation of territories, and crowded highways are impediments to tiger movement.

The need for overbridges and underpasses on highways is more pronounced now. Dedicated officers should be made in charge of Tiger projects. Increased patrolling, camera traps, and conviction rates to pin the poachers are vital. Safeguarding ecologically sensitive areas, forests, water, and grasslands cannot be overlooked. Tiger relocation also has to be prioritized.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)