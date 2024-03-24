Letters to the EDITOR: Water for peace

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Water for peace

Every year, World Water Day is observed in March to lay emphasis on water related issues. Today, every city is reeling from an acute water shortage. Currently, Silicon city Benguluru has hit the headlines for an acute shortage of water. Village wells are drying up as if we are facing the fate of Tantalus, the punished one from Greek mythology who was plunged deep up to the neck in water but did not get a drop to drink. The general public is parched, standing in long lines for water, but the affluent are digging deeper and deeper, pulling up water with powerful pumps. Assam once boasted of having the record rainfall before the new state of Meghlaya was created. Now, the state is not bothering about replenishing the groundwater reserves. The simplest possible solution is to trap the rainwater in every individual compound, send it down by making a deep hole with a little extra cost, and store it in an underground water reservoir. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the underground water level in its vicinity by feeding the numerous underground waterways that finally feed our individual dug wells and borewells. Water for peace can be achieved through a more cooperative approach. We urgently need to stop wanton destruction, denudation of the hills, unabated encroachment, and, most importantly, a proper garbage disposal habit through a positive mindset and mass education.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Pollution: A threat to the Earth

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent declaration of Guwahati as the second most polluted city in the world, according to the IQAir report. This alarming revelation demands immediate and concerted action from both authorities and citizens alike. Immediate, comprehensive measures are essential to combating this urgent problem. Firstly, the government must enforce strict regulations on industries and vehicles to curb emissions. Encouraging the adoption of clean technologies and promoting public transport can significantly reduce pollution levels.

Moreover, increasing green space and implementing effective waste management strategies can minimize the adverse effects of pollution. Community involvement through awareness campaigns and civic initiatives is crucial to building a culture of environmental responsibility. Investments in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power can also contribute to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, thereby reducing pollution levels.

Finally, collaborative efforts between government agencies, environmental agencies, and the public are essential in creating sustainable solutions for long-term pollution control.

Dipankar Deka,

Student of Gauhati University

Nahor flower

The buds of the nahor tree (Mesua ferrea) have started blooming all around in nature, announcing the advent of spring this year. Along with the nahor, other flower trees of the season are also getting ready to decorate the spring with flowers and fragrance. Nahor trees are renowned for their lovely shape and stunning beauty of buds and flowers, for which they are mentioned in poems and songs. In Bihu or in modern Assamese songs, the buds of nahor flowers are often compared to the big, lovely eyes of beautiful maidens. The flowers are believed to be auspicious, and the seeds contain oil substances. They are planted ornamentally or grow in the wild. The handsome evergreen trees can largely be planted on and around the campuses of our institutions for beautification purposes.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Kejriwal’s fall from grace

At last, Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28 for the liquor policy scam after refusing a number of summonses from ED, whereas three other top leaders of AAP have already been in jail for the last many months, and the fate of their release is still uncertain at a time when the process of Parliamentary elections has started. Due to this, all opposition parties met with the Election Commission and brought to their attention various problems being faced by them.

It is also a matter of consideration whether a lawmaker is above the law because Kejriwal had skipped the central probe agency’s summons nine times, and if he is truly innocent, he should have appeared before the ED and proved his innocence, but he adopted the wrong path and continuously refused to appear before the ED. It should have been in his mind that even Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and PM Modi also faced such type of investigations. It is also well known that Kejriwal is already a crusader against corruption and has participated with Anna Hazare many times against corruption in the corridors of power. Hazare had advised him to avoid liquor policy, and due to this reason, after the arrest of Kejriwal, Anna Hazare had criticized Kejriwal. It is also a known fact that Kejriwal has painstakingly crafted his image as an unblemished and incorruptible leader, cementing his position as a formidable political force and fanning out across the country, forming the government in Punjab as well by winning 92 seats in an Assembly of 117 members. But his alleged involvement in a liquor scam has cast a shadow over Kejriwal’s once-untarnished reputation, and now it is up to him to prove his innocence in the ED investigations.

It is beyond doubt that the impact of his arrest on national politics cannot be overstated. As it comes weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, with the Chief Minister embroiled in legal battles and the AAP leadership distracted by the scandal, the administration’s ability to effectively govern the capital is severely compromised. Furthermore, as a prominent figure of the opposition camp, Kejriwal’s arrest could weaken the anti-BJP bloc, of which the AAP is a significant member, and at this point, it is difficult to say what the actuality is; maybe somewhere between the two extremes, and only time will tell the reality involved in the investigation. But as of now, the Kejriwal government appears to be in shambles, with its main leaders behind bars. Also, the arrest was expected as Kejriwal had skipped nine summonses issued by the agency for questioning, the latest being for Thursday, March 21, and the Delhi High Court had refused to grant interim protection to him from any coercive action by the central probe agency. During the hearing at the lower court, the ED made several charges against Kejriwal, including terming him the "kingpin "and "key conspirator "of the liquor scam, along with other ministers and AAP leaders. The federal agency also said that the AAP supremo demanded kickbacks, and the proceeds of the crime were used in the 2022 Goa and Punjab assembly elections.

While the investigating agencies have to prove their charges in court, the citizens remain confused about whether the charges made are genuine or not. Top leaders, if arrested, could get some sympathy temporarily, but the onus is on the probe team to see that the accused are convicted for the charges made. At this moment, it is very difficult to predict the fate of investigations, and one will have to wait patiently to know the outcome of this episode.

Well, going back to question one, if Kejriwal will run the government from behind the jail or will he resign, it is important to know what happened when recently Jharkhand's leader Hemant Soren and years ago various former Chief Ministers like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Bihar's Lalu Prasad, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Haryana's Om Prakash Chautala, and Jharkhand's Madhu Koda were arrested. " As per the law, Arvind Kejriwal does not need to resign from his post as Delhi Chief Minister. There is no provision in the law under which he can be forced to resign. Resignation can be a moral decision of a sitting Chief Minister. He can also run his government from jail as Chief Minister. He can hold cabinet meetings and sign files by obtaining prior approval from the court as per the jail manual, as per the opinion of a well known advocate. Of course, running the government from inside the jail sounds absolutely unreal, and to back this thought, the advocate said that though the Chief Minister is only an accused at this stage and can't be barred from running the government from inside the jail, technically, it will be very tough as he has to follow the rules of jail, and as per the rules, he cannot be available every time for the meetings to sign the files. Some specific time may be allowed for him to do all this work.

In the end, let us see what will happen in this case.

Yash Pal Ralhan

(ralhan.yashpal@gmail.com)

Holi, the festival of love and colours

Festivals in India are a reflection of the country’s cultural and religious richness. Holi is one such festival, as it spreads goodwill among people. The festival gives us a message of friendship and goodwill. On this occasion, we forget our old quarrels with people and mix with one another freely. At least for a day, we forget social distinctions completely. On Holi, there is no difference between rich and poor. Holi gives us great joy. It is a happy occasion when we forget our worries and anxieties. But the festival has some evils too. Many people get drunk on this occasion. They indulge in unruly behaviour and apply colours that are dangerous for one's health. Some people sing vulgar songs and abuse women too. We should celebrate Holi in a decent way. We must realise that it is a festival of joy and friendship. We should share our joys with others. The real spirit of the festival should be maintained.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai

Kejriwal handed over the stick to get beaten

In the case of Arvind Kejriwal getting arrested, it is like he himself gave the stick to the ED and the court to get beaten up. The Enforcement Directorate's action came soon after the Delhi High Court refused to grant Mr. Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal, who grew as a leader crusading against corruption, should have made things transparent when there were allegations against his party leaders in the liquor scam case. If Kejriwal wanted to show that his hands were clean, he should have produced himself before the ED rather than ignoring the court and the directorate several times, thus paving the way for the authorities to become more suspicious about his actions and finally to come out with piled-up charges and be forced to use action against the leader. His party and his allies in the I.N.D.I.A bloc may call it a political vendetta and an attack on the CM of Delhi, but a leader posturing himself as an anti-corruption crusader could have avoided such consequences had he taken the course legally and officially rather than taking things politically.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)