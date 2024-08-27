Letters to the EDITOR: We are yet to learn from mistakes

We are yet to learn from mistakes

It is important that every one of us know the words of wisdom that ‘wise men learn from other’s mistakes, fools keep on making mistakes’. Keeping the above in view, I wish to highlight the point here: Assamese don’t learn from mistakes they have made in the past. Now, we do realize that the six-year (1979–1985) Assam Movement to detect, confirm, and deport illegal Bangladeshis, spearheaded by AASU, was a Himalayan blunder. What we gained and what we lost are all history now. A group of self-serving people have definitely gained handsomely out of it at the cost of Assamese society. And it is still haunting us badly. Not a single Bangladeshi was deported, but without any doubt, millions have entered Assam in the last 45 years. However, at this point in time, their entry and stay in Assam have been legalized through CAA.

In light of the above, I would like to refer to the incidents that took place at Mangaldoi and other parts of upper Assam recently. We had enough of it. Such incidents are totally uncalled for and should be condemned by all right-thinking people. Creating a communal environment can’t help society or the state anyway. People of doubtful identity, if any, will definitely go away if our local youths engage themselves in all the jobs they do. Assamese youth must show their worth through their actions. Just bullying some “weaker people” can’t serve society; rather, it would harm society further.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

India’s foreign policy and Bangladesh: An acid test

The current fluid situation in Bangladesh is indeed a matter of serious concern for the neighbourhood, particularly the North-eastern region, as the future of people living on both sides of the 2000+ km of the international boundary is hanging in balance. Your editorial 'NE and Bangladesh' published in your esteemed daily on August 26 has rightly said that the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh was not only the strongest one in the subcontinent, but it also offered maximum benefits to Northeast India until recently. But suddenly, unfortunate political turmoil in Bangladesh has made everything messy. It is bound to have a major economic impact on Northeast connectivity, particularly river connectivity, while trans-boundary trade between the Northeast and Bangladesh, which created livelihood opportunities for thousands of people on both sides, has suffered severely. The worst aspect of the development is the rise of Islamic forces, which creates a tense situation among the minority population in that country. India must rise to the occasion and make the best use of the options left in the bad situation to set things right in order to ensure that the economic activities between the two countries do not get further affected. For India, having a sympathetic elected government in Bangladesh is not only important for its security interests but also strategic ones since China has started showing its interest in Bangladesh. Cultivating and sustaining close relations with Bangladesh should now be a priority for the Indian government in the greater interest of the Northeast if the PM's clarion call, 'Act first for the Northeast, Act first for the Northeast' comes true. It is time for New Delhi to develop the spirit of friendship, cooperation, and coordination with the new Bangladesh administration so that everything is carried out with finesse to put an end to an anti-India feeling.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Freedom of speech and expression

The Constitution of India guarantees citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression. This includes the right to express thoughts, opinions, and ideas through speech, writing, and other means. The newspapers are doing yeoman service to the readers through the 'Letters to the Editor' column in their daily issue. This enables general readers to exercise their right to express views on current, people-centric issues by writing letters and imploring the editor to publish them in the designated column. Recently, quite a number of letters written by me on currently burning issues and sent to your esteemed daily were passed over. Of these, two last letters are pointed out that relate to currently pertinent subjects, such as 'Maa Kamakhya Corridor' and 'Protection of refugees' from the riot-torn Bangladesh. I do not know whether this letter will see the light of day. However, I am sending this letter out of curiosity with a feeling of unease about the dignity of citizens' right to free speech and expression!

Pannalal Dey

Guwahati

India still among the most corrupted nations!

The words honest and politician do not go hand in hand, but still, we choose the most corrupt people to govern us as there are no other options. We have options, but most of us do not want to get into the whirlpool of politics, and we also normally do not support a new political power. These negatives deter honest and deserving people from getting into politics. India still ranks 93 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index and is just 2 positions better than the 2011 ranking of 95 out of 183 countries. 2011 was the most corrupt year in India's history. The ruling government employed a lot of measures to curb black money and corruption over the years but could not improve its ranking on the index and is still lingering among the most corrupt nations in the world. There are many instances where the net worth of MLAs and MPs has grown magically within 5 years. Power does not corrupt people; it is just an excuse used by a spineless power wielder.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur