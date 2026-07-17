Letters to The EDITOR: We don't inherit the earth

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

We don't inherit the earth

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. It reminds us that a healthy environment is essential for a healthy life. Trees, rivers, forests, animals, and clean air are precious gifts of nature that support our survival and well-being.

Assam is known for its rich natural beauty. The mighty Brahmaputra River, lush green forests, tea gardens, and diverse wildlife make our state unique. However, Assam is also facing several environmental challenges. Every year, floods affect thousands of people, damaging homes, crops, and infrastructure. Deforestation, plastic pollution, riverbank erosion, and the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly serious concerns. These issues not only harm nature but also affect the lives and livelihoods of people across the state.

World Environment Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on our responsibilities to nature. We can all contribute by planting trees, reducing plastic use, conserving water, protecting wildlife, and keeping our surroundings clean. Small actions taken by many people can bring about significant positive change.

However, we should not confine our environmental protection efforts to a single day of celebration on 5th June. Observing World Environment Day is important, but our commitment to nature must continue every day of the year. The environment sustains us throughout our lives, and therefore, it deserves our care and protection every day. If we neglect our responsibilities today, future generations may inherit a world with fewer natural resources, greater pollution, and more environmental disasters. Saving nature is not a choice—it is a necessity for our collective future. The future of Assam and the world depends on how well we protect our natural resources today. Let us make environmental conservation a part of our daily lives by adopting sustainable habits and encouraging others to do the same. On this World Environment Day, let us take a pledge not only to celebrate nature but also to protect and preserve it every day, at any cost, for a cleaner, greener, and healthier future.

Kabita Buragohain

Dhemaji

Retail food inflation

The rise in retail inflation up to 4.38 per cent in June is a reminder of the tight monsoon in the country. Poor rainfall in many parts has affected food production, leading to higher prices for vegetables, cereals and pulses. Today it affects every household. Lower farm incomes not only reduce spending in villages, but they also affect local businesses, transport and manufacturing. Once inflation accelerates, controlling it without impacting economic growth becomes increasingly challenging. During this budget session, the state government should focus on strengthening irrigation, water conservation and drought-resistant farming. Districts with poor irrigation should receive priority support. The state needs greater public spending on irrigation systems, as it offers lasting benefits to farmers as well as consumers. The state Agriculture department should ensure a supply of quality seeds and reliable access to credit for the state's farmers. Such measures improve resilience and reduce food uncertainty before prices of essential commodities climb further. The government should therefore prioritise food procurement, storage and distribution policies to protect consumers and restore people's confidence in the state economy.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Hargila: Assam’s feathered pride

The Hargila, also known as the Greater Adjutant Stork, is one of the rarest and most unique birds in the world. The name "Hargila" means "bone swallower" because the bird feeds on bones, dead animals, and waste materials. Although many people once disliked the bird because of its appearance and food habits, the Hargila is one of nature's most important cleaners. By eating waste and dead animals, it helps keep our environment clean and healthy.

Many years ago, Hargila birds were found in different parts of Asia. But as trees were cut down and wetlands disappeared, their numbers started falling rapidly. Slowly, this beautiful bird came close to extinction in many places. Today, Assam has become the safest and most important home for the Hargila. Villages such as Dadara, Pacharia and Singimari near Sualkuchi in the Kamrup district have become globally recognized for protecting this rare species.

The story of the Hargila would be incomplete without mentioning Purnima Devi Barman. Through her dedication and the efforts of the "Hargila Army", she inspired local communities, especially women, to protect the bird and its nests. Her work transformed the Hargila from an unwanted bird into a symbol of love, conservation, and community strength.

The Hargila is not only a bird but also a lesson from nature. It teaches us that every living creature has an important role in our world, no matter how different or unusual it may seem. Protecting the Hargila means protecting our environment, our biodiversity, and our future. As Assamese, we feel proud that the Hargila spreads its wings over our land and carries with it the message of coexistence, compassion, and hope for generations to come.

Pubali Das

(pubalidasparinita02@gmail.com)

Nelson Mandela: Apostle of peace and patience

Human rights, universal brotherhood, world peace, democratic values, conflict resolution, poverty alleviation, women's emancipation, and much more. All these were dear to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. From fighting apartheid to fostering multiracial democracy, Nelson Mandela, the father of modern South Africa, was beyond comparison because he knew, "It is easy to break; it is difficult to build." The very fact that a person could spend 27 long years in prison for a singular and noble cause, dedicated to mankind, separated Nelson Mandela from other leaders of his time.

His efforts to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots also contributed towards his popularity. As a child, he struggled with poverty that metamorphosed him into a challenger of penury in later life. Even post-retirement, he did not rest on his laurels and went on to fight the dreaded AIDS. Remembering him, and the causes he stood for, are the objectives of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)