Letters to the Editor: Wetlands and aquaculture

Wetlands and aquaculture

We know that wetlands are nature's wonderland. It encompasses rich biodiversity that provides a range of ecosystem services. But unfortunately, we have failed to manage the state's wetlands for sustainable aquaculture to support the subsistence and livelihoods of thousands of people in the state. Our river-fed state has vast natural water bodies like rivers, fisheries, and wetlands. The wetland coverage of the state is a lion's share of the country's total. It must be mentioned here that the natural stock of small indigenous fish populations like Kawoi, Magur, Pabda, Murrels, Mila, Karoti, Puthi, etc., exists only in wetlands. But, sadly, today it is declining in most of the floodplain wetlands. Moreover, at least forty-five species in the state's floodplain wetlands have potential for aquarium purposes as ornamental fishes. The need now is the culture of fishes and freshwater prawns in enclosures to be erected in the marginalized areas of wetlands. It will provide both additional fish production and income for poor fishers who mainly depend on wetlands for their livelihood.

Assam can certainly improve fish production because it is endowed with a vast surface of water resources. We only need a community-based sustainable wetland aquaculture management integrated approach involving local fishers and stakeholders with experts so that we can increase fish yield across the state without intensive farming and without harming ecology.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Let democracy

prevail

The other day in Mariani, supporters of MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi allegedly lashed out at some opposition supporters soon after a programme put together by a private news channel. Such incidents go against the very spirit of democracy. In a democratic country, every individual—whether backing the ruling party or the opposition—has the constitutional right to speak out, stand up for their beliefs, and side with any political party of their choice. Resorting to violence to settle scores is completely condemnable.

Voters must wake up to the reality that once elections are over, we all have to live alongside one another and reach out to each other in times of need. In an emergency, no MLA will suddenly turn up at our doorstep; the person who may step in to help could even be someone from the rival camp. Life can take unexpected turns, and humanity should always come first.

Besides, violence just before elections can easily backfire on a candidate and bring down their chances of winning. It is wiser to calm down, show patience, and allow everyone to freely carry out their constitutional rights without fear or intimidation.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty

The demise of renowned veteran journalist, eminent thinker, distinguished author, and noted intellectual Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty marks the loss of a towering figure in Assamese journalism and intellectual circles. He had a long and distinguished career spanning several decades in Assamese print media. His works shaped public discourse in Assam and the Northeast, nurturing generations of journalists through sharp analysis, rational perspectives, and insightful reporting. His writings were characterized by clarity, courage, integrity, and a deep commitment to truth and society. Chakraborty maintained a rational outlook and unwavering principles, making him a respected voice in public life.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Rajahnagar, Guwahati-40

India-US deal

The India-US deal, which followed just after the India-EU FTA, revealed how the policy of trade diversification can be used to relax coercion and whittle down the tariffs imposed by the powerful nations in the international market. It showed that patience and the act of repudiating the dependency on a single bloc can destroy the swagger of even the most powerful, like the US, and break longstanding stalemates. While other countries are still facing higher tariffs from America, India being able to fix it at around 18% deserves applause and speaks of a shift in the global economic order shaped by cooperation and opportunity. The pact indicates a clear attempt by the US to thwart its other adversaries, like China, from entering into any agreement with India and also to arrest the flow of Indian goods and money to other countries.

The diplomatic transaction carries a strong message that the US cannot use India as a scapegoat for its failure to address the Ukraine issue. Once the signing is done, the trade deal is expected to increase the competitiveness of Indian products, boost manufacturing growth and employment generation and, at the same time, narrow the current account deficit and stabilize the rupee. It is important to note that opposition parties should consider the current global uncertainty before attempting to find faults in every action taken by the government. Unless everyone acts in cooperation and discusses the issues of national interest properly, the parliament will turn into a proscenium for remonstration, and policy execution will get delayed.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

Mother of All Deals

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed on January 27, 2026, has been hailed by both sides as the “mother of all deals”. The agreement came after almost two decades of irregular negotiations between India and the EU, with the discussions picking up pace in the last six to nine months. Broadly speaking, the trade deal will open up the Indian market to the 27 member states of the bloc and potentially ease market access for key European products. Once the FTA is ratified, Indian products are set to become more competitive in the EU market, as the deal would see the EU drop tariffs on 99.5% of items India exports to the region, with most tariffs going down to 0% soon after the agreement comes into effect. In return, European products, ranging from wines to luxury cars, are set to become cheaper in India.

Jayanthy Subramaniam

(cksumpire@gmail.com)