Letters to The EDITOR: What to Consume?

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What to consume?

Fruits are considered the powerhouse of vitamins. For healthy beings, seasonal fruits remain inextricable from the quotidian diet list. With the arrival of summer, imported mangoes from Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh flood the markets of Assam. People throng the streets and mandis to buy their favourite species. While local fruits struggle to achieve reasonable prices and are often left to the mercy of buyers, there is a noticeable increase in the purchase of 'Langra aam' and 'Himsagar aam' with minimal bargaining during the months of May and June. These few months of summer provide an opportunity for the mango lovers to leave the Frooti packet and taste the real fruit. Even some of the most scrupulous diabetes patients wait the year to have a bite of them, assuaging the mind that a little mango will not cause harm.

Mangoes, which carry the moniker "the king of fruit", are blended with milk for making shakes and mixed with cream for preparing fruit salads and custards. There are myriad ways in which people consume them, learning from YouTube and social media today. But apart from the taste, can anyone guarantee health benefits from these imported mangoes? The answer is a resounding no. With the continuous news of ripening agents being used in mangoes, buying them is like taking home a kilo of health hazards. The government has strictly banned the use of toxic agents like calcium carbide for artificial ripening (which releases the harmful acetylene gas). While FSSAI permits the use of safe naturally occurring ethylene gas for ripening of up to 100 ppm, depending on the fruit's crop, variety and maturity, stockists hardly follow the guidelines. In order to empty their stocks, they often use the ethylene gas beyond the prescribed limit, passing a bundle of diseases through the fruits to common people.

Moreover, this growing health anxiety has helped a number of packaged fruit juice industries grow in recent years. With celebrity endorsement in the ads, these companies place their products as a better substitute for Coca-Cola, Pepsi and artificially ripened fruits. Since an instant fresh fruit juice costs Rs 60 to Rs 80 for a glass in restaurants, and a small pack of lassi or aam panna typically costs only Rs 10 to Rs 20, people are more likely to choose the cheaper options in stores to quench their thirst in the sweltering heat. But with added preservatives and artificial flavours, these beverages are another alternative that can wreck health in the long term. Instead of expanding people's choices for safe drinks, these various brands of flavoured packaged beverages and juices have increased health uncertainties. The best answer to address imported, artificially ripened fruits is to opt for locally available stocks like Kordoi (star fruit), jamu, Rabab tenga and Bael (wood apple). In addition to being free from pesticides and artificial colours, these fruits offer numerous health benefits. Kordoi is a low-calorie fruit rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants which boost digestion. Its potassium and plant compounds can help regulate blood pressure and fight oxidative stress. Rabab tenga is highly nutritious and helps in weight loss, managing gut bacteria and enhancing white blood cell activity to fight off germs and viral infection. Jamu is a rich source of iron. Bael sharbat (wood apple juice) is commonly termed a traditional Ayurvedic coolant, highly valued for soothing acidity and preventing summer dehydration. These fruits not only boost our immune system, but their buying also encourages local peasantry.

The government should come up with appropriate measures to prevent the use of harmful chemicals in fruits and, at the same time, give financial assistance and a platform for promoting locally grown fruits which are not found outside Assam. Food safety commissioners should intensify surprise inspections in mandis, storage facilities and ripening chambers and conduct necessary tests to detect the presence of acetylene gas in fruit godowns.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Smart strategy for CCE Prelims 2026

With less than 20 days remaining for the APSC Combined Competitive Examination prelims, scheduled on July 5, candidates now stand at the most crucial phase of preparation. This year's examination has created intense competition because only 78 posts have been advertised. In such a situation, conventional preparation methods may not be sufficient.

One highly effective but often neglected approach is the analysis of recent departmental examination papers conducted by APSC. Over the last year, several departmental recruitment examinations have reflected a changing trend in question-setting. Another major challenge this year is the dilemma created by negative marking. Candidates cannot afford to leave too many questions unanswered because of the limited number of vacancies and rising competition.

At this stage, disciplined revision and smart selection of resources matter more than studying too many books. Those who adapt quickly to the evolving pattern of APSC are likely to gain a decisive advantage in the examination.

Kaushik Nath

Nagaon, Assam.

When art becomes the people's voice

"Some voices cannot be silenced, and some memories cannot be erased." The recent incident involving artist Marshall Baruah's portrait of Zubeen Garg at the Ganeshguri overbridge deserves serious attention.

The artist redrew the erased portrait at the same location. This simple act carried a powerful message - art created from people's emotions cannot be removed so easily. For thousands of Zubeen's fans, the portrait was not merely a painting on a wall; it was a symbol of their love and respect for a cultural icon.

The support shown by his admirers for the artist reflects the deep emotional connection people share with Zubeen Garg. At a time when our heartthrob has still not received justice, any attempt to erase a symbol of public sentiment is deeply disappointing and condemnable.

Public spaces should not only comprise concrete and advertisements; they should also have space for creativity, culture and collective memories. Walls can be repainted, but emotions cannot be erased. The colours may fade, but the voice of the people will always live on.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Intolerance for dissent

A grafted flowering tree, bearing blooms of different colours, is far more beautiful than a tree that produces only one shade. The same is true of a society. A nation flourishes when different voices coexist, challenge one another, and contribute to a richer public life.

The erasure of Zubeen Garg's painting in Ganeshguri is troubling not merely because a work of art has disappeared but because of what it symbolises. Art is an expression of identity, memory, and thought. Removing expressions that do not align with a preferred narrative raises uncomfortable questions about tolerance for dissent and diversity.

Democracy is not measured by how loudly those in power are praised; it is measured by how comfortably differing opinions can exist. Governments confident in their legitimacy do not fear alternative viewpoints, cultural expressions, or independent voices. They engage with them.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur