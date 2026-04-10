Letters to the Editor: When democracy bleeds

When democracy bleeds

On the eve of the Assam elections—often dubbed the “last night game”—several incidents of violence, assault, and even murder broke out across Jorhat, Sarupathar, Sivasagar, and Mariani. Such acts strike at the very heart of democracy and cast a long shadow over the future of public welfare and the political landscape. They are nothing short of a wake-up call.

Candidates must wake up to the fact that people no longer fall for empty promises or muscle power. The electorate today can see through deceit and stands by those who play it straight, act in good faith, and genuinely work for their betterment. Resorting to violence is not only a blot on the system but also a dead end—it may win battles, but it can never win hearts or secure lasting power. It is high time leaders rose above such tactics and got their act together. Power cannot simply be grabbed; it has to be earned fair and square. The people now know the ropes and will only back those who truly measure up.

A true public representative should stand tall as a beacon of honesty, humility, and tolerance—someone who carries forward the hopes of the coming generations rather than tearing them down.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Decisive action needed in Manipur

Barbarity has reached its extremity in Manipur when the rocket projectile fell on the house of Oinam Babudhan in Bishnupur and killed his two grandchildren — one of whom was an infant. What makes the incident more painful is that the two innocents were in sleep when the detonation took place. Today the plight of the Manipuri people, in no way, seems to wane. Precarity and suffering have their own story here. When there is a moratorium on violence between the ethnic groups, the militants’ atrocities start. After the 2023 killings, thousands of people are living in around 281-350 relief camps in unhygienic conditions, grappling to fulfil their basic needs. On one side, children are growing up differentiating fear and normalcy; on the other side, the socioeconomic destruction has pushed the people's lives into jeopardy. Unfortunately, the Bishnupur incident has taken place just when the government is mulling over developing the Jiribam district as a model district. While the government is trying to find a resolve so that the state can be reconstructed economically, such gruesome acts by the militants manifest a sinister effort to undo the peace process. Your editorial ‘Manipur crisis demands decisive action', published on 8th April, rightly said that addressing the root political causes behind the prevailing situations is just as essential as operations for durable and permanent solutions. Apart from a military response and dialogue, building people's trust by meeting their grievances will surely prevent Manipur from further smouldering in violence.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Rajabari, Jorhat

Dance of democracy

The election season is regularly characterised as a ‘dance of democracy', as Assam went to poll yesterday to elect a new 126-member state assembly which will make laws to govern the people of the state for the next five years. Here a question arises: 'Is the voter really in power?’ as phrases suggest a "dance of democracy", or is the voter left a mere besieged spectator? It seems to be becoming an outdated romanticised bucolic description. It is now more like escape-from-reality, public relations-driven blitzkriegs. It is absolutely true that election season is a stage, as a Shakespearean character has said: "All the world's a stage." The April 9 editorial "Digital rhythms in dance of democracy" has rightly pointed out that the final decision rests with the electors of Assam since citizens are the masters in a democratic society. Therefore, a transformative application of digital technology will shape a free and genuine electoral mandate that lies with the state's 2.5 crore electors for a Vikasit and Surakshit Assam.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Everything is fair

The long-awaited voting for the state assembly election 2026 is peacefully over. It is for the first time that we saw the arrival of some super-secular leaders belonging to both ruling and opposition parties coming to Assam like migratory birds to plead for their party candidates, and it is for the first time that we saw the state totally divided on communal lines. We were rather shocked to hear AIMIM supremo openly asking the people in communal lines in a public election rally right in front of the authority concerned, brazenly flouting all existing election codes of conduct.

During our student days we were taught that everything is fair in love and war, but now everything is fair in love, war and election.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Watchful eyes

on police

The Centre has assured the Supreme Court that all issues pertaining to the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations will be sorted out within two weeks. A Supreme Court order of 2018 had explicitly said that police stations in the country be fitted with CCTVs at entry and exit points; near the main gate; in front of the police station compound, its back side, lock-ups, lobbies, corridors and outside washrooms so that every part of the station is covered. Reports of non-functional CCTVs in police stations abound.

The top court had made station house officers in each station responsible for functional cameras. CCTVs act towards boosting transparency and accountability in police functioning by preventing custodial torture due to police excesses. Misbehaviour towards women in particular could be a thing of the past if these CCTVs are erected at appropriate places. Additionally, policemen have been known to disable CCTV cameras before engaging in custodial torture. Even body cameras and cameras in police vehicles should be made mandatory by courts.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

AI: Collaboration call

I want to highlight the increasing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) for students. In today’s world, understanding AI is becoming just as essential as studying subjects like science, mathematics, and English. While many countries have already introduced AI in school curricula, most students in India still lack access to such learning opportunities. AI in education should extend beyond coding skills. Students must comprehend ethical dilemmas and privacy issues while cultivating critical thinking abilities to assess the ramifications of AI. However, equal access to technology is crucial. Many schools, particularly in tier II-III towns and rural areas, don’t provide adequate computers or reliable internet access.

There is also growing concern that AI may replace certain jobs. India’s current education system, which rewards rote memorisation, does not adequately prepare students for these rapid changes. However, if used wisely, AI can also generate new career opportunities. To achieve this goal, we need improved education systems, skill development programmes, strong policies, and clear ethical guidelines. AI is a powerful tool with potential to transform lives positively, but only when used responsibly. Schools, governments, and society need to collaborate to ensure that our children are well-prepared for an AI-driven future.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)